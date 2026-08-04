11 New Marshalls Fall Throw Pillows That Look Designer for Less

These stylish fall pillows bring texture, pattern, and seasonal charm to any room.

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Throw pillows are having a moment this fall, but as the experts will tell you, this season is all about quality over quantity. Without overcrowding your couch or overextending the budget, adding just a few handpicked items can fully shift the tone of the living room. This week’s finds at Marshalls are a great example: Rich tapestries, classic gingham, velvet textures, and playful autumn motifs are showing up in styles that feel classic but not cookie-cutter, making it easy to swap in a few new accents without overhauling your decor.

This year’s standout picks lean into warmth and personality instead of fleeting trends. Whether you’re drawn to traditional florals, woodland scenes, or whimsical animal prints, these new Marshalls finds offer plenty of character while keeping prices comfortably below what similar designer-inspired pillows often cost.

1 24×24 Elmood Floral Tapestry Oversized Luxury Pillow

Traditional floral tapestries continue to make a comeback, and this oversized Elmood pillow delivers the look with richly woven texture and an elegant botanical pattern. Paired beautifully layered with velvet solids or other vintage-inspired accents for an inviting fall display, this oversized accent is priced at $49.99.

2 14×24 Linen Blend Dressed Up Critters Pillow

A little humor goes a long way in seasonal decorating, and this linen-blend pillow features charming critters dressed for the occasion. The playful artwork keeps the design festive without feeling over-the-top, making it a fun addition to a chair, bench, or guest room. It sells for $24.99.

3 14×36 Country Gingham Oversized Lumbar Pillow

Classic gingham never feels out of place during autumn, and an elongated shape makes this lumbar pillow especially versatile across beds and sofas. Its timeless pattern pairs easily with florals, plaids, or neutral linens. It’s $39.99.

4 24×24 Waterfowl Feather Fill Jacobean Floral Oversized Pillow

Filled with waterfowl feathers, this oversized Jacobean floral pillow combines comfort with traditional style and a natural, neutral color palette. The intricate print gives it a refined appearance while the generous proportions help anchor larger furniture pieces. A beautiful living room upgrade for just $39.99.

5 14×24 Fisher Floral Tapestry Lumbar Pillow

This pretty lumbar pillow offers a smaller way to introduce tapestry fabrics into a seasonal arrangement. Its floral motif feels classic, its muted colors match with everything, and the rectangular silhouette layers effortlessly in front of larger square cushions and. It comes in at $29.99.

6 12×24 Linen Blend Harvest Parade Dogs Pillow

Dog lovers will appreciate this cheerful harvest-themed accent featuring festive pups celebrating the season. The linen-blend fabric keeps the novelty print feeling polished enough for everyday fall decorating. Best of all, while a similar dog park pillow is currently being sold at West Elm for over $70, this fun fall find costs just $19.99.

7 26×26 Feather Fill Nigel Oversized Luxury Cut Velvet Pillow

Few fabrics feel as luxurious as cut velvet, and this generously sized Nigel pillow adds rich texture without relying on bold prints. Its feather fill gives it a plush appearance that’s perfect for layered arrangements, and the deep olive green color suits just about all other fall-leaning decor. You’ll find it at Marshalls for $49.99.

8 22×22 Country Gingham Oversized Pillow

Another rich green option, this oversized gingham pillow delivers farmhouse charm in a versatile square shape that mixes well with solids and florals alike. The Made in USA label adds another appealing detail for shoppers seeking domestically produced décor. It’s $39.99.

9 24×24 Into The Woods Tapestry Oversized Luxury Pillow

Woodland-inspired décor remains a favorite during cooler months, and this tapestry pillow captures that cozy atmosphere with an intricate woven scene. It makes an eye-catching statement whether displayed alone or mixed with other rustic accents. Yours for $49.99.

10 24×24 Oversized Luxury Gingham Pillow

For another take on the gingham look, this pillow with oversized checks bring instant warmth to a room and delivers that cozy feel at a more substantial scale. Pair it with textured neutrals or layered tapestry patterns for a balanced seasonal mix for just $49.99.

11 12×12 Sienna Shaped Pumpkin Pillow

Nothing signals fall quite like a seasonal gourd, and this pumpkin shaped Sienna pillow brings that familiar seasonal icon into your décor with a soft, decorative twist. Its compact size makes it easy to tuck onto an accent chair, entry bench, or layered pillow arrangement. At $19.99, it’s also one of the most affordable picks in the collection.