11 Hobby Lobby Fall Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less

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Sure, it might be the peak of summer right now. But since autumn will be here before you know it, it’s time to start planning for the next season—which you can easily do on a budget at Hobby Lobby. The discount decor and DIY retailer has long been our go-to for well-priced dupes of higher-end items from pricier stores, and fall-centric products are no exception. Some of the latest picks will help you set the perfect tablescape, dress up your entryway, and make your bedrooms and guest rooms super cozy. So, grab your homemade pumpkin spice latte and get ready to check out the Hobby Lobby fall finds that look just like Pottery Barn but cost a lot less.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Dining Room Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn.

1 Brown Wood Pumpkin

Whether you’re looking for an entryway table display or need to dress up your mantle, this Brown Wood Pumpkin ($8.99) is the perfect look for the fall. But thankfully, you won’t have to spend nearly as much at Hobby Lobby as you would at designer stores like Pottery Barn and Crate + Barrel, where similar items run for as much as $70 to $100.

Want to create an entire scene? You can mix and match with this smaller wood pumpkin to get that patch effect!

2 Four-Tiered Corner Bookshelf

OK, so maybe this Four-Tiered Corner Bookshelf ($39.89) doesn’t exactly scream “fall” on its own. But we think this recent addition is the ideal baseline for displaying those autumn floral displays and pieces of decor you’ve been picking up! But don’t worry: Instead of paying upwards of $430 for a corner shelf at Pottery Barn, you’ll pay a lot less.

3 Brown & White Toile Scalloped Table Runner

Fall is the season when festive meals become the name of the game. As such, it’s totally worthwhile to have a piece of decor like this Brown & White Toile Scalloped Table Runner ($9.59) on hand. And compared to similar autumn-themed pieces at Pottery Barn that run for $70 to $100, this one will barely put a dent in your budget.

Of course, you can go even further with this motif by picking up matching placemats and dinner plates!

4 Orange & Green Buffalo Plaid Kitchen Towels

In our experience, sometimes it’s the smallest touches that can have the biggest effects with decor. These Orange & Green Buffalo Plaid Kitchen Towels ($7.79) can help you change up your color scheme for the season, while also helping you keep your hands dry and surfaces clean. They also look just like the patterns you’d find at higher-end stores for a lot more!

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Bedroom Finds That Look Designer.

5 Amber Fluted Glass Tea Light Candle Holder

There’s no time of year when flickering candlelight isn’t an ideal ambiance setter. But this Amber Fluted Glass Tea Light Candle Holder ($2.09) can help put a bit of an autumnal spin on it. Meanwhile, a similar item at CB2 runs for as much as $15 apiece!

6 Pumpkin Glass Jar

You can’t celebrate gourd season without a few decorative gourd pieces! This Pumpkin Glass Jar ($4.19) is the perfect fall piece based on its shape alone, but it can also come in handy for stashing candy when Halloween approaches. And compared to the $56 you’d pay for a similar pumpkin piece from Crate + Barrel, this is truly a steal!

7 Brown Leaves Icon Glass

We’ve noted in the past how this Brown Leaves Icon Glass ($8.39) is uncannily similar to a glassware line at Crate + Barrel. Besides looking great, these are also sturdy glasses that are perfect for your fall tablescape. But you can also mix and match them with other autumn-esque designs, like pumpkins!

8 Ribbed Stemmed Glass

Need something for wine service? We’d go so far as to say that this Ribbed Stemmed Glass ($4.79) almost adds a bit of moodiness (in a good way) to your traditional fall table setup.

RELATED: 11 TJ Maxx Kitchen Finds That Look Like Dupes for Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, and More.

9 Ribbed Ceramic Creamer

It’s not a stretch to say that coffee just hits different during the autumn. You can lean into the season with this Ribbed Ceramic Creamer ($4.49), which is perfect for after-dinner service or your morning cup! It’s also a quarter of the price of a similar creamer sold at West Elm.

10 Oval Ribbed Serving Bowl

Speaking of fall feasts, there’s arguably no season when bigger trays are in more demand than in autumn. This Oval Ribbed Serving Bowl ($5.99) has the same burnt-orange look we love that is a dead ringer for Le Creuset, but at a fraction of the price. Use it for all your apps, mains, and desserts!

11 Textured Glass Vase

Dried floral arrangements are a go-to decor move for fall, but what you put them in is just as important as the blooms themselves. This Textured Glass Vase ($1.79) is perfect for your entryway, bookshelves, mantle, and table—but at this price, you can probably afford to put a few of them on each!