11 Best New Walmart Finds Hitting Shelves in Mid-July

Shop affordable Walmart finds for summer, home, and kitchen upgrades.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Now that we’re in the heart of summer, retailers are rolling out their top seasonal must-haves. One new arrivals section that caught our eye in particular is Walmart‘s, which is packed with entertaining essentials, seasonal bedding, affordable kitchen upgrades, and space-saving furniture. Shop our top 11 picks below, with prices going as low as $10.

1 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

I think we can agree that ice chips are the superior ice cube shape. Perfect for iced lattes, smoothies, cocktails, and entertaining, the Countertop Nugget Ice Maker ($190) starts making ice in just eight minutes. Plus, its self-cleaning function keeps the machine sterilized and ready to use.

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2 Chaise Lounge

New to the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore collection, this Chaise Lounge ($348) comes in a beautiful hydrangea blue shade. It’s upholstered in stain-treated fabric to help withstand spills, features a lounge-style silhouette for comfortable relaxing, and includes three decorative pillows for added support.

3 Faux Linen Blackout Curtains

Available in multiple lengths, these machine washable Faux Linen Blackout Curtains (two-piece set for $43) help keep your space cooler during heat waves while adding a luxe, textured look with their faux linen finish. The back tabs give you the flexibility to hang the curtains using either a rod or hooks.

4 Botanical Textured Quilt

Despite popular perception, quilts are actually lighter and more breathable than comforters and down comforter inserts, making them a great choice for summer. The Botanical Textured Quilt ($60) comes in three jewel tones, is machine washable, and can be paired with matching shams to complete the look.

5 Acacia Wood Mixer Bowl Attachment

Compatible with 4.5- and 5-quart mixing stands, the Acacia Wood Mixer Bowl Attachment ($90) offers an eco-friendly alternative to ceramic and aluminum options. It also adds a stylish upgrade to your kitchen countertop, especially if you appreciate farmhouse and modern aesthetics.

6 8″ Blue Ceramic Floral Vase

Add a vintage touch to your bookshelf or coffee table with this 8″ Blue Ceramic Floral Vase ($20).

“This vase is gorgeous!” raved one shopper. “I love the shape as well. My flowers look great displayed in it and the whole look really elevates whatever room it’s in.”

7 Handheld Rechargeable Milk Frother

If you’re also in your homemade iced latte era, pick up this Handheld Rechargeable Milk Frother ($10) to test out new recipes. You can also use it to blend powders into beverages and mix up medicine drink packets with ease.

RELATED: 11 Target Furniture Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less.

8 Wood Slat Acoustic Wall Panels

Give your space a designer-inspired upgrade with these Wood Slat Acoustic Wall Panels ($96). They add eye-catching 3D texture to walls while helping reduce sound and echoes, making them a stylish and functional choice for entertaining areas, home offices, and home recording studios.

9 L-Shaped Standing Desk

You’ve heard of motorized desks, but have you ever seen a L-Shaped Standing Desk ($390)?! The desktop comes with a built-in power strip and LED lights, while file cabinet drawers on either side provide convenient storage. It comes in brown, white, or black.

10 Pedestal End Table

With its small footprint, this Pedestal End Table ($88) is ideal for apartments and furnishing unused corners, like a reading nook or bedroom corner. It sleek faux wood grain finish gives it the appearance of a high-end piece from Pottery Barn or West Elm.

11 Bed Frame with Storage Drawers

Maxed out closet space? Keep spare linens and seasonal clothing tucked away (but still easily within reach) with the Bed Frame with Storage Drawers ($320). Shoppers say it’s “super easy to assemble” and “looks even better in person.”