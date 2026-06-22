11 Best New Costco Finds Under $20 This June

Shop 11 new Costco finds under $20, from Fabletics bike shorts to colorful drinkware.

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One of the things I love about shopping at Costco is that you can walk in with a $20 bill and walk out with some fabulous merchandise. There are so many affordable finds at the members-only warehouse, and not just hot dogs and rotisserie chickens. This week, you can score some chic clothing items, kitchen essentials, shoes, storage bins, and so much more for under $20. What should you shop for to score frugal finds this week? Here are the 11 best new Costco finds under $20 this month.

1 Command Home Decorating Pack

Costco Buys shared about the Command Home Decorating Pack, an essential for your home. “Command™ Home Decorating Pack is NEW at @costco and the 49-piece kit for $19.99 is such a great find! Command™ just dropped a variety kit packed with four different products including 24 Poster Strips, 21 Mini Clear Decorating Clips that hold up to 40 feet of lights, 2 Medium Matte Black Hooks, and 2 5-Cord Clip Organizers… all damage-free hanging in one box! Whether you are heading back to college, refreshing a room, or just trying to get more organized, Command™ makes it so easy to hang, style, and manage your space without putting a single hole in the wall! Every piece goes up clean and comes down without leaving any damage behind!” they wrote.

2 Colorful Acrylic Drinkware

Costco Buys shared about some great outdoor glasses. “These Colorful Acrylic Drinkware Sets at Costco are such a fun summer upgrade for your kitchen! You get 8 break resistant cups in 8 different colors and they are BPA free and dishwasher safe…perfect for the pool, patio, or everyday use,” they wrote about the $15.99 item.

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3 Fabletics Bike Shorts

Kate Hudson’s Fabletics line is at Costco. You can get a pair of bike shorts for $12.99. “WAIT…Fabletics at Costco?! I spotted these Women’s Bike Shorts and had to grab them immediately! They come in navy, black, and burgundy and for only $12.99 this is such a steal for the quality,” they wrote.

4 The Viral Reusable Bags

Costco Buys shared about the viral reusable branded bags. “Costco lovers this reusable bag set was made FOR YOU! You get 4 bags covered in the most adorable print featuring your favorite Costco products as little characters…we are OBSESSED,” they wrote. Get a set for $6.99.

5 Eddie Bauer Pants

Costco Buzz shared about a new Costco under-$20 find. “I spotted these Eddie Bauer canvas utility pants for just $19.99. They’re 98% cotton, have a classic fit, and come in three different colors. Such an easy everyday pair for work, errands, or casual wear. Sizes, colors, and availability may vary by location,” they wrote.

6 Kensie Women’s Sandals

Costco Savvy shared about some snazzy footwear finds for $13.99. “These Kensie sandals are so cute! I’m all about comfort these days and the cushioned footbed + stretchy straps really make a difference! They come in beige and black and available in sizes 6–11. Perfect easy summer staple you can wear all day. Available in-store + on Costco.com!” they wrote.

7 Aveeno Body Wash

There are tons of great body and skincare finds for under $20, including this Aveeno body wash set, currently $14.99. “Aveeno® Skin Relief Body Wash 3-pack from Costco leaves your skin feeling soothed and moisturized. It’s fragrance free, dye free, and made for dry, sensitive skin. Formulated with Triple Oat® for a gentle cleanse,” Costco Savvy shared.

8 Storage Bins

Costco new Deals shared about the Greenmade 27 Gallon storage bins for $6.99 each. “Run to Costco for these deals both the bins and the 20 bin rack are on sale at Costco perfect time to organize your garage,” they wrote. “Wow! This is a great price for these!” a follower commented. “The best totes ever,” added another.

9 Hand Hooked Halloween Rugs

There is already a code orange at Costco. “Halloween in June at Costco ?!?! These hand hooked rugs are back at Costco are these new designs ? I can’t remember now. Help me decide! let me know your favorites?” Costco New Deals asked about the $17.99 item.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 Llama Dog Toys

Costco New Deals also shared about an adorable find for Fido. “Llama dog toys at Costco! 🐶✨These were getting so much attention when I spotted them. They’re super soft, absolutely adorable, and those tiny hats completely stole the show. 😍 Only $12.99!” they wrote.

11 And, Dickies Shirts

Costco New Deals also shared a great new clothing item. “New Dickies American limited edition tees at Costco these are part of USA celebrating 250 years and they are only $12.99. This is such a good deal only $12.99 100% cotton tees made in USA.”