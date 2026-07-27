11 Best New Michaels Fall Wreath and Craft Finds Under $15

Shop Michaels fall wreaths and craft kits under $15.

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Calling all crafters and DIYers! Michaels just overhauled its arts and crafts section with fall-themed kits and activities, including spooky color-by-numbers sets, diorama kits, foliage cross-stitch kits, and more. The retailer also revamped its wreath offerings with plenty of fall foliage arrangements. Check out the best new fall wreaths and craft finds at Michaels for under $15.

1 Ghost Color-by-Numbers Kit

Planning a cozy paint-and-wine night with the girls? This Ghost Color-by-Numbers Kit ($10) makes it easy to get creative without hard-to-follow instructions or needing extra supplies or setup. Each kit includes four coloring worksheets and 10 acrylic markers.

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2 Turkey Craft Kit

Limit screen time and encourage your child’s creativity with this easy-to-follow Turkey Craft Kit ($10). It includes everything they need (including glue!) to bring their art project to life. Once finished, they can display it on your tablescape, hang it on the fridge, or gift it to a friend or family member.

3 Fall Plaid Wired Ribbon

For just $10, this reel gives you 10 yards’ worth of 2.5-inch-wide Fall Plaid Wired Ribbon. It’s perfect for adding to wreaths, tying around doorknobs, draping with garland, or incorporating into other fall craft projects.

4 12″ Orange & Yellow Berry Mini Wreath

If you’re over the fall foliage aesthetic, go for this 12″ Orange & Yellow Berry Mini Wreath (on sale for $9) instead. Pin it to your front door or hang in the entryway or bathroom for a subtle festive touch.

5 DIY Fall-Themed Wood Cutouts

Already have a hefty paint or marker collection? Save a few bucks and pick up a DIY fall-themed wood plank, like this Pumpkin Wood Cutout or “Hello Fall” Sign Wood Cutout. The blank stencil lets you decorate it however you like—there’s no instructions, so you can let your imagination run wild.

6 Witch House Diorama Kit

For more advanced creators, this Witch House Diorama Kit ($8) offers a fun challenge with its building design. Create the spooky house of your dreams, filled with sneaky black cats, a bubbling cauldron, skulls, shelves full of bubbling potions, and ancient tomes. Proudly display it on your bookshelf once complete.

7 Fall Foliage Cross-Stitch Kit

If you’re new to cross-stitching, start with this beginner-friendly Fall Foliage Cross-Stitch Kit ($8). It comes with a six-inch embroidery hoop, embroidery floss, printed organza fabric, a needle, and step-by-step colored instructions.

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8 Candy Cane Glass Beads

These Candy Cane Glass Beads (eight pieces for $6) can be glued onto crafts or turned into lanyards, jewelry, or keychains. Depending on the art project, additional materials might be required, albeit the beads do come with a five-inch invisible string.

9 12″ Yellow & Orange Wildflower Wreath

While real wreaths are beautiful, they can be a pricey investment, especially considering their leaves and stems wilt quickly. Save your budget for other fall decor and hang this faux 12″ Yellow & Orange Wildflower Wreath ($9) to your front door instead.

10 Fall Scrapbooking Paper Set

Capture your favorite memories this season using this Fall Scrapbooking Paper Set. It comes with nine double-sided pages in three fall patterns, giving you plenty of space to document cozy moments, seasonal outings, and special traditions.

11 Autumn Forest Cross-Stitch Kit

If you find the aforementioned mini fall leaf cross-stitch kit too easy, opt for this Autumn Forest Cross-Stitch Kit (on sale $10), which is definitely more of a challenge. The kit includes 18 colored threads, a stitching needle, and detailed instructions—patience not included.