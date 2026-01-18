6 HomeGoods Home Decor Deals Shoppers Are Grabbing Fast

Shop HomeGoods clearance deals on decor, candles, books, and soaps with major markdowns this week.

Have you been to HomeGoods this week? Like the home store’s sister brands, Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, the emporium of all things home is having a major clearance sale this week. Everything from espresso machines and cookware sets to bedding and coffee table books is heavily marked down, with some over 75 percent off retail. When I visited my local store this week, I was floored by some of the marvelous markdowns. What should you shop for during the HomeGoods clearance sale? Here are 6 HomeGoods decor deals shoppers are grabbing fast.

1 Giant Candles

I’ve had my eyes on these massive candles for months. They are not holiday scented and are perfect for spring and summer. I can’t believe they are just $39. This photo doesn’t do them justice in terms of size. Usually, candles like this are over $100 and burn for days on end.

2 Luxury Hand Soaps

There are a ton of hand soaps and bath products on major sale. This bottle is usually $32, but is on clearance for just $6. This scent is so amazing if you love coconut, as it has a refreshing tropical scent. There are lots of others to choose from, also on sale.

3 So Many Decor Items and Games

In the decor section, there are many holiday markdowns. In addition to coffee table books and beautiful boxes, there are lots of games and giftable items.

4 And, Tons of Candles

I fully expected all the Christmas and winter candles to be on major sale. But I was pleasantly surprised to find that lots of other candles, which will smell great for the upcoming season, were also marked down. Even some of the candles in pretty wood-and-metal holders were on sale.

5 Books and Cards

I also found many great markdowns in the stationery section. There were tons of pens and markers, stationery sets, greeting cards, books, coloring books, and more. I recommend stocking up when there are sales like this, as these items always come in handy when you have a last-minute gift to get.

6 Coffee Table Books

During the holidays, HomeGoods orders tons of coffee table books for its stores, because they make great holiday gifts. The ones that are left over are now on clearance. Again, I would stock up on these not only for your home but also for future gifting. I found some great art and design books, over half off.