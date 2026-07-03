11 Best New Marshalls Hidden Gems Under $20

Shop the best Marshalls hidden gems under $20, from a nude eyeshadow palette to a lace slip skirt.

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Marshalls new arrivals—covering clothes, beauty, home, and more—sell out faster than you can say “bargain.” By the time something shows up in a haul video, it’s already gone at half the locations. This week’s under-$20 section is worth a dedicated look before that feeding frenzy begins. It includes a coveted Kate Spade teacup for $12.99, an All Nudes eyeshadow palette, a lace trim slip skirt that’s perfectly on-trend for summer, and a cotton floral pillowcase set that’ll have you sleeping soundly. The whole list maxes out at $19.99, meaning your budget stays intact. Here are eleven hidden gems worth finding at Marshalls before the shelf resets.

1 All Nudes Eyeshadow Palette

A well-edited nude palette is harder to find than it sounds—too many veer warm or ashy without covering both ends of the spectrum. This All Nudes eyeshadow palette has enough range across matte and shimmer finishes to cover a full look from a single compact. At $19.99, it’s a strong beauty find for anyone who builds looks starting from a neutral base.

2 Toddler Girls 3-Piece Jacket, Top, and Pants Set

Three coordinated pieces for $19.99 is the children’s clothing math that makes a Marshalls trip worthwhile as a dedicated kids’ shopping stop. This toddler girls 3-piece jacket, top, and pants set covers a full outfit with a layering piece included—no mixing and matching required.

3 Cotton Floral Pillowcase Set

A cotton floral pillowcase set is the bedding refresh that requires almost no commitment. Simply swap the pillowcases, change the feel of the whole bed. This cotton floral pillowcase set has the kind of print that reads botanical and considered rather than generic floral. It’s $12.99.

4 12oz Bats and Moon White Cranberry Scented Candle

White cranberry and a bats-and-moon design is a gothic-cozy combination that works well outside of October too, for anyone whose home aesthetic leans in that direction year-round. This bats and moon white cranberry scented candle is 12 ounces for $7.99—a strong candle value at any season.

5 Kate Spade Made in USA Richmont Road Cup

Lenox’s Richmont Road line is a classic American dinnerware pattern, and finding a cup from the collection at Marshalls for $12.99 is the kind of score that justifies checking the home aisle every single visit. This Kate Spade Made in USA Richmont Road cup retails considerably higher at full price elsewhere.

6 Tech Utility Quarter Zip Top

Quarter zips are everywhere, and this tech utility version from Under Armour is the layering piece that works for a workout, a commute, and an outdoor afternoon without requiring a separate outfit for each. It’s $16.99 and the kind of versatile active piece that gets pulled on constantly once it’s in the rotation.

7 Coconut Vanilla Shimmer Body Oil

Coconut and vanilla is the summer body oil scent combination that layers well with nearly any fragrance without competing with it. Delivered in the form of a shimmer body oil, it adds a subtle glow alongside the fragrance—two effects in one product for $7.99.

8 Cotton Blend To-a-Tee Underwire Bra

A cotton blend underwire bra that actually fits well is genuinely difficult to find at any price, let alone $19.99 at a discount retailer. This one has the breathable construction and structured support that make it a daily wear option rather than an occasional one.

9 Slip Skirt with Lace Trim

A lace-trimmed slip skirt is one of those wardrobe pieces that works across multiple dressing directions—paired with a blazer, a bodysuit, or a simple top—without requiring any particular commitment to a single aesthetic. This slip skirt with lace trim is $19.99.

10 The Sensual Skin Blush

A well-formulated blush that photographs naturally and wears through the day is the makeup category where price doesn’t always predict performance. This Sensual Skin blush is $16.99 and worth picking up in a second shade while the option exists.

11 Kids’ Anchors Away Twill Top and Shorts Pajama Set

I mean, how cute. A nautical anchor print on a kids’ pajama set is the summer sleepwear find that makes bedtime feel like a coastal vacation. This Anchors Away twill top and shorts pajama set is $19.99 and a strong warm-weather sleep option through Labor Day.