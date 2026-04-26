11 Best Target “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

Get ready for summer with new glassware, pool products, skincare, patio furniture, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

This season, we’ve turned to Target for everything from spring decor to patio upgrades. Now, the Bullseye is keeping up with its recent string of fantastic releases with its latest drop of new products that are perfect for the upcoming months. Whether it’s preparing to dine outdoors, hitting the beach, relaxing by the pool, or simply making the best of warm weather, it’s worth checking out what just got added to inventory. Here are the best Target new arrivals that are hitting shelves now.

RELATED: 11 Walmart Outdoor Finds Selling Out Right Now.

1 Room Essentials Plastic Tumbler

If you’re planning on spending time on the patio or by the pool, you’ll probably want to have some glassware on hand that isn’t actually made of glass. This Room Essentials 14 oz. Plastic Tumbler ($2) is the perfect vessel for those cold beverages you’ll be doling out all summer long. We also suggest pairing it with the matching pitcher!

2 Hearth & Hand Woven Portable Table Lamp

Want an easy way to add some ambiance to an outdoor dinner or an evening patio hangout session? We love this Hearth & Hand Woven Portable Table Lamp ($34.99) for its sophisticated look that brings a little bit of that indoor design outside. And since it works using rechargeable batteries, it’s the perfect addition to that hallway table that’s not near a power outlet any time of year!

3 The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Daily Toner (8 oz.)

If you’re constantly trying to improve and upgrade your skincare routine, Target should really be one of your go-tos (thanks in no small part to their in-store Ulta sections). This The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Daily Toner (8 oz.) ($13.50) is the latest addition from the popular company and is perfect for exfoliating and brightening as part of your daily regimen.

While the company’s popularity is proof that its products are typically worthwhile, customers in the reviews can hardly believe how well-priced this toner is.

4 BruMate 40 oz. Stainless Steel Flip Straw Tumbler

Staying hydrated takes on a whole new level of importance in the summer! Make sure you’re getting plenty of sips in with a BruMate 40 oz. Stainless Steel Flip Straw Tumbler ($50.99). Not only is it truly portable (and leakproof), but it will also keep your drink of choice cold for 24 hours or more.

RELATED: 11 Best Target Spring Storage Finds That Just Landed in Stores.

5 MINNIDIP Oasis Palms Cabana Tanning Pool and Float

If we’re being honest with ourselves, there’s something about an over-the-top inflatable that just takes pool time to another level. That’s why this MINNIDIP Oasis Palms Cabana Tanning Pool and Float ($49.99) is particularly appealing to us. On the one hand, it can serve as a mini lounging pool itself as a way to stay cool outdoors. But you can also turn it into your own drifting lounge.

“Absolutely obsessed,” gushes one customer. “I bought two so a guest can enjoy as well. Definitely my summer vibe with a drink and a book in hand.”

And there’s more: Other reviewers say it also works well as a makeshift cooler for serving drinks at a summer party!

6 Sun Squad Soft Sided Personal Cooler

We absolutely love a large cooler for beach days and camping with friends and family. But if you’re on the hunt for a good solo option, this Sun Squad Soft Sided Personal Cooler ($5) is arguably the perfect size for packing a simple lunch or a few drinks for a quick day out in the sun. It’s also available in blue, so you can mix and match!

7 Threshold Shell Patio Dining Chairs, 2-Pack

If you’re looking for a different look for your outdoor space, we recommend considering this 2-pack of Threshold Shell Patio Dining Chairs ($170) as a starting point. Designed as part of a collaboration with Studio McGee, we love the retro, summery look and their space-saving stackability.

8 Threshold Fringed Dome Outdoor Patio Umbrella

If you’re looking to take things even further, why not match your new chairs to this Threshold Fringed Dome Outdoor Patio Umbrella ($100)? As a part of the same set, it brings even more of a vintage look with its frilly edges, while also providing plenty of shade for you and your guests.

RELATED: 11 Best Target Patio Finds Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy This Week.

9 Threshold Solar Patio String Lights

…And to round out the trio, these Threshold Solar Patio String Lights ($25) are a great-looking way to get your outdoor space illuminated! We love the wicker toppers that make them so much more than just another set of cafe lights. Plus, they’re solar powered, meaning you can hang them anywhere without having to run cords!

10 Threshold Picnic Basket

Is there anything more “spring” than packing a lunch and eating it in a scenic locale? Grab your blanket and start packing, because this Threshold Picnic Basket ($40) is a must-have for the season. Customers say it’s “large, very lightweight, and sturdy,” with enough room for food and plates for your al fresco meal.

11 Bose SoundLink Plus Portable Speaker

Speaking of being on the go, you’re also going to need a way to bring your favorite tunes along with you! We love this Bose SoundLink Plus Portable Speaker ($269.99) for its phenomenal sound quality and long battery life that runs up to 20 hours. But it’s also truly portable, right down to the attached carrying loop! It’s perfect for those days in the park, at the beach, or by the pool.