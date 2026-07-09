7 Best New Target Storage Solutions Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

Affordable Target storage picks for closets, cabinets, and underbed organization.

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If organizing were an Olympic sport, I’d have a gold medal. Shopping for storage bins and baskets is fun—I know, call me crazy. But there’s nothing more satisfying than opening a neatly organized closet or pantry. Luckily, Target is full of clever storage solutions for under the bed, narrow shelves, cabinets, and closets. Even better, every pick on this list costs less than $15.

1 Large Storage Bags

Equipped with reinforced carrying handles and a double-zipper closure, these Large Storage Bags (three-pack for $11) are perfect for stowing seasonal clothing and linens. I particularly like how their transparent panels make it easy to see what’s inside. They’re also surprisingly spacious—one bag can fit a down comforter and bedding set.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Organization Finds Under $10 Hitting Shelves Now.

2 Narrow Woven Basket

The Narrow Woven Basket ($10) is a clever way to store items in plain sight. Its slim profile fits neatly on shelves or in tight nooks and crannies, making the most of small spaces. Plus, its sturdy construction means it won’t sag or get crushed like flimsier storage bins.

3 Acrylic Storage Bins

The acrylic storage bins from Target are my secret to maximizing space in my tiny NYC apartment. I use the Large Acrylic Storage Bin ($7) to organize spare toiletries, cleaning supplies, hair accessories, and miscellaneous desk supplies. The Acrylic Storage Bin with Adjustable Dividers ($13) keeps my kitchen cabinets neat and tidy, and I like that I can easily take inventory of my groceries.

4 Underbed Fabric Shoe Storage

Tight on closet space? This Underbed Fabric Shoe Storage ($12) discreetly stores up to 12 pairs of ballet flats, sandals, low-profile sneakers, and heels. For boots and other chunkier shoe styles, you might need to fit one shoe per compartment. The enclosed design also helps contain shoe odor and dirt from the bottoms of your shoes.

5 Retractable Hanging Rail

This Retractable Hanging Rail ($14) is the epitome of versatility. It holds up to five standard hangers, making it ideal for air-drying clothes, ironing, or planning outfits. When you’re done using it, simply fold it back up to save space. All mounting hardware is included.

6 Adjustable Single Rod Garment Rack

As someone without a built-in closet, I use this Adjustable Single Rod Garment Rack ($11) to store my heavy jackets and long dresses. The castor wheels make pushing it around a breeze.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Organization Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 40-Quart Plastic Storage Bin

This 40-Quart Plastic Storage Bin ($11) features lockable handles and a stackable design, though its slim profile also works for underbed storage. Hundreds of shoppers have given it a five-star rating, noting it’s ideal for organizing clothes, seasonal items, childhood keepsakes, and linens.