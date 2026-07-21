11 Best New Tractor Supply Fall Finds Hitting Shelves in July

Prepare for autumn with tailgating supplies, seasonal decor, comfy clothing, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Now that summer is in full effect, we’re enjoying all of the perks of the season, from heading out camping to tending to our gardens. But amid all this activity, it can be easy to forget that fall will return in just a few weeks. That’s where Tractor Supply comes in: The rural retailer is already beginning to stock plenty of essential autumn items, from tailgating supplies and yardwork tools to seasonal decor and cozy clothing. Ready to get a head start? Here are the best new Tractor Supply fall finds hitting shelves in July.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Outdoor Decor Finds Under $25.

1 Blackstone Omnivore Griddle

It won’t be long now before game day returns! And if your ideal weekend involves setting up outside before kickoff, you might want to consider upping your equipment with this Blackstone Omnivore Griddle ($399.99). Customers rave that the flat top is good for perfectly cooking practically anything, from burgers and cheesesteaks to veggies and sides. And with four different temperature-controlled zones, it’s easy to do multiple items at once!

2 Red Shed Pumpkin Throw Pillow

A change in seasons means switching up the color scheme around the house. This Red Shed Pumpkin Throw Pillow ($24.99) is the perfect way to subtly embrace the season aesthetically, but it’s also a truly soft and comfy piece that will make any couch or bed better.

3 Red Shed Halloween Floral Arrangement

Fresh flowers might be spring’s thing, but there’s still a look for fall! This Red Shed Halloween Floral Arrangement ($29.99) is an eye-catching addition to any entryway, mantle, or table centerpiece, complete with its own dark glass vase. And as with all faux floral sets, you won’t have to worry about replacing them each week!

If we’re being honest, it kind of pains us to start thinking about preparing for dealing with fall foliage when July hasn’t even ended yet. But the truth is that these Bully Tools 12.5 in. Leaf Scoops ($19.99) are the kind of yardwork tool we wish we had discovered years ago. Besides leaves, these are also super helpful when handling piles of twigs, spreading lawn mulch, and taking care of other lawn debris.

RELATED: 11 Hobby Lobby Fall Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less.

5 Sun Joe IONMAX Cordless Compact Turbine Jet Blower

…But before you can scoop up those leaves, you’re going to need a way to clear them from your yard! This Sun Joe IONMAX Cordless Compact Turbine Jet Blower ($217.99) can provide all the firepower you need to get the job done, capable of producing wind speeds of up to 100 mph. And as a battery-powered unit, it’s much lighter and quieter than gasoline-powered alternatives!

“This is one fantastic little blower. Super lightweight and comfortable,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “If you are tired of the cord or tired of messing around with a gas blower, this one is a great alternative. No issues with it at all. Does what it says, and seems pretty reliable. Also looks pretty cool too!”

6 Blue Mountain Women’s Pumpkin Season Fleece Sweatshirt

They don’t call it hoodie season for nothing! Well, this Blue Mountain Women’s Pumpkin Season Fleece Sweatshirt ($24.99) might be missing the “hood” part, but it will still do a great job of keeping you warm and cozy as the weather starts to cool again.

7 Red Shed Amber Glass Halloween Lantern

We spend a lot of time picking the right outdoor lighting, but once fall rolls around, you’re going to want to change up the look at least a little bit. This Red Shed Amber Glass Halloween Lantern ($29.99) can light your path with a subtly spookier hue. It’s also solar powered, which means never having to worry about running cords or plugging in to recharge!

8 Real Flame Aegean Propane Fire Pit Table

Once the temperature starts to come down, you’re going to want a way to keep your patio season going. We love this Real Flame Aegean Propane Fire Pit Table ($899.99) for its sleek, minimalistic look that will match practically any decor, but also because it hides its fuel canister within to minimize its footprint. Tractor Supply customers say it truly does help in creating that zen garden vibe so many are after.

“The sleek design fits perfectly with our outdoor decor, and the hidden tank storage is a convenient feature that keeps everything looking tidy. Additionally, the fire pit is the perfect height for use as a table when using the included lid, adding versatility to its functionality.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Pet Finds Under $20.

9 Red Shed Wooden Pumpkin Box

Who doesn’t love a decorative gourd? This Red Shed Wooden Pumpkin Box ($16.99) is a fun seasonal way to dress up your entryway or mantle, but it can also come in handy as a candy holder on your coffee table in the run-up to Halloween.

10 Red Shed 24 in. Harvest Wreath

Wreaths aren’t just for the holidays! This Red Shed 24 in. Harvest Wreath ($39.99) is a gorgeous way to deck out your door for autumn, with subtle pops of burnt orange mixing with green foliage. It’s an easy piece of seasonal décor that will look great all the way to winter!

11 Royal Wing Deluxe Suet Bird Feeder

Want to get a head start on attracting more birds to your yard this winter? Adding a Royal Wing Deluxe Suet Bird Feeder ($5.49) is the best way to serve up that nutrient-dense brick our winged friends love. It’s a great way to keep your yard feeling lively all year long!