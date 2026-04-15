Target's best patio finds include furniture, rugs, and garden essentials.

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It seems Mother Nature has skipped right past spring and straight into summer! The flowers are blooming, the sun is shining, and the birds are chirping—A.K.A., now is the perfect time to head outside and get your patio in order. From outdoor furniture sets to gardening essentials, here are the 11 best Target patio finds shoppers are rushing to buy this week.

1 9-ft. Adjustable Patio Umbrella

This 9-ft. Adjustable Patio Umbrella (on sale for $66) features a durable bamboo wood pole with a wear-resistant canopy that can be modified in both height and tilt for optimal sun protection all season long. The umbrella also has a vented top to promote air circulation.

RELATED: 11 Best Target Spring Sales Starting This Week.

2 71″ x 40″ Metal Garden Trellis Set

Built with a rust-resistant frame, the 71″ x 40″ Metal Garden Trellis Set (on sale for $55) supports climbing plants and vegetable crops. You can also hang plant and flower baskets from the rings.

3 Air Conditioner Fence

Protect your trash bins, AC unit, or generator from backyard games and critters with Costway’s weather-resistant Air Conditioner Fence (on sale for $170). Installation is a breeze, simply hammer the galvanized stakes into the ground (no digging required).

4 Round Tempered Gingham Glass Patio Table

Enjoy your morning coffee from the balcony or front porch with a helping hand from this Round Tempered Gingham Glass Patio Table ($40). Its foldable design makes it a practical choice for small spaces.

5 2-Tier Wood Wagon Planter

Display your blooms in this decorative 2-Tier Wood Wagon Planter (on sale for $55), which has built-in drainage holes to prevent overwatering and boost air circulation. Moreover, the ladder-style design ensures sunlight reaches every plant.

6 Acacia Wood Patio Sofa

This Acacia Wood Patio Sofa (on sale for $200) offers 24.5-inch deep cushions with removable zippered covers for easy cleaning, along with beautiful wooden armrests that include built-in cupholders. The sofa comfortably fits two people and can be split apart to make room for a bistro table or extra seating.

7 Wavy Stripe Woven Bolster Pillow

You’re going to need to throw cushions for your new patio sofa—pick up this multicolor Wavy Stripe Woven Bolster Pillow for just $21.

8 5’x7′ Woven Outdoor Area Rug

Tie your space together with this 5’x7′ Woven Outdoor Area Rug (on sale for $49). It has a low-pile height (making cleanup a breeze) and non-slip backing.

RELATED: 11 Best New T.J. Maxx Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves.

9 3-in-1 Patio Rattan Cooler Bar Table

On sale for $80, this 3-in-1 Patio Rattan Cooler Bar Table does it all. It functions as an ice bucket and its height can be adjusted to serve as either a bar table or a side table. All in all, it can support up to 165 pounds.

10 3-Piece Folding Picnic Table with Benches

If storage is a priority for you, consider this 3-Piece Folding Picnic Table with Benches (on sale for $126), which collapses into a slim frame for easy stowing. The furniture is made from splinter-free fir wood and can accommodate six people.

11 Raised Garden Bed

Get over five cubic feet of space for plants, herbs, flowers, and produce with this Raised Garden Bed (on sale for $100), whose clever design helps reduce strain on your back and knees. The solid wood frame has a built-in drainage system and liner to help prevent weed growth.