11 Best New Walmart Kitchen Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

Shop the best new Walmart kitchen finds, from a KitchenAid Wildflower stand mixer to ceramic cookware.

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Walmart always has a robust kitchen selection, but right now, it’s working overtime to bring you real range. There, KitchenAid just dropped a new Wildflower stand mixer for $499—a colorway that’s been generating serious attention—and it’s sitting in the same section as a 50-piece food storage container set, a designated mini-fridge for beverages, and a Beautiful floral trellis kitchen towel set. That’s exactly what makes a Walmart run such a simple proposition: you can fully overhaul your kitchen in just one stop, without requiring a trip to a specialty store. Here are eleven kitchen finds worth knowing about right now.

1 KitchenAid Pure Power Blender

KitchenAid’s Pure Power blender brings the brand’s top-of-the-line motor engineering, making easy work of frozen fruit, ice, and fibrous vegetables. This KitchenAid Pure Power blender is $96 at Walmart—a meaningful entry point into KitchenAid’s blender lineup for anyone who’s been using an underpowered machine.

2 Blue Diamond Gold Edition Ceramic Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set—PFAS-Free

Twelve pieces, ceramic nonstick, PFAS-free construction, and a gold finish that makes the set look aesthetic rather than just functional. This Blue Diamond Gold Edition ceramic nonstick cookware set is $149.99—a complete kitchen cookware overhaul without the health concerns of traditional nonstick coatings.

3 Better Homes & Gardens Bamboo Plastic Bag Storage Drawer Organizer

A dedicated drawer organizer for plastic bags solves the specific problem of the bag-within-a-bag situation that most kitchen drawers eventually become. This bamboo plastic bag storage organizer from Better Homes & Gardens is $19.98, and makes a kitchen function better immediately.

4 TINANA 3-Pack Stackable Fruit Baskets with Bamboo Lid

Three stackable wire fruit baskets with bamboo lids create a vertical produce and pantry storage system that keeps everything accessible, ventilated, and visible without spreading across an entire counter. This TINANA 3-pack stackable fruit basket set is $27.99.

5 KitchenAid Metal Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine—Empire Red, KES6503

Empire Red is the KitchenAid color that takes pride in itself—and why shouldn’t it? KitchenAid is synonymous with quality, and this semi-automatic espresso machine has a metal construction and manual control options that espresso enthusiasts prefer over fully automatic alternatives. It’s a worthwhile investment at $349.99.

6 50-Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set with Lids, Labels, and Marker

Fifty airtight containers with lids, labels, and a marker pen—the complete pantry organization system in one purchase. This 50-piece airtight food storage container set is $26.59, a BPA-free, and leak-proof pantry overhaul that arrives fully equipped.

7 Auseo 3.2 Cu. Ft. Beverage Refrigerator Cooler with Glass Door—120 Can

If you own a designated beverage refrigerator, congratulations—you’ve arrived. This one houses 120 cans in a 3.2 cubic foot glass door, a bar setup upgrade that makes entertaining feel planned rather than improvised. It’s got a glass door for easy viewing and adjustable removable shelves for customization. You’ll pay just $149.59 for the luxury.

8 Beautiful Floral Trellis 4-Pack Kitchen Towel Set—Hydrangea

Four kitchen towels in a hydrangea floral trellis print for $13.78 — this Beautiful floral trellis kitchen towel set is the kitchen textile refresh produces immediate visual results. If yours are worn out, right now is the perfect time for a summer-themed upgrade.

9 Thyme & Table Dot Collection 4-Pack Stoneware Low Bowls

Cereal doesn’t have to be a casual affair. These four stoneware bowls feature a stylish dot pattern that elevates even the simplest breakfast or side. This Thyme & Table dot collection stoneware low bowl set is $21.52 for four—a complete table setting in a single purchase.

10 KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer—Wildflower, KSM156XDWF

Wildflower colorway on the KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixer has been generating attention since it dropped—soft, floral, and completely distinct from any other KitchenAid color currently available. This KitchenAid Wildflower tilt-head stand mixer is $499 and the kitchen investment most likely to sell out before the season ends. Bake with it or leave it on your counter for visual interest. Worth it either way.

11 3-Tier Wooden Farmhouse Serving Tray and Cupcake Stand

A 3-tier wooden serving tray in farmhouse style handles cupcakes, cheese boards, charcuterie, and party snacks across three levels. This 3-tier wooden farmhouse serving tray and cupcake stand is $25.99 and upgrades any snack spread.