7 Best Lowe’s Summer Deals Hitting Aisles This Weekend

Kick off the holiday weekend with serious savings on grills, power tools, patio lighting, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Now that we’ve entered July, it’s safe to say we’re fully in summer mode. And while we enjoy the fruits of our labor with our newly updated porch and patio, we’re still rushing back to Lowe’s to take advantage of some serious savings that are available right now. The home improvement retailer has slashed prices on everything from power tools and patio umbrellas to outdoor lighting options and high-tech grills. Want to get in on the discounts? Here are the best Lowe’s summer deals hitting aisles this weekend.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Summer Finds Under $25.

1 Kobalt Handheld Leaf Blower

Sure, everyone knows a Kobalt Handheld Leaf Blower ($159) will come in super handy once fall hits. But this yard tool is way more versatile than you think, making it easy to clear debris from decks, driveways, and patios all year round. This mostly has to do with the fact that the battery-powered unit is much more of a grab-and-go use than gasoline-powered alternatives.

And with a 4.8-star average rating on the Lowe’s website, customers appear to be big fans.

“This product is so easy to use it will not only blow any debris out of your way, but it will blow your mind!” writes one. “You don’t have to hold the trigger if you don’t want to. It has several speeds, depending on the job you need to accomplish. I used it on my driveway, porches, and pool deck to get rid of grass, leaves, and any debris leftover from winter.”

2 Allen + Roth Cantilever Patio Umbrella

We all love to spend time in the sun over the summer, but at a certain point, it can be a bit too much. This Allen + Roth Cantilever Patio Umbrella ($398) will daytime-proof your patio with plenty of shade, thanks to an easy retraction system. But it will also help light up things at night, making it a true 24-hour accessory.

‘This umbrella has been a great addition to our patio,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It provides excellent shade, the cantilever design is easy to adjust, and it looks much more expensive than it is. Assembly was straightforward, and it has held up well so far. I’m very pleased with the purchase.”

3 Hisense Ultra Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator

At Best Life, we’re big believers in taking advantage of decent savings when upgrading appliances. And this week, this Hisense Ultra Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator ($1,049) fits the bill: At $650 through the next few days, it’s easily the most affordable way to get the new device you’ve been wanting!

“This is the best refrigerator I have ever owned, and I have owned many in my 69 years,” writes one seriously happy customer. “I had never heard of the brand, but I would highly recommend it. It is fabulous.”

4 TIKI Gatun Garden Torch

They certainly can’t do all of the legwork, but if we’re being honest, adding a couple TIKI Gatun Garden Torches ($3.33) to your backyard can be one of the easiest ways to get a major ambiance upgrade. These classic pieces provide that flickering flame light that is unparalleled! And the fact that they’re currently on sale for more than a $1 off means you can pick up extra.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Decor Finds for Your Porch and Patio.

5 Harbor Breeze Color-Changing String Light

Speaking of lighting and ambiance, this Harbor Breeze Color-Changing String Light ($29.98) takes things to another level entirely! By selecting different colors and brightness levels, you have unprecedented control over your backyard’s appearance. And at $25 off, they’re a relatively risk-free way to add some character to your outdoor space this summer!

Customers in the review section roundly agree that the lights “look great” and are easy to install. “The remote makes it incredibly easy to change the lights and turn them on and off,” writes one. “Being commercial-grade, they should last a long time.”

6 Craftsman Power Tool Combo Kit

Still building out your workshop this summer? Believe it or not, you can still grow your tool arsenal while saving money, thanks to this Craftsman Power Tool Combo Kit ($99). Beyond the fact that it’s $70 right now, this ensemble provides you with a powerful cordless drill/driver and impact driver at the same price you’d typically pay for just one of them.

7 Pit Boss 850 DX Series Pellet Grill

If you’re even a little bit into barbecue, summer is the season to truly indulge your hobby. This Pit Boss 850 DX Series Pellet Grill ($499) does so much more than your typical charcoal setup, providing a precise digital temperature control panel, a built-in frame broiler, and 840 square inches of cooking space.

But don’t take our word for it: Customers have called the product a “true game changer” in their reviews. “This grill does everything, from juicy burgers to low and slow smoked meats, pizza, and just about anything else you might want to cook outdoors,” writes one. “The flavor? Wow! My first wood pellet grill and I don’t think I’ll ever go back to propane.”