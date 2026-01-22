 Skip to content

11 Best Spring Home Finds Hitting HomeGoods This Month

January 22, 2026
Fresh spring decor, furniture, and seasonal accents shoppers are spotting at HomeGoods.
January 22, 2026
Have you been to your local HomeGoods store lately? I visited mine over the weekend and was pleasantly surprised to find that spring is springing! There are so many great products hitting the store aisles, ranging from Valentine’s Day and Easter decor to fresh furniture. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best spring home finds hitting HomeGoods this month.

1
Valentine’s Day Throw Blankets and Pillows

valentines day throws and pillows
Leah Groth

HomeGood is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day! The store has so many great decorations, including Valentine’s Day tree ornaments, faux flowers, and throw pillows and blankets.

2
St. Patrick’s Day Decor

st patricks day
Leah Groth

St. Patrick’s Day is a few months away on March 17, but it’s already going green at HomeGoods. From plushies holding four-leaf clovers to beautiful garlands, there are so many items to help avoid your home getting pinched.

3
Large Decorative Jugs

pottery
Leah Groth

There was this whole blue-and-white thing going on at the front of the store, including these rather large decorative jugs. One of them was $49.99, but both looked much more expensive. They are imported from India.

4
A Pretty Pink, Floral Lamp

pink lamp
Leah Groth

How pretty is this Madison and Main Collective Studio lamp? It looks like it belongs at Anthropologie with a pink ceramic base and exploding floral shade. And guess what? It is just $49.99.

5
Lemon Bar Stools

lemon bar stools
Leah Groth

If you are looking for a fun set of bar stools, run to HomeGoods. This set of lemon upholstered chairs is so adorable. My store had several of them, $59.99 each.

6
These Beautiful Throw Pillows

floral throw pillows
Leah Groth

These floral throw pillows have a truly one-of-a-kind look and feel. I couldn’t believe that each is just $29.99. They will definitely spruce up your sofa for the changing season.

7
Faux Floral Arrangements

faux flowers and plants
Leah Groth

There are so many beautiful faux flower arrangements and fake potted plants. Sure, nothing compares to real greenery and blooms, but these come close. They honestly looked super real.

8
Easter Decor

easter decor
Leah Groth

The aisles are filling up with Easter decor. I found lots of bunnies and eggs sprinkled throughout the store. I love these white bunnies holding colorful eggs.

9
Blue and White China

china
Leah Groth

I loved this section of gorgeous china. You can get a full set at your store if you are lucky and visit right when a new shipment arrives. This pattern is timeless and oozes luxury.

10
More Bunnies

bunnies
Leah Groth

How adorable is this section of bunnies? Keep the Easter decorations coming, HomeGoods.

11
A Bag of Hydrangea Heads

bags of hydrangea heads
Leah Groth

This bag of hydrangea heads has five different color bunches of blooms, perfect for placing in bowls or for decorating around the home. It was $29.99.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
