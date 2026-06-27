Shop 7 new Walmart finds that look like Pottery Barn, from boucle beds to slipcovered chairs.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

In case you didn’t know, Walmart is basically the new Pottery Barn, West Elm, Crate & Barrel, and Serena & Lily. Over the last couple of years, the discount superstore has really upped its game in the home goods department, with amazing collaborations with major brands, new bougie-for-less items, and designer dupes. Currently, there are a handful of items that look just like Pottery Barn, but cost a fraction of the price. What should you shop for to get the best deals on gorgeous merchandise? Here are the 7 best new Walmart home finds that look like Pottery Barn.

1 A Boucle Bed

The My Texas House Flynn Boucle Platform Bed, which is $504 for a queen and $548 for a king, looks super custom. “I am so impressed with this bed. It is beautiful! Great quality!! I have 2 of the matching nightstands and love it all!!” writes a happy shopper. “Luxury in the budget,” adds another. This bed is gorgeous and looks expensive!! We have sleep number base and a BedJet system and were having a hard time finding a bed that accommodated both. This bed is functional, beautiful and affordable!”

2 The Perfect French Farmhouse Nightstand

This My Texas House Monroe 3 Drawer Nightstand with USB, Brushed Oak Finish is $189 and looks like a Pottery Barn piece. “They ARE heavy but they are easy to assemble and they are beautiful. I will be going back and buying the dresser now,” writes a shopper. “This nightstand is stunning. In person the quality is better than you can imagine. Very heavy duty! The assembly instructions alone were 5 star. I’ve never purchased anything at this price point with fantastic instructions – took half an hour to complete. GET IT,” another adds.

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Summer Outfits That Look Name-Brand for Less

3 Blackout Curtain Panels

The My Texas House Solid Ivory Rod Pocket Back Tab Blackout Curtain Panel, 52″ x 84″, starts at around $23 and is a great alternative to Pottery Barn panels, which cost over $100. “I was impressed with the quality and look of these curtains! They didn’t skimp on material!” writes a shopper. “Love these curtains! Great quality! I purchased one set, lived them so much I’ve purchased two more sets for different room. True blackout curtains,” another adds.

4 A Woven Decorative Tray

This Better Homes & Gardens Natural Water Hyacinth Round Decorative Tray is another must-buy for $23. “This tray is very nice,” writes a happy shopper. “I have received many compliments and always asked , ‘where did you get that tray’ When I respond they can’t believe it. It is beautiful and definitely would advise anyone to check Walmart on line for some very nice decorative items.”

5 A Woven Resin Urn Planter

This My Texas House 16-inch Brown Woven Resin Urn Planter will elevate the look of any real or faux plant for $42.97. “Omg this is absolutely stunning! I love the way it looks in my hallway. What great quality and I believe it can be used inside or outside. It’s huge and can hold a large plant. Love it and will purchase more in this style for other rooms!” writes a shopper. “Just perfect for my house! I love it! Perfect addition to my house! Very good quality, and it’s just the perfect Style for me and my house! It’s just perfect! My fiddle leaf is loving it!” adds another.

6 Slipcovered Dining Chairs

These My Texas House Wren Slipcover Dining Chairs with Casters Cream Polyester, $158, have the same look as the Pottery Barn York Slope Arm collection. “These chairs on casters are exactly what we were looking for. Very nice fabric. More of a larger weave, which is unusual. I think it makes it look more expensive. Assembly was simple, just the legs need to be added. Instructions were thorough. Really nice option for this casual eating area,” writes a shopper. “I loved these chairs so much that I ended up buying six! They’re the perfect size for both me (5’2″, 100 lbs) and my husband (6’2″, 250 lbs). While the seats are a bit firm, you can remove the cushion and add extra padding if needed. That said, it hasn’t been an issue for us or our four adult kids. I highly recommend these chairs—not just for their stylish appearance, but also for the unbeatable price. They look just like PB chairs and have held up amazingly well, even with four cats in the house!” another adds.

7 And, a Super Pretty Outdoor Area Rug

The My Texas House Isla Outdoor Area Rug 5’3 x 7′, $87, is so gorgeous that most sizes are sold out. People also use them indoors. “Not using outside! I decided to buy this rug because I loved the print on the rug and because it looks like a sisal rug ,but with a much better price point. It does not disappoint. It came on time and looks so good in our guest room,” writes a shopper.