11 New Kirkland’s Lamps That Look Expensive When Lit

Elevate your home decor with these stylish and affordable lighting finds.

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When it comes to decorating your home, excellent light fixtures can make your place look more expensive and luxurious than it actually took financially to decorate it. With all of the options out there for light fixtures and lamps, finding the right one to match the style of your place can be a little difficult, but not impossible especially when it comes to Kirkland’s line of lamps. Add elegance, modern, or simple touches to your place that feel like you with these 11 lamp options from Kirkland.

1 Kirkland’s Home Glass Flower Table Lamp

With its soft pink glass shade designed to look like a blooming flower, this Kirkland’s Home Glass Flower Table Lamp looks more like a decorative art piece than everyday lighting. Gold-tone metal accents and a carefully curved base add an elegant touch, while the soft glow creates an accent for a bedside table, entryway, or reading nook!

2 Kirkland’s Home Flowers Ceramic Table Lamp

Blue-and-white décor never goes out of style with a European/Mediterranean feel, and this ceramic Kirkland’s Home Flowers Ceramic Table Lamp gives the classic look a fresh update. The floral pattern is accented with subtle gold detailing, while the oversized blue fabric shade creates a stylish, designer-inspired finish that instantly elevates a space.

3 Kirkland’s Home Ceramic 3D Flowers Table Lamp

Textured three-dimensional flowers wrap around the base of this sage green Kirkland’s Home Ceramic 3D Flowers Table Lamp gives it plenty of depth and visual interest. Paired with a simple ivory shade, it’s the ideal balance between fun and fancy, making it easy to incorporate into spring décor or year-round basics for a subtle splash of color.

4 Kirkland’s Home Soft Blue Reactive Rippled Ceramic Table Lamp

This Kirkland’s Home Soft Blue Reactive Rippled Ceramic Table Lamp proves that subtle details can make a big impact. The soft blue reactive finish gives each piece a handcrafted feel, while the textured surface catches the light beautifully for a refined look that feels far more expensive than the actual price.

5 Kirkland’s Home Libby Table Lamp

The Kirkland’s Home Libby Table Lamp combines a textured blue ceramic base with a crisp white shade for a timeless color combination that works with everything from coastal to modern décor. Its smaller size makes it especially perfect for nightstands, shelves, or compact side tables that still need a stylish focal point.

6 Kirkland’s Home Sydney Buffet Lamp

Tall and elegant, the Kirkland’s Home Sydney Buffet Lamp brings classic charm with its ivory-finish base and white shade. Its slim silhouette is ideal for side tables or entry tables where you want sophisticated lighting without overwhelming the space.

7 Caroline Distressed Cream Table Lamp

If you love vintage-inspired décor, the Caroline Distressed Cream Table Lamp delivers plenty of old-world style. A weathered cream finish, the carved floral detailing, and a softly rounded shape create a lamp that pairs beautifully with farmhouse, country, or traditional interiors.

8 Kirkland’s Home Wash Ribbed Urn Table Lamp

Classic urn-shaped lamps never go out of style, and this graywashed Kirkland’s Home Wash Ribbed Urn Table Lamp feels particularly upscale. The ribbed texture adds dimension to the polyresin base, while the linen drum shade keeps the overall look understated. A three-way switch also allowed the home owner to adjust the brightness throughout the day.

9 Kirkland’s Home Swirl Ceramic Table Lamp

This white Kirkland’s Home Swirl Ceramic Table Lamp embraces a minimalist aesthetic with subtle swirl detailing that adds texture without overpowering the design. The neutral finish allows it to blend easily into nearly any decorating style, making it a versatile choice for living rooms, bedrooms, home offices, or really any space in your home.

10 Kirkland’s Home Classic Black Metal Buffet Lamp

A slender black metal base paired with an ivory tapered shade gives this Kirkland’s Home Leo Tapered Buffet Lamp a timeless, high-end look. Its narrow profile is perfect for consoles or sideboards where you want warm ambient lighting without sacrificing valuable surface space.

11 Kirkland’s Home Embossed Floral Table Lamp

Covered in raised floral detailing, this Kirkland’s Home Embossed Floral Table Lamp adds texture while maintaining a clean look. The oatmeal color shade softens the overall look, creating warm, inviting light that complements everything from modern farmhouse to cottage-inspired spaces.