Shop 11 new HomeGoods dining room finds under $25, from ceramic bowls to Halloween runners.

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Are you looking for special items to make your dining room look and function flawlessly? Head on over to HomeGoods. The home shopping haven, which has almost everything you need from kitchen gadgets to outdoor furniture, has an extensive section devoted to all things cooking and eating. There are also so many dining room finds to elevate your eating experience. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods dining room finds under $25.

1 A Basket Woven Ceramic Bowl

This basket woven ceramic bowl is so gorgeous and elegantly understated. It would be perfect as a bread basket on your dining room table, but you could also use it for just about anything. Get it for just $16.99.

2 Fabric Napkins

Fabric napkins are an easy way to elevate a dining room table without spending a fortune. I love these simple white, linen-looking napkins. The set comes with 12 and costs just $14.99. White is always a great napkin option because they can be easily bleached.

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3 A Jungle-Inspired Tea Set

I love bougie-looking tea cups, saucers, and sets. Not only are they beautiful to use, but they also double as decor when you aren’t having tea. This set is beautiful enough to display in your dining room 365 days a year with its moody, jungle pattern.

4 Woven Placemats

There is an extensive offering of placemats at HomeGoods. I like to stick with neutral and organic-looking ones, as they can be used with any tablecloth, runner, or dish set. These round ones come in a set of four for $12.99.

5 Lillian August Seat Cushions

There are lots of seat cushions in stock currently, no matter your aesthetic. Lillian August is one of my go-to HomeGoods brands for Serena & Lily and coastal-inspired designs. Get two for $19.99.

6 A Natural Tablecloth

There is also an extensive tablecloth section of the store with endless rows of table coverings in every shape, size, fabric, and pattern imaginable. Again, I am a neutral person, so I stick to ones like this for $24.99.

7 A Nate Berkus Faux Leather Chair Pad

I am obsessed with all the new Nate Berkus items at the store, which are true to the interior designer’s masculine but eclectic style. This faux leather set of chair pads will add a padded comfort to chairs and barstools, plus give them a bougie makeover for $14.99 a set.

8 A Halloween Runner

How adorable is this Halloween table runner? It is from the Cynthia Rowley collection and features pumpkins and ghosts. It will immediately bring the spooky spirit to your dining table. I can’t believe it is only $19.99.

9 Metallic Strawberry Vine Placemats

Metallics are another “neutral” that goes with pretty much every color. I am so taken by this set of four Strawberry Garden placemats. The metallic gold is so fancy-looking.

10 A White Swan Dish

HomeGoods is a great place to find random expensive-looking dining room pieces for cheap. Take this swan, for example. I think it is supposed to hold butter or sauces, but it doesn’t even have to have a function because it is so pretty.

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11 And, Textured White Dishes

White dishes don’t have to be basic and boring. There is usually a section of textured, made-in-Portugal white dishes. Some are ribbed, others scalloped, while some have more complex textures.