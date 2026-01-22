Fresh spring decor, furniture, and seasonal accents shoppers are spotting at HomeGoods.

Have you been to your local HomeGoods store lately? I visited mine over the weekend and was pleasantly surprised to find that spring is springing! There are so many great products hitting the store aisles, ranging from Valentine’s Day and Easter decor to fresh furniture. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best spring home finds hitting HomeGoods this month.

1 Valentine’s Day Throw Blankets and Pillows

HomeGood is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day! The store has so many great decorations, including Valentine’s Day tree ornaments, faux flowers, and throw pillows and blankets.

2 St. Patrick’s Day Decor

St. Patrick’s Day is a few months away on March 17, but it’s already going green at HomeGoods. From plushies holding four-leaf clovers to beautiful garlands, there are so many items to help avoid your home getting pinched.

3 Large Decorative Jugs

There was this whole blue-and-white thing going on at the front of the store, including these rather large decorative jugs. One of them was $49.99, but both looked much more expensive. They are imported from India.

4 A Pretty Pink, Floral Lamp

How pretty is this Madison and Main Collective Studio lamp? It looks like it belongs at Anthropologie with a pink ceramic base and exploding floral shade. And guess what? It is just $49.99.

If you are looking for a fun set of bar stools, run to HomeGoods. This set of lemon upholstered chairs is so adorable. My store had several of them, $59.99 each.

6 These Beautiful Throw Pillows

These floral throw pillows have a truly one-of-a-kind look and feel. I couldn’t believe that each is just $29.99. They will definitely spruce up your sofa for the changing season.

7 Faux Floral Arrangements

There are so many beautiful faux flower arrangements and fake potted plants. Sure, nothing compares to real greenery and blooms, but these come close. They honestly looked super real.

8 Easter Decor

The aisles are filling up with Easter decor. I found lots of bunnies and eggs sprinkled throughout the store. I love these white bunnies holding colorful eggs.

9 Blue and White China

I loved this section of gorgeous china. You can get a full set at your store if you are lucky and visit right when a new shipment arrives. This pattern is timeless and oozes luxury.

10 More Bunnies

How adorable is this section of bunnies? Keep the Easter decorations coming, HomeGoods.

11 A Bag of Hydrangea Heads

This bag of hydrangea heads has five different color bunches of blooms, perfect for placing in bowls or for decorating around the home. It was $29.99.