11 Best New Tractor Supply Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

From thoughtful trinkets to fantastic toys, get them what they really want.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you’re shopping for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, or just because, you might want to consider adding Tractor Supply to your gift resource list. The rural retailer is full of products that make for thoughtful presents for practically any occasion. Lately, we’ve found items that are perfect for housewarming gifts, toys for the little ones, unique greeting cards, and so much more. Here are the best new Tractor Supply gift finds that are hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems This Week.

1 Red Shed Snail Storage Cup

Some of the best small gifts are the ones your recipient would never think to buy themselves. This Red Shed Snail Storage Cup ($12.74) can add a bit of whimsy to a desktop, kitchen counter, or dresser as a place to stash tiny items.

2 Red Shed Goose Flower Vase

On the hunt for a gift for someone who appreciates quirky home decor? This Red Shed Goose Flower Vase ($16.99) certainly fits the bill (pun intended), made of a durable resin and a watertight design that will help avoid any floral fiascoes.

3 Segway E2 Plus II Electric Scooter

Getting a new bike as a gift to kick off summer is nothing short of a rite of passage. But imagine receiving this Segway E2 Plus II Electric Scooter ($349) instead? It’s the perfect starter e-scooter, capable of traveling up to 16 miles on a single charge. It’s the perfect way to really open up your kids or friends to a very mobile summer!

4 Red Shed Light-Up Glass Wax Warmer

The Best Life agrees that it’s hard to top a good scented candle when it comes to gift-giving. But if you’re looking for something even more ornate (and that will theoretically last forever), we suggest going with a Red Shed Light-Up Glass Wax Warmer ($18.89).

All you need to do is plug it in, insert your desired scent, and let it work its magic! It’s a nice, flame-free way to get the same aromatherapeutic effects in a home, and your giftee will love its sophisticated look.

“This is so pretty. Gives off a soft, beautiful light, brighter than a nightlight but softer than a lamp,” says one customer in a 5-star review. “Perfect for anywhere in your home.”

RELATED: 11 Best Bath & Body Works Mother’s Day Gifts Hitting Stores Now.

5 Zingz Home Tear Drop Oil Warmer

Looking for an even more ornate way to get those same aromatherapeutic effects? We think this Zingz Home Tear Drop Oil Warmer ($7.99) is a display piece in and of itself, and not too ironically makes for an ideal Mother’s Day or birthday present to boot!

6 Red Shed Ceramic Match Pot

Sometimes, the best decor additions are just tiny touches around the house. This Red Shed Ceramic Match Pot ($7.99) doubles as both ornamentation and a functional way to get a flame. It also makes for a fantastic housewarming present!

7 Hinkler 90’s Trivia Cards

Elder millennials may not have lucked out on much, but having the most knowledge about the end of the last millennium is one bright spot for the generation. These Hinkler 90’s Trivia Cards ($9.99) are a perfect birthday party add-on that celebrates the era of Saved By the Bell, the Spice Girls, and Arsenio Hall.

8 Hinkler Dream Tarot Cards

Shopping for someone who’s in touch with their astrological side? This Hinkler Dream Tarot Cards ($14.99) is a fun way to get them just what they want, with 78 beautifully illustrated cards that provide helpful insight and reflection.

RELATED: 11 Best Target “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now.

9 Hinkler Jigsaw Birthday Card Puzzle

Getting a thoughtful message in the mail remains one of life’s simplest joys. But believe it or not, you can still improve upon the experience! This Hinkler Jigsaw Birthday Card Puzzle ($9.99) turns an annual celebration into a quick game, making it a truly memorable way to say “thinking of you on your special day.”

Feel like sending a message out of the blue? There’s a “just because” option, too!

10 Diecast Masters Cat Hydraulic Excavator

If you’re shopping for a little one with a summer birthday, look no further than this Diecast Masters Cat Hydraulic Excavator ($12.99). The incredible price on this honestly belies the high quality, made with diecast metal and functioning as a true scale model of the iconic heavy equipment.

11 Hinkler “Outside The City” Paint By Numbers

Sure, this Hinkler “Outside The City” Paint By Numbers ($19.99) might be designed for the younger set. But you can’t deny there’s something very therapeutic about filling in those colors for adults, too! You can also gift the “Cactus Valley” version if you’re looking for something a little different.