11 Best Aldi Home Finds That Are Luxury for Less

Affordable Aldi home finds that look high end without the price tag.

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Aldi is often recognized as Trader Joe’s long-lost cousin, offering cheap private-label groceries and a stellar wine selection. But the discount chain also carries a wide variety of luxury-adjacent home goods. In fact, I found dupes for Le Creuset cookware, Owala, Anthropologie mugs, and Stoney Clover bags. Here are the 11 best Aldi home finds that give off luxury vibes for way less.

1 Crofton Speckled Ceramic Braiser

Why spend upwards of $100 for a designer cooking pan when you can snag one for just $17 at Aldi? The Crofton Speckled Ceramic Braiser has a wide, shallow base with sloped sides and a tight-fitting lid, making it excellent for searing and slow-cooking foods, especially meats. (Everyone will think it’s from Caraway or Le Creuset.)

RELATED: 11 Best New T.J. Maxx Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves.

2 Belavi Folding Recliner

The Belavi Folding Recliner ($50) is designed with a comfy head rest, multiple reclining positions, and a built-in side table with a cup holder and phone slot. Plus, it folds down for convenient transport and storage.

3 Kirkton House Checkered Quilted Outdoor Blanket

Pick up this Kirkton House Checkered Quilted Outdoor Blanket ($17) for park picnics, beach days, and backyard playtime. It’s made from water-resistant fabric that’s machine washable for easy care.

4 Crofton 2-Pack Stainless Steel Bottles

This two-pack of Crofton Stainless Steel Bottles ($13) has a color-blocked design that gives off major Owala vibes. The leakproof bottles are dishwasher-safe and double-wall insulated to keep beverages at an ideal temperature.

5 Kirkton House Scallop Decorative Pillow

Add a pop of color to your reading nook or living room with this beautiful Kirkton House Scallop Decorative Pillow ($13). It has a botanical-inspired print with piped trim and scalloped edges.

6 Belavi Solar Metal Lantern

Dress up your front steps or add ambiance to your backyard with the Belavi Solar Metal Lantern ($8); for an elevated touch, try inserting a faux pillar candle. Since it’s solar-powered, there’s no need to worry about outlets, cords, or batteries.

7 Crofton Queen Bee and Mini Me Mug Set

Crofton’s Queen Bee and Mini Me Mug Set ($8) is a dupe for the trendy tile stoneware mug from Anthropologie—but this version gets you two for the price of one, at an even lower cost.

8 Live in Style Foldable Duffle Bag

Upgrade your weekender duffle or gym bag with this sleek Live in Style Foldable Duffle Bag ($5). It has reinforced double straps for durability and compact travel design.

RELATED: 11 Best Aldi Spring Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

9 Kirkton House Bamboo Sheet Set

Good luck finding bamboo sheets for under $80! The Kirkton House Bamboo Sheet Set ($30) feels silky and lightweight, making them a smart choice for spring and summer, and for hot sleepers in general. Choose from white, taupe, green, or gray in sizes queen or king.

10 LS Live In Style Compact Pouch

This “Snacks” Compact Pouch ($7) looks like something you’d find at Stoney Clover, but for a fraction of the price. Use it as a makeup bag or for organizing miscellaneous tote bag items.

11 2-Pack Kirkton House Sheer Window Curtains

This two-pack of Light-Filtering Sheer Window Curtains is such a steal at just $12. The machine washable curtains measure 84 inches long and feature a rod pocket for easy installation.