11 Best Target Spring Sales Starting This Week

Clearance spring home decor and essentials from Target.

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I’m always in the mood to redecorate, even if my budget isn’t. Luckily, I can still give my home a mini refresh by sourcing pieces from Target‘s clearance section, which is a treasure trove of soft cotton bedding, decorative lighting, and luxe-looking kitchenware. Here are the 11 best Target spring sales happening this week. But you’ll have to act quick—blink and these deals will be gone!

1 Mini Faux Wood Lamp

Saving: $4

If you want to add soft ambient lighting to your kitchen counters or entryway, consider this Mini Faux Wood Lamp (on sale for $8). It has a high-end look, with a wide faux wood base paired with a fluted, drum-shaped linen shade for a stylish contrast.

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2 Bedsure 100% Cotton Comforter Set

Saving: $75

Swapping out bedding takes minimal effort, but this simple upgrade can completely change the mood of your bedroom. Bedsure’s 100% Cotton Comforter Set (on sale for $75) delivers year-round comfort thanks to its ultra-soft, moisture-wicking fabric. The set, which is available in 10 colors, is currently 50 percent off.

3 Woven Flush Mount Ceiling Light

Saving: $23

Rattan is everywhere this spring—hop on the trend with this Woven Flush Mount Ceiling Light (on sale for $55). The wicker light fixture doubles as a statement piece and compliments farmhouse, boho, coastal, and mid-century design aesthetics.

4 Reversible Wood Leaner with Raised Letters

Saving: $9

Standing 40 inches tall, this Reversible Wood Leaner with Raised Letters (on sale for $21) is a charming addition to your doorstep. The dual-sided plank features interchangeable “Welcome” and “Hello” messages for greeting guests.

5 3-Piece Embossed Stoneware Vase Set

Saving: $5

Create your own DIY floral arrangement using this beautiful 3-Piece Embossed Stoneware Vase Set (on sale for $23). The tall vase is ideal for long-stemmed flowers and foliage, while the petite vase is perfect for showing off fresh clippings from your garden.

6 Fulvari 9’x12′ Floral Area Rug

Saving: $16

Look up spring in the dictionary and you’ll find this Fulvari 9×12 Floral Area Rug. Designed with a low-pile height for high-traffic areas like playrooms and living rooms, it also features a non-slip backing for added safety and a delicate scalloped trim. Bonus: It’s machine washable.

7 Hand-Woven Rattan Pedestal

Saving: $13

More than 80 Target shoppers have picked up this Hand-Woven Rattan Pedestal (on sale for $35) in the last month. I love it for displaying fresh produce, or as a decorative platter for perfumes or bathroom essentials.

8 4-Piece Scalloped Edge Stoneware 8.5″ Plate Set

Saving: $3

Both microwave and dishwasher-safe, the 4-Piece Scalloped Edge Stoneware 8.5″ Plate Set (on sale for $17) is a dinnerware find from Joanna Gaines‘ Hearth & Hand collection. The ribbed frame and glossy cream finish give it a high-end look that feels far more expensive than it actually is.

RELATED: 11 Best New T.J. Maxx Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves.

9 Two-Pack Sheer Curtain Panels

Saving: $17

You can style these Sheer Curtain Panels (on sale for $28 per two-pack) with blackout curtains to allow daytime sun exposure. Alternatively, their woven texture provides some privacy, making them a smart choice for kitchens and living areas.

10 Gold Arched Wall Mirror

Saving: $80

This Gold Arched Wall Mirror (on sale for $60) just hit shelves and it’s already on sale for nearly 60 percent off! It measures 36″ x 24″ and is equipped with keyhole hangers for easy installation.

11 Rechargeable LED Wall Sconces

Saving: $64

The Rechargeable LED Wall Sconces (on sale for $36 per two-pack) are controlled via touch and feature three dimmable modes and light temperature settings (warm light, daylight, and white light). Best of all, you don’t have to worry about pesky wires or replacing light bulbs.