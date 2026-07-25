Shop 11 new HomeGoods fall finds in late July, from Nest candles to chic gold lanterns.

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I can’t believe July is almost over. You know what that means? Your social media feed is about to start filling up with back-to-school photos, as kids in some parts of the country are headed back to the classroom at the beginning of August. It also means that fall is just around the corner. While I don’t usually start decorating for the season until after Labor Day, it’s not too early to start shopping for it. And the aisles of HomeGoods are already filling up with next season’s merch. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods fall finds hitting shelves in late July.

1 A Gold Candle Lantern That Looks Like RH

Restoration Hardware or HomeGoods? This stunning gold candle lantern looks straight out of a high-end brand’s catalog. It was so well-made and heavy, and ready for your real or LED candle. I couldn’t believe the price was just $49.99.

2 So Many Upscale Throw Pillows

If you want to score the best throw pillows at HomeGoods, shop carefully. There are tons of throw pillows that are cheap, but also look it. I try to stick to ones that have down filling and removable covers but pass the chop test. This leopard print pillow looks Anthropologie, bohemian-looking yet neutral enough to mix with bright colors. The price is just $24.99.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Bathroom Finds That Look Like Luxury for Less

3 A Ceramic Basket

I found this basket-woven ceramic bowl in the kitchen aisles. It is so gorgeous and elegantly understated and would be perfect as a bread basket on your dining room table. Get it for just $16.99.

4 Nest Candle Alert

HomeGoods sells a lot of generic candle brands. Occasionally you will find a bougie name-brand, like Nest, hiding in the store. I found a few on the new arrivals cart before they found their way to the candle aisle. This one is from the “wellness” line with a Wild Mint & Eucalyptus scent and costs $24.99. It is currently selling for $50 at other stores.

5 Leather Looking Chair Pads

The new Nate Berkus items I am spotting all around the store are fabulous. They are true to the interior designer’s masculine but eclectic style and look expensive. This faux leather set of chair pads will elevate your chairs by adding padded comfort while giving them a bougie makeover. The price is just $14.99 a set.

6 LoveShackFancy Looking Bedding

The LoveShackFancy x Pottery Barn collaborative lines are wildly popular but cost a pretty penny. If you want the look for less, I saw a lot of great alternatives at HomeGoods for super reasonable prices, including this Laura Ashley throw pillow for just $19.99.

7 Fancy Placemats

Elevate your tablescape with an eye-catching set of placemats. I love this set of four Strawberry Garden placemats. The metallic gold is so fancy-looking, but also matches with everything you already have, because gold is a neutral after all.

8 Neutral Plaid Throw Pillows

Canaan is one of my go-to throw pillow brands at discount stores. This set of decorative throw pillows is giving serious Pottery Barn fall vibes. I love the plaid pattern and linen-like feel. The set is $39.99.

9 This Stunning Bench

I am obsessed with everything from the William Morris line, especially the “Strawberry Thief” motif. This bench will add some interest to your space as it is covered in the brand’s trademark pattern and looks so upscale for just $199.99.

10 So Many Throw Blankets

Fall throw blankets are hitting stores. I love this neutral striped blanket, which is made from a linen blend, giving it a natural look and feel that looks straight out of the Pottery Barn catalog. Get it for $24.99.

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11 And, This Bougie Vanity Chair

This Rachel Zoe vanity chair is so bougie and luxurious-looking. The curved metal detailing and the upholstered bench are the perfect pairing, and look like something you would find at Pottery Barn, but for triple the price.