11 Best New Harbor Freight Workshop Finds Under $25

This latest bargain batch includes painting equipment, storage options, and even power tools.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We’ve long known Harbor Freight to be a treasure trove of finds for any home workshop. But we were super happy to find out that there are still plenty of products available when you’re working on a budget. And it’s not just impulse purchases, either: This week, we’ve come across everything from essentials like sawhorses and painting kits to safety equipment and flashlights. There’s even a must-have power tool that’s deeply discounted at the moment! These are the best new Harbor Freight workshop finds you can score for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Finds Under $25.

1 Voyager 25-Pocket Mechanics Tool Bag

One of the most important parts of having a workshop is keeping it in working order. This Voyager 25-Pocket Mechanics Tool Bag ($12.99) is an affordable way to get both organization and portability in one product.

Customers in the review section of the Harbor Freight website say they appreciate the heavy-duty build, hard base, and how easy it is to access items inside. But above all, many appreciate the value.

“Looking at basic tool bags, all the brand-name bags were outrageously expensive in my opinion. This unmarked bag is plenty sturdy and costs less than half the price of a branded bag. Just what I was looking for,” writes one.

2 Avanti Premium Paint Kit, 9-Piece

Preparing for a paint job can require a lot of small purchases that add up quickly. But if you’re looking for a quick and affordable option, this 9-piece Avanti Premium Paint Kit $15.99) is a great way to get started. It includes an angle brush, rollers, a tray liner, and a tray, giving you everything you’ll need for a basic touch-up.

“For the price, you can’t beat this set,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “The roller is actually really good. One of the better ones I’ve ever used. Two days of painting were successful with this set.”

3 Bauer 29 in. Steel Folding Sawhorse

When it’s time to make some cuts, you know it’s time to break out this Bauer 29 in. Steel Folding Sawhorse ($19.99). We love that it’s currently on sale from $24.99 for Inside Track members. But with 600 lbs. capacity and what customers call “easy storage and portability,” this seems like a no-brainer of a purchase!

“I picked 2 of these up and was honestly surprised by how much they hold and how stable they are,” writes one happy customer in their review. “The 2×4 brackets work well for holding a speed square between cuts. Great product, cheap but durable.”

4 Pittsburgh Ratcheting Screwdriver Set, 34-Piece

We’ve all been in the situation where you’re doing a simple fix, but can’t seem to find the right bit or attachment for the job. This Pittsburgh Ratcheting Screwdriver Set ($9.99) is as versatile as it is affordable, complete with an assortment of nearly three dozen sockets and bits in one convenient package.

“Just one of the handiest tools you can have in your tool bag,” gushes one happy customer. “Easy to use, lightweight, with several options and features.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Under $5.

5 Storehouse 8-Bin Large Portable Parts Storage Case

On the topic of keeping your workspace organized (which is a top priority for the Best Life team), not all solutions involve shelling out for a large tool chest or cabinet. This Storehouse 8-Bin Large Portable Parts Storage Case ($12.99) is affordable and effective, with removable compartments that make things easier when you’re on the job, too.

“This case is very versatile with many removal bins to make room for larger items,” writes one. “Lightweight but sturdy. Would recommend for anyone wanting to organize small items.”

6 Braun Rechargeable Penlight

Lately, we’ve been railing on about how people wrongly assume their phones will forever replace a good flashlight. Instead of struggling and fumbling with your device, we recommend this Braun Rechargeable Penlight ($22.99). It’s perfect for narrow spaces, providing 450 of bright light with incredible accuracy.

We love that this handy device can fit right into our pockets, but the real convenience comes from not having to worry about changing batteries at the last minute.

7 Bauer 4-1/2 in. Slide-Switch Angle Grinder

We know what you’re thinking: A power tool? For under $25?! But thanks to the sale that’s currently running, you can get this Bauer 4-1/2 in. Slide-Switch Angle Grinder ($22.99) for next to nothing.

And it’s not just an affordable find: This is a must-have for any serious DIY setup, delivering up to 11,000 RPM for cutting, shaping, and (of course) grinding. Customers appear to agree, saying “you can’t beat this thing” at its current price point.

“Seems to be the same quality as the big name brand angle grinders on the market,” writes one reviewer. “I had to cut some T posts, and it did the job like a hot knife through soft butter. No disappointments.”

8 Folding Mechanics Pad

We live by the saying “work smart, not hard,” but if we can, we also like to “work comfortably” at the same time. This Folding Mechanics Pad ($24.99) is the ideal way to get down low, sparing your knees, elbows, and back whenever you’re working on an undercarriage or other low-lying areas. But don’t take our word for it: Many Harbor Freight shoppers call this out as one of the best finds on the shelf.

“I spent my career in industrial maintenance kneeling and lying on concrete and machinery with little regard for my future self. Now in retirement, the first ‘tool’ I grab for any task around the house is knee pads and now this mechanics pad,” writes one shopper. “The proof is when you wake up the next morning,” adding that “your body will thank you.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Workshop Finds Under $25.

9 Vanguard 16/3 Gauge Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord

No matter how well your workshop is set up, there will come a time when you’ll need to run power further from the wall than traditional cords will allow. That’s why we suggest having a Vanguard 16/3 Gauge Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord ($15.99) on hand at all times. And at this low price, it might be worth picking up a few of these bona fide essentials!

10 Pittsburgh 3/8 in. Drive Flex-Head Ratchet

Sometimes, repairs can bring you into some pretty tight quarters. That’s why it pays to have a tool like the Pittsburgh 3/8 in. Drive Flex-Head Ratchet ($19.99) on hand, which can pivot to reach pieces at even the most awkward angles.

Reviewers are gushing praise over the product, too, with one saying it’s “quickly becoming my favorite hand tool.” Others appreciate the durability and, of course, the super low price.

11 Western Safety Ear Muffs

There is absolutely no question that workshop safety should be the top priority above all else. These Western Safety Ear Muffs ($3.99) are essential for protecting your hearing when operating loud machinery. They’re also a true must-have for mowing!

But it’s not just the low price that’s worth noting here. “The cost drew me to these, but the comfort made me buy more for the shop,” writes one satisfied customer in their 5-star review.