11 Best New Walmart Patio Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

Overhaul your outdoor space with these shade solutions, furniture, and accessories.

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It’s never been very hard to find decor at Walmart. But this summer, we’ve also been appreciating just how much the mega retailer carries that can really help make the most of your outdoor space. Some of the latest additions include comfy furniture, eye-catching accessories, lighting solutions, and so much more. There’s even a truly unique coffee table and ottoman combo that we absolutely love! Want to see what else we’re picking up? Here are the best new Walmart patio finds hitting shelves right now.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This June.

1 Costway Beige Event Outdoor Canopy

It doesn’t matter when you’re hosting company or hanging out on your patio: The versatility of this Costway Beige Event Outdoor Canopy ($149.99) makes it a must-have. Not only is it a quick and easy shade solution for the daytime, but it also includes screens to help keep pesky bugs out at night.

2 Costway 3-Piece Patio Bistro Table Rocking Chair Set

Porches and patios were made for being able to idly pass the time. That’s why we think a Costway 3-Piece Patio Bistro Table Rocking Chair Set ($204.99) is the perfect addition for the season, providing a comfortable (and aesthetically pleasing) way to rock the day away.

“I have received many compliments on the set,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It is comfortable, looks good, and was easy to assemble. The whole family loves it.”

3 FOUKUS Set of 5 Self-Watering Plant Pots

Even though we’re already well into June, there’s a decent chance you might’ve underestimated how much greenery your patio needs. Fortunately, you can liven things up for less with this FOUKUS Set of 5 Self-Watering Plant Pots ($20.99). We’re huge fans of the soft pastel colors and varied shapes that help create an interesting look (as well as the built-in reservoirs that make maintenance that much easier).

4 Better Homes & Gardens 9 ft. Blue Scallop Patio Umbrella

Even though it’s sunny season, you don’t want too much brightness beaming down on you when you sit down. This Better Homes & Gardens 9 ft. Blue Scallop Patio Umbrella ($74) has a chic, elevated look that practically transports you to the Riviera without the hefty airfare.

“Fantastic patio umbrella…And affordable!” writes one customer in their review. “Compared to other patio umbrellas on the market (and I shopped them for a while before committing), these are quite nice!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Storage Finds Under $20.

5 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Decorative Outdoor Pillow

You spent a lot of time picking the perfect patio furniture: Don’t leave it to fend for itself! Instead, add a pop of color and texture with this Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Decorative Outdoor Pillow ($14.97).

Customers are apparently big fans of this accessory, too, calling it “great quality and super cute,” as well as “gorgeous” and “well-made.”

6 SIXHOME Outdoor Rug

Speaking of adding color and texture to your outdoor design, it’s also remarkable how essential the right carpet can be when decorating your patio. Fortunately, you can get that coherent look without breaking the bank, thanks to this SIXHOME Outdoor Rug ($17.58). At 5′ by 8′, it’s big enough to cover most spaces, not to mention easy to clean and reversible.

According to customers, there is even more value in this piece thanks to its durability. “I decided to go with this type of outdoor rug after spending hundreds of dollars on ‘outdoor’ rugs that only last a few seasons,” writes one. “They are extremely easy to maintain, and retain their shape and color indefinitely.”

7 Costway Outdoor 3-Seat Wood Bench

Looking for ample seating but don’t have the space or budget for a sectional? We love the look of this Costway Outdoor 3-Seat Wood Bench ($169.99), which is made from sturdy acacia and has enough room for three people to kick back.

8 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 8″ Ceramic Planter

It pays to be picky with your planters! Fortunately, Walmart has you covered even if you’re on a budget with this Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 8″ Ceramic Planter ($12.44).

“Very beautiful pot!” writes one of the many 5-star reviewers. “Very intricate details, sturdy but not very heavy. Very pretty for its price point.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves This Month.

9 Mainstays Rechargeable Table Lamp

Setting the ambiance during those outdoor dinners or cocktail parties gets a lot easier with a Mainstays Rechargeable Table Lamp ($12.92) on hand. With multiple brightness settings and eight to 12 hours of run time per charge, it’s a hosting must-have.

“This light was just what I was hoping for!” gushes one happy customer. “It’s cute and gives off a nice warm light. Perfect for the patio or a cozy spot inside. Definitely a great value for the price!”

10 Better Homes & Gardens White Neon Rope Flex Light

With all the attention we put on functional overhead lighting, it can be easy to overlook how good some brightness down below can look. That’s why this season, we’re installing Better Homes & Gardens White Neon Rope Flex Light ($16.47) on our steps and below deck edges to help create an even better ambiance on our patio.

11 Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Outdoor Coffee Table and Ottomans

Shopping for patio furniture at Walmart isn’t just about finding great deals: The store is also full of some truly unique pieces, too! We love the modern yet comfy look of this Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Outdoor Coffee Table and Ottomans ($398) set, especially considering how it nests within itself to save space between uses.

“This outdoor patio coffee table with the ottomans is amazing!” writes one very happy customer in the review section. “I love the design to be able to store the ottomans under the table neatly, but have them easily accessible for extra seating or table space. The table structure is durable and a great classic color. The fabric on the ottomans is soft and high-quality. Great way to add some functionality to an outdoor space.”