11 Best New Walmart Finds Flying Off Shelves This July

Shop budget-friendly Walmart home finds for summer and fall.

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By now, Walmart has become my go-to destination for luxury-looking furniture and home decor at budget-friendly prices. As July comes to a close, the retailer is rolling out seasonal finds you can enjoy now and carry into fall. Shop gingham accent pillows, freestanding storage cabinets, cozy bedding, stainless steel cookware, and more standout picks below.

1 Butter Yellow Gingham Lumbar Pillow

Now’s your last chance to stock up on summery home accents before we start spamming your feed with fall decor (but seriously, how is it almost fall already?). I’m eyeing this 100% cotton Butter Yellow Gingham Lumbar Pillow ($15). It has a cottage-inspired ruffled trim, while its soft neutral palette pairs seamlessly with richer autumnal hues.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Patio Finds Under $20.

2 Marble Coasters Set

Crafted from 100 percent real marble, this Marble Coasters Set (four-pack for $9) looks way more expensive than its price tag lets on. Comparable styles go for upwards of $30 at Anthropologie and Williams-Sonoma. The coasters have a lipped design that keeps glasses in place and catches condensation before it can drip onto your table.

3 3-Piece Comforter Bedding Set

Bedsure’s 3-Piece Comforter Bedding Set (on sale for $32) is made from pre-washed fabric that resists pilling and maintains its shape, so it retains that “new” look and feel after every wash.

One shopper said it’s the “softest comforter ever” and feels like “a marshmallow—not too heavy, not too light and perfect for any time of year.”

4 3-Ply Base 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Kitchen Aid’s 3-Ply Base 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set ($300) includes a six-quart stockpot with lid, a sauté pan, a steamer insert, two straining saucepans with lids, and two frying pans with a lid.

Because stainless steel pots and pans heat up quickly, they’re more prone to hot spots that can cause food to stick or burn. That’s why it’s worth choosing a set with a 3-ply base, which promotes even heat distribution.

5 Fluted Arched Pantry Storage Cabinet

You’re going to need somewhere to store your brand-new cookware, so how about this gorgeous Fluted Arched Pantry Storage Cabinet ($160)? It comes with four spacious shelves (two of which are adjustable) and two pull-out drawers. The cabinet is available in four colors (dark brown, natural wood, white, and grey), so you can pick the best one that suits your aesthetic.

6 Textured Blackout Curtains

Not only do these Textured Blackout Curtains (two panels for $27) keep the summer heat out, but they also reduce outside noise by up to 40 percent, making your space cooler and quieter. The built-in rings make the curtains easier to glide back and forth compared to a built-in pocket rod or hanging S-hooks.

7 Ceramic Flower Vases

If you’re looking to upgrade from traditional flute flower vases, go for these bubble-style vases: 8″ Blue Ceramic Floral Vase ($20) and 8″ White Double Handle Ceramic Floral Vase ($25). Their wide spouts are better suited for globe-shaped flowers like hydrangeas or bigger bouquets.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Patio Finds Under $30.

8 Brown Floral Rechargeable Table Lamp

Cordless, touch-control lamps are all the rage right now, so hop on the trend with this Brown Floral Rechargeable Table Lamp ($24). The botanical-inspired pleated shade is a step up from metal shades, and it features three temperature colors (warm white, mixed white, and cool white).

9 Freestanding Pull-Out Storage Cabinet

Place this Freestanding Pull-Out Storage Cabinet ($120) in the kitchen as a discreet spot for trash and recycling, or use it in the laundry room as a hidden hamper. The pull-out drawer can fit two 10-gallon bins or one 13-gallon bin, and it comes with a drawer for additional storage.

10 Green Persian Doormat

If seasonal doormats aren’t your thing, go for this Green Persian Doormat ($13). Its PVC backing keeps the doormat securely in place while you wipe shoes clean.

11 TV Console with Arched Glass Cabinets

Get the high-end look of Pottery Barn and West Elm for less with this TV Console with Arched Glass Cabinets for just $170. It offers a mix of open and concealed storage with adjustable built-in shelving, plus a 70-inch top to display family mementos, decor, and more.