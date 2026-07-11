11 Best New Marshalls Decor Finds Shoppers Say Look High-End

Affordable Marshalls decor finds that look high-end for less.

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Redecorating on a budget can feel nearly impossible when you have expensive taste. But if I’ve learned anything from helping three relatives move this year, it’s that it all comes down to having a keen eye. For instance, Marshalls is packed with home decor that captures the look and feel of Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Anthropologie for a fraction of the price. Sounds too good to be true? See for yourself below.

1 Round Coiled Raffia Coasters Set

Why spend $60 on a four-pack of rattan coasters from Pottery Barn when you can purchase their more colorful twin from Marshalls for just $15? The Round Coiled Raffia Coasters Set features a vibrant color-blocked trim and helps protect surfaces from spills and condensation.

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2 “Do Not Disturb” Needlepoint Pillow

Needlepoint is the latest grandma hobby to get a Gen Z rebrand, and this “Do Not Disturb” Needlepoint Pillow ($20) fits the trendy perfectly. The throw cushion adds a bright pop of color, while its sassy message is sure to get a chuckle from guests.

3 Wisteria Runner Rug

Redecorating your foyer or hallway? For a quick, low-lift transformation, bring in this Wisteria Runner Rug ($100). Its muted pastel floral pattern blends into the background, so as to not create an eyesore in high-traffic areas of your home.

4 Wavy Photo Frame

The best deal we found belongs to this tabletop Wavy Photo Frame ($8). Whether it’s the newest addition to your bookcase or being gifted to a friend, it’s an affordable way to display your favorite memories.

5 Jute Storage Basket

If you’re searching for functional decor, go for this Jute Storage Basket ($35). The woven bin keeps clutter discreetly tucked away, and it’s half the price of similar styles from West Elm.

6 Ceramic Floral Pitcher

Versatility is this Ceramic Floral Pitcher‘s ($30) strong suit, along with a vintage look that gives off antique store vibes. Style it on its own or use it to arrange long stems and faux greenery.

7 Mini Green Gingham Window Panels

These Mini Green Gingham Window Panels (two for $40) offer the best of both worlds. They provide privacy without completely blocking your view or preventing a breeze from flowing through. Plus, they’re an easy way to dress up your kitchen without the commitment of full-length curtains.

RELATED: 11 Target Furniture Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less.

8 Decorative Cairo Box

You don’t need a price comparison to know this Decorative Cairo Box ($50) looks expensive. The handmade trinket features a lidded top for stylish storage in your living room, office, or anywhere you need a chic catchall.

9 Tulip Embossed Ceramic Bowl

Speaking of trinkets and catchalls, I can envision this Tulip Embossed Ceramic Bowl ($20) as a makeup holder in the bathroom or a clever way to display matchbooks on your coffee table.

10 Matted Photo Collage Frame

Retailing for just $13, this Matted Photo Collage Frame features 16 slots for 2×3.5-inch photos, which is roughly the size of a mini polaroid. Display big family moments, throwback snaps, or memories from a recent trip.

11 Brown Checkered Runner Rug

If floral or paisley prints aren’t your style, opt for this Brown Checkered Runner Rug ($60) instead. Its flat weave construction is less maintenance, too.