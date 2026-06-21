11 Best New Walmart Outdoor Decor Finds On The Shelves Now

Transform your patio with these stylish new finds from Walmart.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Love it or hate it, Walmart has everything. From groceries and clothes, to home decor and electronics, they really are a one stop shop. That includes their outdoor decor, making your outdoor patio or porch feel cozy. To make the outdoors feel like a family room under the stars, here are some decorations from Walmart that you can use for your outdoor space.

These Outdoor Commercial String Lights add so much to the patio, creating a warm, inviting location for your next outdoor gathering. The bulbs are made to be shatter and weather resistant, made for year-round use, while the length makes them perfect for patios, decks, and porches.

2 CHARKEE 12-Pack Solar Ground Lights

These Solar Ground Lights tuck flawlessly into the ground to light up walkways, your flower garden, patios stairs, and outdoor space without creating a tripping hazard or being easily jostled. Each light charges with the sun and is programmed to turn on at dusk so you can set them and forget them.

3 8-Pack Solar Mushroom Garden Lights

For a fun touch, these Solar Mushroom Garden Lights add a bit of a fairy garden, whimsical touch to your garden or raised flower beds. These colorful mushroom solar lights feature multiple lighting modes, made to brighten outdoor spaces in a functional way, while acting as a decorative accent.

4 Decorative Iron Garden Statue

Plants you don’t have to keep alive? Sign me up! These Decorative Iron Garden Statues add a bit of character to your garden, patios, or front porch. Made from iron, this sturdy art piece is designed specifically for outdoor display and serves as an adorable focal point when incorporated into your plants and landscaping.

5 VUNATE 5′ x 8′ Reversible Outdoor Rug

A Reversible Outdoor Rug instantly makes an outdoor space feel a bit more like home, defining a hangout area while adding a pop of color and textured patterns to your patio. This reversible rug is also lightweight, easy to pick up and wash, and waterproof making it easy to use on decks, patios, balconies, and other outdoor spaces.

6 8-Inch Dune Bowl Planter

This Dune Bowl Planter easily blends into multiple decorative styles, perfect for making your succulents, greens, herbs, colorful flowers, or mixed arrangements part of the display. Its simple design and neutral color works well with a wide variety of decor while adding greenery to outdoor space.

7 Syenll Solar Cherry Blossom String Lights

These Syenll Solar Cherry Blossom String Lights are decorative and functional, flower LED lights. They add design and a subtle, colorful lighting to your porch, patio, and outdoor entertaining areas. Charged by the sun, they’re made specifically to automatically light up at sundown each evening without the need for plugs and batteries.

8 AECOJOY 7-Piece Patio Conversation Set

For a complete refresh, this 7-Piece Patio Conversation Set will transform your outdoor living space into practically another living room with the benefit of fresh air and natural light. The wicker-style furniture and modern design makes it easy to move, mixing and matching based on the gathering.

9 3-Piece Wicker Rocking Chair Patio Set

This easy to work into any space, Wicker Rocking Chair Patio Set is ideal for a relaxing nap outside, gently rocking to sleep. This compact patio set has two cushioned rocking chairs and a matching glass top table. Ideal for smaller spaces like an apartment balcony, patios, and porches.

10 Bloem Ariana 12-Inch Resin Planter

The Bloem Ariana 12-Inch Resin Planter is designed for both indoor and outdoor use. This durable resin planter has a classic appearance and is lightweight, available in a variety of colors. It even has a self-watering saucer to help maintain moisture between waterings.

11 Solar Sunflower String Lights

These Solar Sunflower String Lights bring an adorably cheerful brightness to your outdoor space. The softly lit blooms add a glowing charm to patios, gardens, fences, stairways, patios, and more while being functional. They automatically light up after dark using energy collected from the sun, so no need to hide clunky cords or pay for batteries.