Shop 7 new HomeGoods coastal decor finds under $30, from shell candles to faux coral.

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If you are on the hunt for coastal decor, head on over to HomeGoods. The discount home decor and furniture store has so many amazing items, ranging from little decorative pieces to dressers, area rugs, and lamps that give beach house vibes. And the best part is, the prices are much lower than stores like Pottery Barn and Serena & Lily. What should you buy to get coastal, beachy, ocean vibes on a budget? Here are the 7 best new HomeGoods coastal decor finds under $30.

1 So Many Coastal Candles

If you want to create a coastal vibe in any room, an easy way to do so is with a candle. This Tommy Bahama “Ocean Breeze” candle is not only shaped like a shell, but smells like a day at the beach. Once the candle has burned out, you can use the ceramic shell as decor. And, it’s priced at just $9.99.

2 A Gorgeous Coral Decoration

HomeGoods always has a few items reserved exclusively for random decor, like chinoiserie vases, bougie-looking bookends, coffee table books, vases, and shelf decorations. I found this pretty blue coral replica for just $29.99.

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3 A Neutral Fish

This neutral-hued fish was in the same aisle, but guess what? It’s on clearance. There were actually a lot of coastal decorative items majorly marked down to clear space for fall decor. This one was just $16.

4 And, This Colorful Blue Fish

I found this colorful ceramic fish grouped with some other really pretty coastal decorations toward the front of the store. The blue tones are so pretty. And you can’t go wrong with the price, just $16.99.

5 Seashell Frames

My daughter loved these seashell frames. There was a smaller silver one for $6.99 from Nicole Miller Home and also this pink one that was a little bigger, just $7.99.

6 A Glass Jar of Shells

This glass jar is filled with shells. My daughter got one of these for her coastal-themed bedroom. They are just $7.99, and you can either leave the shells in the jar, or style the shells however you want and use the jar for something else.

7 And, Coastal Fall Decor

There were also a lot of new coastal-themed fall decorations arriving in the store. I actually found a bunch of Halloween decorations with a coastal vibe. And I really loved these general fall decorations, including this candle holder and pumpkins. Shop all these items and more at your local HomeGoods.