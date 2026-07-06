7 Best New Costco Bathroom Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn

Upgrade your bathroom with these stylish, affordable finds from Costco that mimic a high-end look.

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Pottery Barn is known for their timeless finishes and details, but trying to get that look at home can get expensive quickly. Fortunately, Costco is stocking their shelves with elevated bathroom touches that deliver a similar aesthetic, from vanities to elegant lighting and luxe shower fixtures that will make your shower feel like a 5 star hotel, all at warehouse pricing.

1 Kohler Spa System

If your shower is desperate for a refresh, this Kohler HydroRail 3-in-1 Multifunction Showerhead and Column Kit system not only adds a custom look without requiring a full renovation, but it’s efficient and works well. It includes both a handheld spout and a fixed showerhead with an adjustable column to switch between multiple spray settings.

2 Housemark Luca 3-light Vanity Wall Sconce

Good lighting can transform a bathroom, and this Housemark Luca 3-light Vanity Wall Sconce has the elegant look of something you’d expect from a designer brand. Its clean lines and finish work with everything from farmhouse decor to modern spaces.

3 Plush Bath Rugs

A quality bath rug instantly makes a bathroom feel warmer and more inviting. These Plush Bath Rugs feature a pattern that catches the eye while remaining neutral enough to pair with almost any décor.

4 OVE Decors Alonso Bath Vanity

Freestanding vanities are on the rise when it comes to design trends. This OVE Decors Alonso Bath Vanity combines a crisp white finish with a look that can easily be integrated into various design styles, working in both classic and transitional bathrooms.

5 Koss LED Lighted Mirror

Lighted mirrors have become a staple in high end hotels. This Koss LED Lighted Mirror provides bright, even lighting that makes putting on your makeup or getting ready to settle in at the end of a long day quite a bit easier by reducing those pesky shadows.

6 Appollo Kalisto Seamless Freestanding Bathtub with Center Drain

Nothing says luxury like a soaking tub. I’ve literally picked hotels before solely because of the tub experience. The Appollo Kalisto Seamless Freestanding Bathtub with Center Drain has a flawless design that adds a simple look to your bathroom.

7 Kohler Solive Bathroom Vanity with Sink and Quartz Top in Oak

Natural wood finishes continue to be a theme when it comes to bathroom designs, and this Kohler Solive Bathroom Vanity with Sink and Quartz Top in Oak is no exception. It brings a cozy vibe to the design and a modern feel, adding style without being overwhelming.