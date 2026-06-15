Shop 11 Costco organization finds that are hidden gems, from sneaker bins to industrial racks.

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Are you trying to get organized? Run to Costco to get everything you need. From plastic and wooden boxes and bins to enormous storage racks and bins, the members-only warehouse offers so many amazing products to help you store, organize, and sort everything in your home and even outdoors. They also have some of the best deals on everything. What should you shop for to achieve all your organizational goals? Here are 11 Costco organization finds shoppers say are hidden gems.

1 Stackable Sneaker Bins

Organize your sneaker collection with the Stackable Shoebox & Organizer, 4-pack, just $39.99. “I absolutely love them!! Can fit my size 12 shoes in many different ways, stackable up to 9 in my apartment and they look so good. As a sneakerhead, these are absolutely the very best clear cases!! Now sadly, I wish my local still carried them,” a shopper writes.

2 A Set of Clear Plastic Bins

You can never have enough clear storage bins, so buy them in bulk. This 6-pack of IRIS 45QT Clear Storage Bin with Buckles is a customer favorite for $44.99. “These boxes are the perfect size, making them great for storing various categorized items. They help me easily organize and store my belongings. Because they are transparent, I can quickly see what’s inside each box. Furthermore, they arrived in a single cardboard box, despite there being six of them. This made it convenient for me to unpack and sort my items. There was no unpleasant odor, and they were very clean and tidy. I really like these boxes,” one shopper says.

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3 A 5-Tier Utility Rack

The Greenmade 5-Tier Utility Rack is perfect for organizing your basement or garage. Get it for $45.99. “I found this shelf system to be the most cost effective and quality product for my needs. I bought the first one for my workshop for organizing and storing equipment and it has worked out great. I bought two more for my car carage to replace some aging metal shelf systems that are just taking up too much space. So far, I’m very pleased with the quality and capacity and would highly recommend,” says a shopper.

4 A 4-Tier Shoe Rack

Another shoe organization must-buy? The TRINITY 4-tier Shoe Rack with Console Top, Dark Gray for $59.99. “I bought two of these to replace my previous bamboo trinity shoe racks because I liked the table top these have. The build was super easy and they are very sturdy and feel like they will last a long time. I also appreciate that they are easy to clean and they came with wall anchors to avoid tipping over if thats a concern in your household. I do wish they came in more colors but definitely will be keeping these for the long run. I did like the bamboo stacking shoe racks too, they just aren’t as sturdy as this one on carpet. This rack has adjustable feet that help it level better,” writes a shopper.

5 Woven Baskets

The Mesa Woven Basket is another organization best-seller at Costco for $35.99. “After a long search for a basket to hold our afghans and throws in the living room, this basket popped up on the Costco ad! It is perfect for the space I have and now I can store 1 very large afghan, 1 large afghan and 1 lap throw in it. This basket is well made and very attractive. I also found it to be very reasonably priced!” a shopper writes.

6 A Perfectly Organized Flatware Set in a Box

Why bother organizing all your flatware when you can buy this Mikasa Essex Satin 65-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set with Wood Caddy already organized with high-end silverware for $139.99. “Lovely flatware set, with a good heft/feel to it. Doesn’t feel or look cheap at all. We purchased it for everyday use, but could absolutely use it with guests too. The handles are satin finish while the usable ends are shiny. We really like the 2-toned aspect of it, as the design is very simple and elegant. Bought two sets at this price,” writes a shopper.

7 Another 5-Tier Utility Rack

The Gorilla Rack 5-Tier Industrial Rack, 72″L x 24″D x 84″H, will also help get your garage organized “It’s everything I ever wanted! Easy to assemble. Even easier with a buddy. Good quality with no manufacturing defects. Super sturdy. I own three similar storage racks made by Gladiator and I think I prefer these Gorilla racks more. I also really liked the price with Costco direct and FREE SHIPPING!!!!” a shopper writes.

8 Meal Prep Containers

Meal prep containers will also help organize your kitchen and your diet. ” Meal prep just got a serious upgrade with the Ello Duraglass 10-Piece Glass Meal Prep Containers at Costco! You get 5 glass vessels with 5 airtight locking lids in fun color tinted options, and they’re oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe. BPA free and completely plastic free inside,” influencer Costco Buys shared about the set, on sale for $24.99.

9 The Viral 20 Bin Gorilla Rack

All the Costco influencers are sharing about the massive garage or basement Gorilla 20 Bin Rack, available in stores and online. “It’s back at Costco 20 bin rack! It’s also available online,” Costco New Deals shared in a post. “An organization dream,” a shopper commented.

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10 A Wood Storage Bin Set

Costco Buzz shared about a green wooden organization find. “Spotted SEVILLE 5-piece storage bin set in acacia wood,” they wrote. “Perfect for kitchen organizing, pantry storage, coffee bar setup, bathroom decor, and more.”

11 A Massive Deck Box

Get your patio organized with a bin discovered by Costco Hot Finds. The enormous box for the patio is perfect for stashing and organizing outdoor stuff, like blankets, pillows, and more. “Outdoor storage! It’s so crazy nice!” she wrote. “Oh wow I love that it’s on wheels!!” another shopper commented.