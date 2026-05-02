11 Harbor Freight Home Finds So Perfect Shoppers “Keep Going Back for More”

The value hardware retailer has storage options, tools, appliances, and much more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While we’ve been busy shopping for plenty of spring decor, we’ve also been on a mission to find other home items that have felt like they’ve been missing. Not surprisingly, Harbor Freight has proven itself to be one of the best stores for finding such products—and customers appear to agree. The hardware retailer has everything from organizational tools to security devices, not to mention other handy items that have received high ratings from the people who’ve bought them. So, what were some of our favorites? Here are the Harbor Freight home finds so perfect that shoppers “keep coming back for more.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Home Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now.

1 Franklin 1-Step Folding Stool

We are big fans of stepping stools, but sometimes the amount of space they take up can make them harder to manage. That’s why this Franklin 1-Step Folding Stool ($6.49) makes so much sense, especially if all you need is a few extra inches to reach that top shelf.

One happy customer says it’s a “great price and quality stool,” calling it a “solid product.”

“Very sturdy and stable,” they add. “Easy to fold and unfold. Easy to store too. Very convenient.”

2 Storehouse Water-Resistant Storage Container

At first glance, this Storehouse Water-Resistant Storage Container ($7.99) seems like it’s a fantastic addition to your workbench for stashing nuts, bolts, bits, and more. But according to customers who’ve purchased the product, it’s actually pretty versatile around the house.

“My daughter stores her jewelry-making beads in these containers, and it works perfectly. Excellent product, just the right size and price,” writes one.

“I purchased this to organize and store my crayons and oil pastels. Using the dividers to divide each row into 3 sections creates perfectly sized compartments,” says another. “As usual, Harbor Freight delivers a quality product at a fraction of the price that competitors offer the same thing.”

3 Bunker Hill Security Door/Window Entry Alarm

In an era where installing home security systems that connect to your smartphone is the norm, it can be easy to forget that there are still plenty of simple yet effective solutions out there for a mere fraction of the price. That includes this Bunker Hill Door/Window Entry Alarm ($7.99), which customers say they swear by amid more high-tech options.

“Helps me feel safer at home. I now know when a door is opened,” writes one reviewer.

4 Yukon Large Clear Stacking Bin

Now that you’re on top of your spring cleaning, you’re going to need a system to make sure your hard work isn’t erased before Memorial Day weekend even finishes. This Yukon Large Clear Stacking Bin ($2.99) can be the building block of your next organizational endeavor, whether it’s tidying up your garage, kids’ playroom, basement storage area, pantry, or more.

Customers appreciate how they are “easy to use and move and reconfigure as needed.” Others say they appreciate that while they are a place to stash things away, contents are still visible, making it easier to find items once they’ve been put away. It’s a true win-win!

RELATED: 11 Best New Kirkland’s Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 Cen-Tech Digital Scale

Home chefs know how important it is to have an accurate way to weigh available when they’re in the kitchen. Fortunately, this Cen-Tech Digital Scale ($19.99) works for everything from packages to pound cakes, capable of reading up to 22 pounds.

6 First Alert Photoelectric Smoke Alarm

It’s hard to put a price on safety for you and your family. However, this First Alert Photoelectric Smoke Alarm ($29.99) makes it a little less expensive to cover the cost for what is arguably the most essential piece of all home equipment. Customers especially appreciate the 10-year battery and warranty.

7 Franklin Carpeted Floor Magic Moving Sliders, 8-Piece

Getting that heavy furniture to and fro can be pretty hard without a strong helping hand…that is, unless you have these Franklin Carpeted Floor Magic Moving Sliders ($3.99) on hand. This 8-pack will help your couches, dressers, beds, and bureaus glide effortlessly while preventing damage to your furniture or floors.

“These furniture glides are the best we’ve ever used,” gushes one happy customer. “They are priced right, easy to use, and durable. We had old & heavy items to move on thick carpet, and these worked perfectly. Don’t know how we’d survive with Harbor Freight as an option to find what we need in situations like this.”

8 Warrior Cordless Power Cutter

Even though a good pair of scissors can go a long way, they can’t get every job done. That’s why we’re sold on this Warrior Cordless Power Cutter ($39.99), which makes handling everything from broken-down boxes to old carpet so much easier.

Shoppers who’ve purchased the handy gadget appear to agree, saying they love how easy it makes opening blister packs or cutting down cardboard for recycling while drastically reducing the risk of injury. “Don’t skip this. It makes menial daily tasks so much easier. You will find plenty of uses for this tool. Still on the original charge a month later with daily use. I would absolutely buy this tool again or give it as a gift.”

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Home Finds Hitting Shelves Now.

9 Bunker Hill Security Portable Lock Box

Getting creative with a key stash can be fun, but there’s also something to be said for a truly secure option. That’s what this Bunker Hill Security Portable Lock Box ($19.99) provides, capable of holding up to five keys either indoors or outdoors.

And with a 4.7-star average rating, customers clearly love it, too. “Like most of my Harbor Freight purchases, pricing and quality were exactly what I wanted,” writes one.

10 Bauer Cordless Glue Gun

Whether you’re crafting, woodworking, or repairing, this Bauer Cordless Glue Gun ($19.99) takes the hassle out of sticking things together.

“I love that you can set it down on the battery, which keeps it from falling over, and being cordless, you can fit it into some weird places,” says one 5-star review. “The LED tells you when it’s ready to run. Considering the uses other buyers are reporting, this is a great tool to have on hand for just about anything.”

https://www.harborfreight.com/20v-cordless-full-sized-glue-gun-tool-only-57997.html

11 Chicago Electric Lamp and Appliance Timer

Even in the era of smarthome gadgets and WiFi-enabled appliances, it’s still nice to be able to find solutions for some of your favorite analog items. That’s why this Chicago Electric Lamp and Appliance Timer ($4.99) remains a popular pick from Harbor Freight.

Customers say their timers are not only easy to use, but have been very helpful for everything from indoor lights for plants, Christmas lights, dehumidifiers, and more.

“It worked perfectly and was just what I needed,” says one reviewer. “I priced these at Lowe’s and Home Depot. Cheaper and worked great.”