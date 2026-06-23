Shop 11 new Hobby Lobby finds at the end of June, from fall decor to teacher gifts.

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Can you believe we are already in the tail-end of June? Summer has just officially started, and Hobby Lobby isn’t slowing down. This week, the store has been filling up with so many fabulous finds. That is the good news. The scary? Some stores are already getting in tons of back-to-school, fall, and even Christmas merchandise. Ready or not, it is all happening. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby finds hitting shelves at the end of June.

1 Fall Decor

Our Winton Home shared some of the fall merchandise that has already arrived at Hobby Lobby. “Coffee and early fall shopping?! Hobby lobby always has the best fall decor. Who is excited for cozy season? Not rushing summer but I can look forward to the upcoming seasons,” they wrote.

2 Lots of Lemon Themed Merchandise

Simply Everyday Living shared about some of her recent finds, including lots of lemon decor. “It’s all about celebrating the little things,” she captioned the post. “I wanted to celebrate the end of the school year because they deserve it! I went to @hobbylobby because, not only do they have amazing finds at affordable prices, they also have 50% off on Porch & Outdoor Decor (The Spring Shop Spring). They had so many amazing themes. I went with the lemon theme🍋it’s perfect for summer! Make sure to run to Hobby Lobby to get everything you need to celebrate and decorate your next event!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds Hitting Stores Now

3 Organic Aesthetic Wall Decor

I Check All Boxes shared about all the organic and neutral aesthetic pieces they found. “Hobby Lobby employees watching me build the vision b4 it hits my home: The floor is my blueprint, and I’m just bringing it to life,” they captioned the post. “I cannot wait to see it! 😍 I know my local Hobby Lobby probably gets sick of seeing me,” one follower commented.

4 Items to Make Your Backyard Cozy

Gather at the Booths shared about backyard essentials. “WE DID IT!! I asked you guys how to make my backyard cozier and yall didn’t miss. From solar lights and plants to the little details that make a space feel inviting, these Hobby Lobby finds helped bring my backyard vision to life,” they wrote.

5 Decor for Every Season

Hobby Lobby has decor for every season, including Christmas. “People complain… meanwhile I’m over here planning my home decor for the next 12 months in one visit 💀I said what I said,” influencer Tony Ray Carter shared.

6 Great Gifts

My Happy Home Finds shared about the great gift selection. “I am loving all of the items in the ‘gift’ section @hobbylobby! These items aren’t a part of their rotational sales because the prices are already great! Most of these items are all under $10 🙌 Make sure to follow for more budget friendly finds!” they wrote.

7 Teacher Finds

Planning your classroom for next year? Head to Hobby Lobby. ” Hobby Lobby Teacher Finds 🍎 Just a few teacher goodies I found at Hobby Lobby! Tell me I’m not the only teacher who goes in for one thing and leaves with a cart full of classroom stuff. Which find is your favorite? What is something you are on the hunt for?” one shared.

8 Great Wall Art

Tony Ray Carter shared about some amazing wall art. “Hobby Lobby did NOT disappoint today!! Between the 40% off wall art and 50% off spring sale, I finally started collecting pieces for the gallery wall I’ve been wanting to do around my TV and I’m SO excited to see it come together. My goal is to make the whole wall feel more layered, collected, and colorful instead of just having the TV floating on its own,” they wrote.

9 Fall Stems

Hobby Lobby is famous for its selection of faux flowers and stems, and they are already getting fall styles in. “Fall stems are back @hobbylobby 🍂 here’s a few of my favorites in store,” My Neutral Home shared. “Beautiful! But not ready at all,” a follower commented.

10 Moody Artwork

Another influencer shared some moody art finds. “Styling my recent Hobby Lobby finds !! Recently that place has become one of my favorites, whenever I go there I come back with something even if I didn’t plan to. The artworks are so beautiful and this one particularly has all my heart, it has such a dreamy and moody vibe exactly matching my style. The candle sconces and the swan box though they are small details, they add a lot of charm to this space,” they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Hobby Lobby New Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

11 Cutie Classroom Items

Another teacher shared “cutie” classroom finds. “Come with me to @hobbylobby 🥰 All the cutie classroom items on sale right now! If you have a pastel classroom you need to run to Hobby Lobby! I grabbed a few things for my classroom this year!” they wrote.