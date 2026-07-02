Shop 11 new Costco summer decor finds hitting shelves, from faux palm trees to sleeper sofas.

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If you are trying to decorate your home this summer, it’s time to make a Costco run. The warehouse has so many fun and fabulous items in stock to get every room and outdoor space looking its very best. From furniture to faux plants, blankets, towels, and decorative items, there are tons of new and exciting products in stock. What should you shop for now that July is here? Here are the 11 best new Costco summer decor finds hitting shelves this month.

1 Clean, White Towels

Now is the time to invest in a new set of clean white towels, or any other color for that matter. “Big towel Sale at Costco!

This is one of the best deals I’ve seen lately! These 30×58-inch 100% cotton towels are on sale for just $5 through July 9,” a shopper writes.

2 Hello Kitty and Peanuts Storage Bowls

Find storage solutions but make it double as decor. Costco New Deals shared about decorative storage bowls. “The cutest kitchen find just showed up at Costco! I finally found the Peanuts ceramic food storage containers, and they also have a Hello Kitty version! Each set includes 4 ceramic bowls and 4 matching lids, and they’re almost too cute to put away in the fridge. They’re only $23.99 at Costco!” they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Faux Palm Trees

Costco New Deals shared about faux trees. “New at Costco! If you’ve been wanting to add a little tropical vibe to your space, keep an eye out for this beautiful 6.5-foot palm tree. I love the gorgeous neutral artisan-style planter, and the natural, lifelike look makes it feel right at home in a living room, office, or entryway. ✨No watering required,” they wrote.

4 And Faux Flowers

Costco New Deals shared about faux arrangements. “Beautiful new faux hydrangeas and roses arrangements at Costco 😍 these are absolutely stunning!! They look and feel so real!! 😍 perfect way to add some elegance to your house,” Costco New Deals.

5 An Accent Console

Costco Buys shared about a stunning piece of furniture. “This 74″ Accent Console at Costco is such a stunning furniture find! It is made with acacia veneers and hardwood solids, has soft close hinges, adjustable shelves, and cable management cutouts…this looks like it belongs in a designer showroom,” they wrote about the $479.99 item.

6 NFL Doormats

Get ready for football season! Costco has NFL-themed doormats. “Rep your team before kickoff! ❤️💛 These 49ers doormats just landed at Costco and they’re the perfect way to welcome every fan to your home. Grab yours before they’re gone!” Costco Chika shared.

7 The New Coddle Cameron Sleeper Sofa

Costco Wonders shared about the new Coddle Cameron sleeper sofa for $999.99. “Costco just dropped one of the smartest furniture finds at the warehouse with this fabric sleeper sofa and it’s the kind of piece that does it all. It transforms into a bed for overnight guests, the reversible chaise lets you customize your space, and the built-in storage is the feature you’ll use every day,” they wrote.

8 An Outdoor Rocking Lounge Chair

Costco Chika shared about an amazing decorative piece for your outdoor spaces. “This SunVilla rocking chair is seriously the perfect mix of cozy and stylish. Whether you’re sipping your morning coffee or winding down at sunset, this is the outdoor upgrade you’ll actually use every day,” she wrote.

9 Outdoor Lights

Another great outdoor decorative item? Costco Savvy shared about lights. “I spotted these permanent outdoor lights at Costco! 👀 You install them once and can change the colors anytime with the smart app or voice control. Easy way to switch up your house for holidays or everyday lighting,” she wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 Halloween Blankets

Costco Buzz shared the cutest Halloween blankets. “Costco Halloween new find! 👻🎃🐈‍⬛ Spotted the HALLOWEEN EMBROIDERED FAUX FUR BLANKET (60″ x 70″) at Costco! They come in 3 adorable designs: Ghost 👻, Black Cat 🐈‍⬛, and Pumpkin 🎃. They’re super soft, cozy, and perfect for adding a festive touch to your couch or bed this Halloween season! We honestly couldn’t pick just one… we’d take all three!” they wrote.

11 And, Halloween Accent Rugs

And, don’t forget to pick up some Halloween accent rugs. “New Costco home find,” Costco Buzz shared. “I spotted these Halloween hand-hooked accent rugs, and the hardest part is choosing between the four designs. They’re 22″ x 28″ with foam underfoot, so they’re perfect for adding a little spooky-season personality by the front door, kitchen, or hallway.”