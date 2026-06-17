11 New Costco Finds Shoppers Say Are Hidden Gems

From limited-edition dips to exclusive protein shakes, add these reviewer favorites to your next haul.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco is constantly updating its inventory, and members (like myself!) are thrilled at the treasure hunt-aspect of every visit to their local warehouse. Whether you’re on the hunt for great new snacks, drinks, dips, and much more, the warehouse chain has something for everyone. If you’re planning a shopping haul soon and need some inspiration, there are some very cool new items to add to your list: Here are 11 Costco hidden gems shoppers are raving about right now.

1 SMEG 50’s Style Mini Electric Kettle

I am slightly obsessed with this new SMEG 50’s Style Mini Electric Kettle—it’s so ridiculously beautiful. I have a perfectly good working kettle and certainly don’t need a new one, but if I did, I would probably pick this item for the aesthetic alone. Truly a hidden gem, this appliance comes in a variety of colors and is available online only.

2 Ka’Chava 20-serve Chocolate Superblend Shake

Costco members can get the new Ka’Chava 20-serve Chocolate Superblend Shake across select locations in the greater Los Angeles area from June 15. This Costco exclusive will be available for a limited time this summer and fall, and judging by fan reactions to the regular 30-serving bags, the smaller ones will be a hit. “I LOVE this product. And now in this larger format, it’s simply the best meal replacement and protein product on the market,” one shopper said.

3 La Terra Fina Michigan Cherry & Jalapeño Dip

La Terra Fina‘s fan-favorite Michigan Cherry & Jalapeño Dip & Spread has returned to Costco stores across the Midwest for a limited time. “Highly recommended!” one shopper said. “It’s not really spicy at all, but the jalapeño flavor does come through the sweetness of the cranberry. Never had a flavor combo like this but it’s very delicious.” The brand is also releasing a new Orzo Mozzarella & Balsamic Salad across the Northeast for a limited time starting early June.

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4 Nordic Naturals’ Ultimate Omega® Minis

Nordic Naturals’ Ultimate Omega® Minis are now available in Costco stores nationwide for the first time. These fish oil gels are easier to swallow and shoppers are impressed. “I appreciate the high-quality ingredients and the concentrated omega-3 content. After taking them consistently, I feel confident I’m supporting my heart, brain, and overall wellness,” one member said.

5 Kettle & Fire Beef Tallow

Some Costco locations are now carrying the Kettle & Fire Beef Tallow, a product I absolutely love for making chicken tenders, fries, and more. This tallow has a lovely savory taste that isn’t overpowering, and makes a nice alternative to vegetable oils. If you live in the Midwest and Southeast region, check your local warehouse for this tallow.

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6 Smash Jammy Protein Bites

Smash’s new, reformulated Jammy Protein Bites are being rolled out across Costcos nationwide this summer, in three Costco-exclusive variety packs: Sunflower Butter & Strawberry + Sunflower Butter & Blueberry, Sunflower Butter & Strawberry + Peanut Butter & Concord Grape, and Sunflower Butter & Strawberry + Cashew Butter & Blueberry. The new bites now contain up to 10g of protein per serving.

7 Island Way Sorbet

Island Way’s fan-favorite 48oz Variety 12-Pack of sorbet is back on shelves in time for summer. The Costco-exclusive assortment includes 3 Heavenly Coconut, 3 Red Berry and Ruby Grapefruit, 3 Passionate Mango, and 3 Zesty Pomegranate. “Island Way Sorbets and the Melona popsicles have forever changed my life,” one shopper said.

8 Chosen Foods Burger Sauce

I am absolutely obsessed with the Chosen Foods sauces, not only because they’re made from clean ingredients (100% avocado oil!) but because they taste insanely good. The Chosen Foods Burger Sauce is hitting shelves in time for summer grilling, so stock up on some—you won’t regret it. On a side note, the Creamy & Spicy Chili Dipping Sauce is life changing, and my family can’t do without the Chicken Sauce.

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9 Vita Coco Frosted Lemonade Treats

Vita Coco’s new Frosted Lemonade Treats flavor is now available at Costco in an exclusive 330ml 12-pack rollout across Texas, Northeast, and Southeast locations. This coconut drink combines bright, zesty lemon with creamy coconut milk for a refreshing twist on the classic summertime treat. “I love coconut water, Vita being no exception,” one fan said.

10 SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored

SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored is now available in a new 8-pack at Costco. This tasty new Spam flavor is perfect for making LONO Korean Fried Rice Musubi and more. “Ooh yummmm!” one excited fan said.

11 Huel’s Black Edition Protein Shake

Huel’s Black Edition Ready-to-drink protein shake is now available in a 12 pack at Costco stores nationwide. “Huel is great. It tastes good, is convenient, and keeps me full when I need a quick meal replacement,” one Costco shopper said.