11 Lowe’s Home Upgrades Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

These small buys tackle lighting, storage, and paint prep without draining your wallet.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Nobody sets an alarm for a Lowe’s restock, but maybe it’s time you start. This week’s under-$15 haul reads like a cheat sheet for the person who wants their yard, garage, and paint cart pulled together without having to spend a full Saturday driving between stores. Some of it is genuinely clever engineering shrunk down to pocket-change pricing. The rest includes the small home upgrades you always mean to buy and never get around to. Whatever your aim, it’s worth a stop. Here are eleven things worth grabbing before they’re gone.

1 Harbor Breeze 60-Lumen Black Solar LED Spot Light

Solar spotlights have a reputation for looking cheap the second the sun goes down, but this one skips the flimsy stake-and-forget design for something you can position properly. The head swivels up and down while the panel rotates a full 300 degrees, so you’re not stuck lighting up a fence post by accident. Plastic construction keeps the price low, but a one-year warranty means Lowe’s is at least somewhat confident it’ll survive a season. Grab the Harbor Breeze 60-Lumen Black Solar LED Spot Light for $9.98.

2 Kolor Scape Multicolor Pea Gravel

Pea gravel is one of those materials that solves three problems at once: drainage, weed suppression, and the awkward bare patch under a planter that nothing else will grow in. This bag skews toward warm, mixed earth tones rather than the flat gray you see everywhere. Pick up the Kolor Scape 0.5 cu ft Multicolor Pea Gravel for $5.28.

3 Harbor Breeze 6-Pack Matte Black Solar LED Path Light Kit

Six lights for under $15 sounds like a trap, and reviewers are split on brightness, but for marking a walkway edge or keeping guests from wandering into the flower bed, dim is often the point. No wiring, no electrician, just a stake in the dirt wherever the sun actually hits. Snag the Harbor Breeze 6-Pack Solar LED Path Light Kit for $14.98.

4 Project Source Commander 17-Gallon Black Storage Tote

This isn’t a delicate storage solution, and that’s the appeal. Thick polypropylene walls, a dual-snap lid, and zip-tie holes around the rim mean it can live in a garage, a truck bed, or a job site without complaint. Stack a few and the recessed lid keeps the tower from toppling. Order the Project Source Commander 17-Gallon Black Storage Tote for $10.98.

5 TIKI Gatun 57-Inch Tan Bamboo Garden Torch

Backyard ambiance doesn’t have to mean string lights. A handcrafted bamboo torch still does the job better than most modern fixtures, and the wide-mouth fuel canister means less spilled citronella down your arm mid-pour. Five hours of burn time per fill is plenty for a long summer evening. Get the TIKI Gatun 57-Inch Tan Bamboo Garden Torch for $3.33.

6 RELIABILT Baron Satin Nickel Privacy Door Knob

Swapping a tired brass doorknob might be the cheapest upgrade a bedroom or bathroom door can get. This satin nickel privacy knob adjusts to fit standard backsets, installs with nothing more than a Phillips head screwdriver, and comes backed by a limited lifetime warranty, which is a lot of confidence for something under $15. Buy the RELIABILT Baron Satin Nickel Privacy Door Knob for $14.38.

7 Project Source Better 6-Piece Knit Paint Roller Kit

Buying paint supplies piece by piece is how a $12 project turns into a $40 one. This kit bundles a tray, two roller sizes, two frames, and an angled brush for cutting in corners, all in one box. It’s not built for a professional repaint every month, but for one weekend room refresh it covers every angle. Pick up the Project Source Better 6-Piece Knit Paint Roller Kit for $12.98.

8 Miracle-Gro All-Purpose Garden Soil

Native soil in most yards needs help, and this bag is a cheap way to give it some. Mixed into the top six to eight inches of ground before planting, it feeds for up to three months, which takes some of the guesswork out of early-season fertilizing. At under $3 a bag, there’s no reason not to buy a few. Grab the Miracle-Gro All-Purpose Garden Soil for $2.50.

9 Gladiator Multi-Tool Hanger, 10.5-Inch Black Steel

Upgrading your garage is all about wall storage, and multi-tool hangers make that project a cinch. This one holds up to 25 pounds, repositions easily along GearTrack or GearWall channels, and comes with vinyl tip padding so nothing gets scratched in the shuffle. Order the Gladiator Multi-Tool Hanger, 10.5-Inch Black Steel for $10.49.

10 Valspar Base C Tintable Paint Sample, Half-Pint

Commit to a color chip at your own risk. A half-pint sample stretches far enough to test a real swatch on a real wall, under real light, before anyone buys a full gallon they’ll regret a week later. Cheap insurance against a much pricier mistake. Pick up the Valspar Base C Tintable Paint Sample, Half-Pint for $6.98.

11 allen + roth Black Glass Solar Outdoor Decorative Lantern

This one is less about function and more about mood. A cluster of mini LEDs strung along a thin wire inside a glass jar mimics fireflies, charges off sunlight all day, and holds up to outdoor temperature swings. Scatter a few along a patio table or porch rail and the whole space reads a little more finished after dark. Buy the allen + roth Black Glass Solar Outdoor Decorative Lantern for $9.98.