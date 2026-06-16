Shop 11 best new Costco summer finds, from Fabletics bike shorts to Blackstone prep carts.

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Have you been to Costco this month? The members-only club is filling up with lots of great merchandise in every aisle. From new clothing finds for the whole family to a bougie outdoor kitchen, there are tons of amazing items you’ll want to add to your cart. There are even Halloween decorations, like the viral skeleton, hitting stores. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Costco summer finds members say are hidden gems.

1 Fabletics Bike Shorts

Get Kate Hudson’s Fabletics for less at Costco. “WAIT…Fabletics at Costco?! I spotted these Women’s Bike Shorts and had to grab them immediately! They come in navy, black, and burgundy and for only $12.99 this is such a steal for the quality,” Costco Buys shared. Get each pair for $12.99.

2 Halloween Decor, Including the Giant Skeleton

Costco Buys also shared that there is a major code orange at the warehouse. ” Halloween at Costco ALREADY?! Costco already has the Giant Ground Breaking Skeleton and we are NOT ready! This thing is 62 inches tall with LCD moving eyes, a motion sensor, and sound activation…your neighbors are going to lose it,” they wrote. Get it for $259.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

3 A Body Massaging Chair

The Osaki Pro Quest 3D is a new luxury massage chair in stores now. “Spotted this full body massage chair at Costco and it’s seriously impressive,” Costco Savvy shared. It is selling for $1,499.99, which seems expensive, but if you get regular massages will pay for itself fast. “Tried these in a grand opening and loved,” Costco New Deals commented.

4 The Lap Desk Is Back

If you regularly work from the sofa or bed, like me, grab the returning lap desk. “The fan-favorite lap desk is finally back at Costco! 💻

Cushioned base + side storage pocket + washable cover,” Costco Savvy shared. “I love these,” a shopper commented.

5 A Sauna Blanket

The LifeTrend Sauna Blanket has also arrived at stores. “A sauna blanket at Costco?! I spotted this full-body infrared sauna blanket by LifeTrend and it’s definitely one of the more unique wellness finds I’ve seen lately. It features built-in red light therapy, heats up to 185°F, and lets you customize the time, temperature, and power settings. Plus, it’s portable and comes with a carry bag for easy storage. At $279.99, this is a pretty interesting way to bring a spa-like experience home,” Costco New Deals shared.

6 A Luxurious Outdoor Kitchen Setup

Costco New Deals shared about the bougie new New Age Products outdoor kitchen setup spotted in the warehouse. “New outdoor kitchen with grill at Costco 😲 this is the perfect set up for summer!!” they wrote. The 5-piece stainless steel and wood item is $4,999.99.

7 A 20-Gallon Aquarium

“Costco just brought in the Marina 20 Gallon LED Aquarium Kit and it’s a great starter setup for anyone thinking about getting a fish tank. It comes with a glass aquarium, LED lighting, clip-on filter, filter cartridges, fish food, and even a fish net to help get you started. Would you add an aquarium to your home?” asked Costco New Deals.

8 A Dog Tent

Pet owners will want to grab the new dog tent. “Costco might have one of the best pet finds right now at the warehouse with this pet tent because it gives your furry friend a cozy space they can call their own. It’s comfortable, stylish, and honestly looks like something pets would never want to leave. Share with a friend before these sell out,” Costco Wonders shared.

9 A Blackstone Prep Cart

Costco Wonders also shared about the Blackstone Prep Cart. “Costco just dropped one of the smartest grilling upgrades at the warehouse with this new Blackstone prep cart and it’s the kind of setup that makes you wonder why every griddle doesn’t come with one. Between the prep space, storage, and organization features, it turns outdoor cooking into a much smoother experience. Share with a friend who lives on their Blackstone all summer,” they captioned the post.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 New Women’s Clothing

There are so many new clothing items at the warehouse. “12 new finds in women’s clothing at Costco! 👏 Costco has so many great new options landing on the shelves right now, and I love seeing more 100% cotton pieces in the mix! From two-piece lounge sets to easy pull-on pants, Body Glove flip flops, embroidered Emma Moss t-shirts, and more, there are lots of cute and affordable options for summer outfits, travel days, and everyday wear,” Costco and Sam’s Club Mama shared.

11 The Prettiest Poufs

Costco Chika shared about a gorgeous decorative pouf. “These gorgeous indoor/outdoor poufs instantly make any space feel more cozy, styled, and inviting. Whether you place them in your living room, patio, bedroom, or reading nook, they add that perfect designer touch. Bonus: they’re spot clean only, making them easy to maintain while still looking beautiful,” she wrote.