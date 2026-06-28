Shop 11 new Costco finds to beat the summer heat, from cooling blankets to nugget ice makers.

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Temperatures are rising in many parts of the country now that summer is here. Costco wants to help you beat the heat during the hottest months of the year! There are so many ways to cool down with the help of the warehouse, from cold plunge systems and outdoor water toys to cooling blankets and pet mats. What should you shop for this summer at Costco to help deal with the hot, hot, heat? Here are the 11 best new Costco finds to beat the summer heat.

1 Cooling Travel Mats for Pets

Costco Buys shared a cool-down essential for pets for $19.99, especially if you are planning any trips. “Pet parents this Cooling Travel Pet Mat at Costco is such a smart summer find for your furry friend! It rolls up for easy travel, has a water repellent durable coated back, and keeps your pet cool wherever you go…road trips just got so much better,” they captioned the post.

2 Outdoor Drinkware

Cool down with an iced beverage with these multi-colored cups. “These Colorful Acrylic Drinkware Sets at Costco are such a fun summer upgrade for your kitchen! You get 8 break resistant cups in 8 different colors and they are BPA free and dishwasher safe…perfect for the pool, patio, or everyday use,” Costco Buys shared about the $15.99 set.

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3 Workout Shorts

Swap your leggings for workout shorts! Costco Buys shared that Kate Hudson’s Fabletics shorts are at the warehouse for $12.99. “WAIT…Fabletics at Costco?! I spotted these Women’s Bike Shorts and had to grab them immediately! They come in navy, black, and burgundy and for only $12.99 this is such a steal for the quality,” they wrote.

4 Pet Canopy Beds

Costco New shared about a great new item for pet owners to keep Fido cool outside. “Pet canopy beds are now at Costco for only $29.99! I love how versatile these are. They’re perfect for the backyard, camping trips, park days, soccer games, beach days, picnics, and anywhere your pup loves spending time outdoors,” they wrote.

5 The Brio Nugget Ice Maker

Is there anything better than nugget ice to keep your drinks cool in the summer? Costco New Deals shared about the Brio, a nugget maker now at the warehouse. “$50 OFF this Nugget maker at Costco 😲 from $249.99 to $199.99 this is a great deal!! And perfect for summer,” they wrote.

6 Badger Sunscreen

One of the best ways to keep cool? Avoid a sunburn. “If you’re shopping at Costco, keep an eye out for the @badgerbalm Adventure 50 SPF Mineral Sunscreen 2-Pack. It’s currently on sale at select Costco warehouses through June 21. 👀 This SPF 50 mineral sunscreen is one of the leading mineral sunscreens for active lifestyles, made with 98% organic ingredients, and it’s the only organic sunscreen available at Costco. 🌿 It also has an impressive 93 rating on the Yuka app,” Costco New Deals shared. “It’s become one of my beach bag essentials for beach days, hitting the trails , and summer adventures. If you see it at your local Costco, now is a great time to stock up before this limited-time deal ends. Available at select Costco locations. Check your local warehouse for availability.”

7 A New Water Play Set

Kids will love the Step2 Splash Lagoon, a small water-play set for your patio. “Run to Costco for this deal!! $20 OFF 😲

New tropical Splash lagoon at Costco This is super fun it comes with -2 accessories and built in seating! Perfect t summer fun!!!” Costco New Deals shared.

8 A Robotic Mower

Instead of roasting in the sun while mowing the lawn, allow a robot mower to do the work. Costco Chika shared about the Sunseeker, which just arrived in stores. “AI mowing the lawn? 🤯 This Costco find maps your yard, avoids obstacles, and gives you your weekends back. 🌱 Who needs one?” they wrote.

9 The Elephant Mega Water Park

“Costco just dropped one of the wildest summer finds at the warehouse with this Elephant Mega Water Park and it’s basically a water park for your backyard. Between the slides, splash areas, and climbing features, this is the kind of setup kids will talk about all summer long. Share with a friend whose kids would lose their minds over this,” Costco Wonders shared.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 Cooling Blankets

Swap out your winter blankets for cooling throws. “Spotted these cooling throws on sale at Costco! 👀 They come in three colors and are perfect for staying comfortable without all the extra heat,” Costco Savvy shared. The best part is, they are under $20.

11 And, a Cold Plunge

Costco even has a cold plunger, which Costco Savvy shared about. “Costco is really stepping up the wellness game! 🥶 This cold plunge + chiller setup is next level for recovery at home,” she wrote. She spotted it at her Costco for $899.99. “Such a cool find! Literally,” a follower commented.