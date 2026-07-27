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11 Best New Michaels Fall Wreath and Craft Finds Under $15

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
July 27, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop Michaels fall wreaths and craft kits under $15.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
July 27, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Calling all crafters and DIYers! Michaels just overhauled its arts and crafts section with fall-themed kits and activities, including spooky color-by-numbers sets, diorama kits, foliage cross-stitch kits, and more. The retailer also revamped its wreath offerings with plenty of fall foliage arrangements. Check out the best new fall wreaths and craft finds at Michaels for under $15.

1
Ghost Color-by-Numbers Kit

Ghosts Paint Marker-by-Number Kit by Artist's Loft
Michaels

Planning a cozy paint-and-wine night with the girls? This Ghost Color-by-Numbers Kit ($10) makes it easy to get creative without hard-to-follow instructions or needing extra supplies or setup. Each kit includes four coloring worksheets and 10 acrylic markers.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Decor Finds Shoppers Say Look High-End.

2
Turkey Craft Kit

nk and Trinket Kids Turkey Craft Kit, Party Favor Packaging
Michaels

Limit screen time and encourage your child’s creativity with this easy-to-follow Turkey Craft Kit ($10). It includes everything they need (including glue!) to bring their art project to life. Once finished, they can display it on your tablescape, hang it on the fridge, or gift it to a friend or family member.

3
Fall Plaid Wired Ribbon

Wired Ribbon Fall Gingham Plaid Orange/Green/Maroon 10 Yards
Michaels

For just $10, this reel gives you 10 yards’ worth of 2.5-inch-wide Fall Plaid Wired Ribbon. It’s perfect for adding to wreaths, tying around doorknobs, draping with garland, or incorporating into other fall craft projects.

4
12″ Orange & Yellow Berry Mini Wreath

Orange & Yellow Berry Mini Wreath by Ashand
Michaels

If you’re over the fall foliage aesthetic, go for this 12″ Orange & Yellow Berry Mini Wreath (on sale for $9) instead. Pin it to your front door or hang in the entryway or bathroom for a subtle festive touch.

5
DIY Fall-Themed Wood Cutouts

Pumpkin Halloween Fall Harvest Solid Unfinished Wood Shape Piece Cutout for DIY Craft Projects
Michaels

Already have a hefty paint or marker collection? Save a few bucks and pick up a DIY fall-themed wood plank, like this Pumpkin Wood Cutout or “Hello Fall” Sign Wood Cutout. The blank stencil lets you decorate it however you like—there’s no instructions, so you can let your imagination run wild.

6
Witch House Diorama Kit

Witch House Paper Diorama Kit by Recollections
Michaels

For more advanced creators, this Witch House Diorama Kit ($8) offers a fun challenge with its building design. Create the spooky house of your dreams, filled with sneaky black cats, a bubbling cauldron, skulls, shelves full of bubbling potions, and ancient tomes. Proudly display it on your bookshelf once complete.

7
Fall Foliage Cross-Stitch Kit

Leisure Arts Embroidery Kit 6" Falling Leaves - Embroidery Kit for Beginners and Adults, Cross Stitch Kits with Patterns, DIY Starter Set for Seasonal Craft Projects
Michaels

If you’re new to cross-stitching, start with this beginner-friendly Fall Foliage Cross-Stitch Kit ($8). It comes with a six-inch embroidery hoop, embroidery floss, printed organza fabric, a needle, and step-by-step colored instructions.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar General Fall Finds Hitting Shelves in July.

8
Candy Cane Glass Beads

Yellow, Orange & White Candy Corn Glass Beads, 15mm by Bead Landing
Michaels

These Candy Cane Glass Beads (eight pieces for $6) can be glued onto crafts or turned into lanyards, jewelry, or keychains. Depending on the art project, additional materials might be required, albeit the beads do come with a five-inch invisible string.

9
12″ Yellow & Orange Wildflower Wreath

ellow & Orange Wildflower Wreath by Ashland
Michaels

While real wreaths are beautiful, they can be a pricey investment, especially considering their leaves and stems wilt quickly. Save your budget for other fall decor and hang this faux 12″ Yellow & Orange Wildflower Wreath ($9) to your front door instead.

10
Fall Scrapbooking Paper Set

AUTUMN WOODS PATTERN
Michaels

Capture your favorite memories this season using this Fall Scrapbooking Paper Set. It comes with nine double-sided pages in three fall patterns, giving you plenty of space to document cozy moments, seasonal outings, and special traditions.

11
Autumn Forest Cross-Stitch Kit

Mp Studia Autumn Forest Cross Stitch Kit
Michaels

If you find the aforementioned mini fall leaf cross-stitch kit too easy, opt for this Autumn Forest Cross-Stitch Kit (on sale $10), which is definitely more of a challenge. The kit includes 18 colored threads, a stitching needle, and detailed instructions—patience not included.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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