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11 Best New Costco Finds Under $20 This June

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
June 22, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop 11 new Costco finds under $20, from Fabletics bike shorts to colorful drinkware.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
June 22, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of the things I love about shopping at Costco is that you can walk in with a $20 bill and walk out with some fabulous merchandise. There are so many affordable finds at the members-only warehouse, and not just hot dogs and rotisserie chickens. This week, you can score some chic clothing items, kitchen essentials, shoes, storage bins, and so much more for under $20. What should you shop for to score frugal finds this week? Here are the 11 best new Costco finds under $20 this month.

1
Command Home Decorating Pack

Costco Buys shared about the Command Home Decorating Pack, an essential for your home. “Command™ Home Decorating Pack is NEW at @costco and the 49-piece kit for $19.99 is such a great find! Command™ just dropped a variety kit packed with four different products including 24 Poster Strips, 21 Mini Clear Decorating Clips that hold up to 40 feet of lights, 2 Medium Matte Black Hooks, and 2 5-Cord Clip Organizers… all damage-free hanging in one box! Whether you are heading back to college, refreshing a room, or just trying to get more organized, Command™ makes it so easy to hang, style, and manage your space without putting a single hole in the wall! Every piece goes up clean and comes down without leaving any damage behind!” they wrote.

2
Colorful Acrylic Drinkware

Costco Buys shared about some great outdoor glasses. “These Colorful Acrylic Drinkware Sets at Costco are such a fun summer upgrade for your kitchen! You get 8 break resistant cups in 8 different colors and they are BPA free and dishwasher safe…perfect for the pool, patio, or everyday use,” they wrote about the $15.99 item.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

3
Fabletics Bike Shorts

Kate Hudson’s Fabletics line is at Costco. You can get a pair of bike shorts for $12.99. “WAIT…Fabletics at Costco?! I spotted these Women’s Bike Shorts and had to grab them immediately! They come in navy, black, and burgundy and for only $12.99 this is such a steal for the quality,” they wrote.

4
The Viral Reusable Bags

Costco Buys shared about the viral reusable branded bags. “Costco lovers this reusable bag set was made FOR YOU! You get 4 bags covered in the most adorable print featuring your favorite Costco products as little characters…we are OBSESSED,” they wrote. Get a set for $6.99.

5
Eddie Bauer Pants

Costco Buzz shared about a new Costco under-$20 find. “I spotted these Eddie Bauer canvas utility pants for just $19.99. They’re 98% cotton, have a classic fit, and come in three different colors. Such an easy everyday pair for work, errands, or casual wear. Sizes, colors, and availability may vary by location,” they wrote.

6
Kensie Women’s Sandals

Costco Savvy shared about some snazzy footwear finds for $13.99. “These Kensie sandals are so cute! I’m all about comfort these days and the cushioned footbed + stretchy straps really make a difference! They come in beige and black and available in sizes 6–11. Perfect easy summer staple you can wear all day. Available in-store + on Costco.com!” they wrote.

7
Aveeno Body Wash

There are tons of great body and skincare finds for under $20, including this Aveeno body wash set, currently $14.99. “Aveeno® Skin Relief Body Wash 3-pack from Costco leaves your skin feeling soothed and moisturized. It’s fragrance free, dye free, and made for dry, sensitive skin. Formulated with Triple Oat® for a gentle cleanse,” Costco Savvy shared.

8
Storage Bins

Costco new Deals shared about the Greenmade 27 Gallon storage bins for $6.99 each. “Run to Costco for these deals both the bins and the 20 bin rack are on sale at Costco perfect time to organize your garage,” they wrote. “Wow! This is a great price for these!” a follower commented. “The best totes ever,” added another.

9
Hand Hooked Halloween Rugs

There is already a code orange at Costco. “Halloween in June at Costco ?!?! These hand hooked rugs are back at Costco are these new designs ? I can’t remember now. Help me decide! let me know your favorites?” Costco New Deals asked about the $17.99 item.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10
Llama Dog Toys

Costco New Deals also shared about an adorable find for Fido. “Llama dog toys at Costco! 🐶✨These were getting so much attention when I spotted them. They’re super soft, absolutely adorable, and those tiny hats completely stole the show. 😍 Only $12.99!” they wrote.

11
And, Dickies Shirts

Costco New Deals also shared a great new clothing item. “New Dickies American limited edition tees at Costco these are part of USA celebrating 250 years and they are only $12.99. This is such a good deal only $12.99 100% cotton tees made in USA.”

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
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