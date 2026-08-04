11 Best New Tractor Supply Garage and Storage Finds Under $25

This week brings everything from oversized storage totes to shop lighting.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We’ve recently realized that you can find almost anything at Tractor Supply, whether it’s gardening supplies, tools, home decor, or clothing. Of course, this also includes the hardware categories, with tons of well-priced options that make it easy to keep your home organized and your to-do list moving. From stackable totes to shop lights and everything in between, you’ll be sure to find something that can help. Read on for the best new Tractor Supply garage and storage finds you can get for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Workshop Storage Finds Under $20.

1 Woods 6-Outlet Surge Protector

No matter what you’re working on in the garage, chances are you’re not going to have enough places to plug in. This Woods 6-Outlet Surge Protector ($9.99) can help you keep your tools, devices, and lighting charged up and ready to go.

2 HEFTY 72 qt. Hi Rise Storage Bin

Whether you go big on holiday decorations or simply can’t help yourself from loading up on sweaters, it can sometimes pay to have an oversized container to store everything in the off-season. This HEFTY 72 qt. Hi Rise Storage Bin ($16.99) is designed taller to fit extra items, along with locking handles that secure the lid until you’re ready to open it again.

Customers in the reviews are also raving about them, especially about how sturdy and voluminous they are.

“The plastic is thick enough to handle heavy stuff, and the lids snap on tight so your treasures stay dust-free and hidden,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “My favorite part? The see-through sides. I don’t have to dig through six mystery bins just to find the Christmas lights. I can spot what’s inside with one glance. If you crave order and love the thrill of stacking stuff like a grown-up, do yourself a favor and grab a few of these bins. They’ll make you feel in control of your clutter.”

3 Triton Products White Pegboards, 2-Pack

If you’re the kind of tinkerer who likes to stay organized, a Triton Products White Pegboards ($22.49) might be the perfect add-on for your garage. It creates order out of chaos by giving each tool and item a place to hang while keeping it easy to find and easily at hand.

4 JobSmart 22-Drawer Cabinet

Speaking of garage organization, the hardest part about workshop maintenance is finding a place to put everything. That’s why we jumped right onto this JobSmart 22-Drawer Cabinet ($21.99): Not only does it have plenty of space for tools, spare parts, and hardware, but it’s small enough to fit on a workbench or countertop without taking up too much space.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Tool and Hardware Finds Under $25.

5 Hillman Hardware Essentials 60 lb. Large Storage Hooks, 60-Pack

Sometimes, the easiest way to get rid of a mess is to simply get it off the ground. And with this 60-pack of Hillman Hardware Essentials 60 lb. Large Storage Hooks ($8.79), you’ll be able to hang up everything from hoses to bikes. It’s one of the easiest ways to prevent clutter from gathering on the ground!

6 JobSmart Storage Bins, 4-Pack

The easiest organization solutions to stick to are the ones that provide plenty of easy access. Take this 4-pack of JobSmart Storage Bins ($9.99), for example, which economizes both floor space and storage area while keeping it easy to deposit or grab items as you need to. But don’t worry if you don’t have floor space to spare: This set also comes with wall mounts if you prefer that to stacking.

7 IRIS USA 40 qt. Plastic Storage Bin

The best storage systems know how to utilize all spaces. And unlike typical totes, this IRIS USA 40 qt. Plastic Storage Bin ($19.79) is thin enough to store items in places like your closet floor or beneath the bed. This is especially huge for anyone dealing with a lack of space!

8 Archipelago Lighting Shop Light

With the amount of attention to detail required, workshops require a little more brightness than other places around the house. This Archipelago Lighting Shop Light ($23.39) is easy to install and provides 2,500 lumens. The best part? It uses half as much energy as older fluorescent-based versions, making it a truly energy-efficient upgrade.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Organization Finds Under $15.

9 DeWalt Radius Safety Glasses

Getting the job done right means making sure you’re taking the appropriate precautions to protect yourself. These DeWalt Radius Safety Glasses ($12.99) should be the first thing you put on before firing up power tools or heavy machinery in the garage.

10 Sterilite 7.5 Gallon Stacker Tote

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it a million times again: The very best thing you can do for the look of your home is to take care of messes and get them out of sight! This Sterilite 7.5 Gallon Stacker Tote ($7.99) provides the basis for a full organizational system for safely stashing things away.

“I absolutely love these Sterilite Modular Stackers,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “They are the perfect size to keep all my seasonal decorations. I like that they have the heavy-duty latches, and I can stack them all up to save space.”

11 Tough Box 27 gal. Heavy-Duty Tote

Need a little more storage space? This Tough Box 27 gal. Heavy-Duty Tote ($16.99) provides even more space to stash your items, making it ideal for bigger tools and products that might not otherwise fit. But like its counterpart, it’s still stackable, making your system more likely to succeed in the long run!