11 Best New Aldi Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves

From a walk-in greenhouse to solar string lights, Aldi's spring garden finds are worth the trip.

Serious gardeners and weekend yard wanderers don’t always shop in the same places. Yet this week’s outdoor finds at Aldi manage to cover both ends of the spectrum, from a walk-in greenhouse that protects seedlings from spring frost to a ceramic mushroom figurine that just makes the whole thing more fun. There you’ll also find solar globe lights, a cedar potting bench, and practical pruners for under $6. If you haven’t made it to the Finds section lately, this week is shaping up to be the perfect springtime excuse.

1 Belavi 4-Pack Solar Disc Lights

Low-profile and versatile, the Belavi 4-Pack Solar Disc Lights work as path lights, fence accents, or step markers—no wiring required. They charge during the day and cast a soft ambient glow at night, making them an easy way to add some polish to any outdoor space. They’re available in black or silver for $12.99 per pack.

2 Gardenline Plastic Lawn Border

Thoughtful finishes can take your yard from unruly to intentional, and the edges of your plant beds are a good place to start. The Gardenline Plastic Lawn Border is a simple, affordable way to define planting areas or walkways. Available in black or green for $9.99, this version is especially easy to install—even around curved plots—and built to hold its shape through the season.

3 Belavi Mushroom Planter

Sometimes a garden just needs a little personality and whimsy—and this a sweet, smiling toadstool is up to the task. The Belavi Mushroom Planter is a charming ceramic addition to any flower bed or patio display. At just $3.99, it’s a low-stakes way to lean into the “dopamine gardening” trend that’s been everywhere lately.

4 Gardenline Walk-In Greenhouse

For gardeners who want to get a jump on the season, the Gardenline Walk-In Greenhouse is one of the most popular recurring Aldi Finds for good reason. Standing over six feet tall with a powder-coated steel frame and reinforced polyethylene cover, it protects seedlings from pests and unpredictable spring weather while giving plants room to grow. At only $29.99, it’s a fraction of what similar structures cost elsewhere.

5 Belavi Potting Bench

A dedicated workspace makes all the difference when you’re deep into spring planting. The Belavi Potting Bench features a galvanized metal work surface, two hook rails, and tiered shelving for tools and supplies—and it’s made from cedar, which shoppers have found surprisingly sturdy for the price. Best of all, it’s cost you just $39.99, well below what comparable benches run at home improvement retailers.

6 Belavi Solar Globe String Lights

String lights have an outsized effect on outdoor ambiance, and the solar-powered Belavi Solar Globe String Lights make setup effortless—no outlet needed. Available in warm white or joyful multicolor strands, they’re equally at home strung along a fence, wrapped through a pergola, or draped across porch beams. At $9.99 for each 20-foot line, line the entire perimeter of your yard for maximal charm.

7 Belavi Terracotta Ripple Planter

The Belavi Terracotta Ripple Planter is a ceramic planter with a textured ripple design that looks considerably more expensive than it is at just $4.99. It includes a drainage hole and plug to prevent overwatering, and the terracotta colorway is a natural fit for spring.

8 Belavi Garden Figurine — Bunny

Easter may be behind us, but that spring spirit lives on with the Belavi Garden Figurine in Bunny. A simple, affordable accent piece—again just $4.99—it also comes in bird, frog, and mushroom styles if you’d rather mix and match your menagerie.

9 Workzone Foldable Worktable

Not exclusively a garden item but no less useful outdoors, the Workzone Foldable Worktable gives you a solid, compact work surface for projects around the yard, then folds flat when you’re done. At $24.99, it’s a practical find that earns its keep in price per use. No wonder it tends to disappear from shelves quickly.

10 Belavi Whiskey Barrel Planter

The Belavi Whiskey Barrel Planter is made from lightweight, durable plastic with a realistic faux wood finish—easy to move around the patio and built to handle outdoor conditions without the weight or upkeep of actual wood. It’s a classic look that works with just about any planting scheme. And at $9.99, you can line your porch with as many as you please.

11 Gardenline Bypass Pruner

Every garden toolkit needs a reliable pair of pruners, and the Gardenline Bypass Pruner is a clean, no-frills option for deadheading, trimming, and general maintenance. It’s the kind of basic gardening tool that’s easy to overlook until you need it—but at $5.99, you’ll be glad you picked up a pair.