Shop 11 new Costco Kirkland Signature finds under $20, from Vuori dupes to viral logo crewnecks.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I love shopping at Costco. In addition to all the name-brand merchandise at lower prices, the warehouse also carries a stellar assortment from its in-house brand. Kirkland Signature generally offers the same quality as name-brands for a fraction of the price. There are also KS-branded pieces that have gone viral in the kitschiest way possible. What should you shop for to get the most bang for your buck? Here are the 11 best new Costco Kirkland Signature finds under $20.

1 Quick Dry Travel Pants

Women love the Kirkland Signature Women’s Travel Pant, an athlesiure style that rivals name brands like Vuori for just $17.99. “All the stars, excellent travel pants!” a repeat customer writes. “I have bought these pants every summer since 2017. I am 5’4 and the length is almost to the ankle. I fit the iPhone in the front and back pockets with out issue. I even carry my drivers license and a credit card inside of the side zipper pocket, my car key and iPhone in the front pockets when I go out for walks or hiking. When I walk by the shore at the beach, it dries very quickly afterwards. It is comfortable for airplane trips and I can dressed them up or down.”

2 Vuori “Knock Off” Shorts

If you are on the hunt for comfy shorts, pick up a pair of Kirkland Signature Women’s Lightweight Shorts for $11.99. “Love these Vuori knock off shorts! Every year I eagerly anticipate what Costco will drop from this line. These shorts run a size smaller than the crop pants currently being sold. The XS shorts are the exact same size in waist and rise as the size Small pants. The hoodie runs similar to the shorts,” a shopper writes.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

3 The Viral Kirkland Signature Crewneck

These Kirkland Signature Unisex Logo Crewnecks went viral last year and are now just $12.97. “Amazing quality, bought one for me and my wife. People think its something fancy and as they get closer we share a giggle about it saying Kirkland all over it. I wish they made some pants to match. It would be an amazing decked out airport outfit,” a shopper writes. ,

4 Costco Logo T-Shirts

Shoppers also love the Costco Wholesale Unisex Logo Tee for $11.99. “Premium, heavy feel. Fits really nice and feels soft,” a shopper writes. “Bought one of each color in my usual size small. The shirts run smaller than their previous logo tees but they still fit true to size for me, still plenty of room. Very soft and love that the white shirt is not sheer,” another adds.

5 $4 T-Shirts

Kirkland Signature Men’s Crew Neck Tee is a steal at about $4 per shirt if you buy them in-store. Online, get the 6-pack for $26.99. “This is my second time buying these. I tried another national brand and they just don’t compare to these! These are by far the heaviest weight tee that last for years. I will never purchase any other tee from now on,” one writes. “This is just a great t-shirt. The cotton is thick and feels super smooth, not flimsy at all. I’ve washed it a bunch of times, and it hasn’t stretched out. The black color is still as vibrant as the day I got it—no fading. It’s also the perfect length for tucking in, which is a huge plus. It’s a reliable, comfortable shirt that I’d definitely recommend,” another says.

6 Great Fitting Boxers

Men are obsessed with Kirkland Signature Men’s Boxer Briefs, $18.99 for a 4-pack, as they are “fantastic,” per a shopper. “I bought these several weeks ago and am buying more. Great fit and not bulky for all cotton. Super soft and comfortable.” Many say they are better than name-brand alternatives.

7 The “Best Shampoo” Shoppers Have “Ever Used”

Kirkland Signature Moisture Shampoo, 33.8 fl oz, 1-count, just $11.99, is a hit with shoppers, “the best shampoo I have ever used, hands down!” writes one. “I blow dry my hair and no longer have tangles with the dryer tines nor with my brush. My hair not only looks better and feels cleaner-it is noticeably cleaner. I will be watching for it to appear in our Costco store and will definitely buy more. Thanks for a great product!”

8 All the Vitamins

The vitamins and supplements are a great deal at Costco, including the Kirkland Signature Daily Multi, 500 Tablets, for $19.99. “Kirkland Daily Multi Vitamins are a great supplement for daily use as an added boost to overall health and wellness. As a clinical dietician, I would happily recommend this vitamin to many of my patients. Disregard the purveyors of pseudoscience (like a recent reviewer) who claim there are toxic elements used in this Vitamin. The B12 used in this product is perfectly safe and although the amount is higher than the RDI (recommended daily intake), it is none the less perfectly safe. Whatever your body doesn’t absorb will be filtered out in the bathroom,” a shopper writes.

9 The Trash Bags

Generic trash bags usually don’t compare to name brands, but at Costco, “the trash bags,” aka Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags, are the real deal, according to many Redditors. “I came here to say this! A box lasts forever. I’ve never had a bag bust, and they’ve helped me move about a million times!” Another agreed.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 $15 Sneakers

You can’t go wrong with Kirkland Signature Men’s Sneaker, currently on clearance for $14.97. “When I began my first power walk/run, the heel felt a bit stiff. However, after the first mile I noticed a better fit. Since then, I walk and run a 5K every day with these shoes. As someone suggested, I selected a size .5 larger than my normal shoe size. I don’t “run” a 5K because I’m 76 years old. My best shoe yet!” one shopper writes.

11 And, a Clearance Dress Shirt

Men love all the Kirkland dress shirts, which are usually around $25. The Kirkland Signature Men’s Traditional Fit Dress Shirt, Blue, is currently on clearance for $14.97. “GREAT shirt,” writes a shopper. “This shirt is true to size and is very good quality for the price,” a shopper says.