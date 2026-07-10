Shop 11 new Hobby Lobby deals under $10 this week, from floral bath rugs to highland cow figurines.

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I love shopping at Hobby Lobby, because you can find so many items at bargain prices. My daughter and I sometimes challenge each other to see what we can find for under $10, and the things that end up in our carts are always surprising. From adorable knobs that can literally transform an old piece of furniture to bath rugs, towels, hooks, water bottles, and more, you can walk in with ten bucks and out with a hidden gem. Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby deals under $10 this week.

1 The Prettiest White Floral Bath Rug

I love this gorgeous White Floral Bath Rug for its interesting shape and texture. It is on sale for $9.59 from $15.99. “This was a great purchase. Great for small bath space! Prettier than I expected and it’s a great price,” a shopper writes. “This cotton rug is perfect in front of my toilet/bathtub in size and shape. It’s soft and looks great. Love the design and creamish color. I I am very happy with my online purchase. I highly recommend it,” adds another.

2 A Fringe Bath Rug

The Olive Leaves Fringe Bath Rug is another bougie, Anthropologie-looking bath mat that is on sale for $9.59. I love the deep green color and patterned texture, which will elevate your bathroom space. It is also plush enough to make your bathroom feel like a spa.

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3 Wildflower Hand Towels

Shoppers love the Wildflower Hand Towel on sale for $5.99, which they use in the kitchen or bathroom. “Great quality. Thick and soft,” a shopper writes. “This is a pretty towel for Spring or Easter! Perfect for the hall bathroom,” another adds.

4 A Bright Bath Towel

This Bright Striped Towel will add a much-needed dose of color to your bathroom, starting at $8.39. It is “very very cute,” according to one happy shopper. “Loved the pattern and softness. Washes well. Happy with it,” they wrote in a 5-star review.

5 A Crocheted Tulip Pick

This Crochet Tulip Pick is on sale for $3.94. It features a flexible stem wrapped in green yarn with a long leaf. At the top, there is a tulip blossom with posable petals surrounding a yellow center. Pair this faux floral with other crochet flowers to create a lovely arrangement.

6 A Highland Cow Decoration

Highland cow decorations are very popular at Hobby Lobby. This Highland Cow with Rose Figurine is an adorable decorative item for just $1.99. Shoppers love customizing them and using them for art projects. “These DIY ceramic Yaks are too cute. I can’t wait to personalize them myself. I’ve got to get so many more for family and friends,” one wrote.

7 And, This Customizable Wall Hook Item

You can also customize this Bow Wood Wall Decor With Knobs, ready to be painted or bedazzled. It is on sale for just $4.99. Hang it on the back of your door, on the wall, or in a bathroom.

8 A Floral Glass Tumbler

This Hanging Flowers Glass Tumbler is another favorite of shoppers. It is on sale for $9.49. “Pretty, pretty, pretty,” wrote a happy customer. “I love my tumbler! Really motivates me to stay hydrated with all the pretty flowers!”

9 Laundry Room Wall Art

Don’t forget to hang art in your laundry room. This Not In The Mood For Laundry Framed Wall Decor, currently on sale for $9.99, will add some interest to your cleaning space. “Whimsical wall art,” writes a shopper. “My laundry room is complete with Hobby Lobby wall art at an outstandingly low price. Lighten your laundry load with laughter! Thank you, Hobby Lobby!”

10 A Buzz-Worthy Knob

We recently redid my daughter’s bedroom, upgrading an IKEA dresser with new knobs. Hobby Lobby had so many adorable options, including these Metal Bee Knobs. The price? Just $2.99 a piece. “I love this knob! I bought two and need more. They look antique and they are perfect for my older pieces. They are nice and heavy but not overly large and bulky,” a shopper writes.

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11 A Jewelry Spinner Hook

Hobby Lobby also has so many creative, chic organizational items, like this Antique White Jewelry Spinner Metal Wall Hook for $8.99. “I bought this and mounted it by the front door. It not only looks beautiful, but is the perfect place to hang my keys as soon as I walk in so I don’t misplace them,” a shopper writes.