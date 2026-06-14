Shop 7 Dollar Tree home organization finds under $10, from wire baskets to shelving units.

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If you aren’t shopping at Dollar Tree for all your storage and organizational needs, you are missing out. The dollar store is always my first-stop-shop when embarking on a new organizational project. While it might not have the most extensive selection of merchandise, you won’t find better deals anywhere on everything from bins and baskets to shelving. Whether you are organizing your closets, pantries, refrigerator, or laundry room, you can score great items on a small budget. What should you shop for now? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree home organization finds under $10.

1 Iron Wire Baskets

Get all your wire baskets at Dollar Tree. I recently scored the Essentials Gold Iron Rectangular Baskets, 8.625×6.625×3.875 in., and Essentials Gold Wire Trays, 12.625×9.25×2 in., $1.50 each. People use them all over the home. “I bought these a little while ago to organize some of my coffee supplies for my espresso maker. They’re the perfect size for my cabinet organizer and look nice, polished, and match my decor,” writes a shopper.

2 Little Trays for Organizing Smaller Items

Shoppers recommend the Rectangular Storage Trays, $1.25 each, as they are perfect for organizing small items. “Best little tray,” a shopper writes. “I love this for organizing and separating, my jewelry supplies, sewing and beading needs , Perfect for display on my gemstone hearts and small agate marbles.”

3 An Actual Shelving Unit

The 6-Cube Storage Rack is such a score for $6. The easy-to-assemble shelving unit is perfect for organizing a closet, laundry room, or basement. Shoppers buy them in multiples. “I love it, I got 3 of them, and tied the together and mounted them to the wall, and I put plywood on top as I put my printer and my cricket machine and my sublimation machine all on there it been holding up so well,” writes one.

4 Plastic Stackable Drawers

Shoppers are obsessed with Plastic Stackable Drawers. They use them for everything from medicine to shoes. “These are the best storage boxes I have used for medicine. I am going to buy then for shoe storage because they are sturdy, stackable and you can see what is in them. I like that they are drawers instead of boxes with lids, so you don’t have to unstack them to get at the one you want,” a shopper writes. “Awesome and really helps with organization. These are high quality and worth more than $5,” another writes.

5 Vanity Organizers

The Home Collection 3 Sectioned Clear Plastic Vanity Organizers are just $1.50 and are basically identical to more expensive versions at Target. “These are both attractive and sturdy for makeup and craft storage. I used E6000 to glue a variety of these acrylic storage pieces to one of Dollar Tree’s acrylic cutting boards, and I love the result,” a shopper says.

6 Storage Totes

If you are on the hunt for lidded bins, stock up on the $5 Edge Storage Tote, which shoppers use for everything from kitchen items and bathroom stuff to laundry room essentials. They are also great for stacking or for larger organizational projects, such as the bathroom or garage.

7 And, These Smaller Plastic Containers

Rectangular Translucent Plastic Storage Containers with Lids are just $1.50, and many shoppers use them for organizing recipe cards. “Great boxes to hold a lot of 3×5 cards … which is what I use them for. Love these boxes!” writes one. “I love them. I use them to organized over the counter medicines,” another adds.