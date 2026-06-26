11 Best New Harbor Freight Workshop Finds Under $25

Get more for less, including lighting solutions, effective storage options, and tools.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We’ve known for a while that Harbor Freight is just one of those stores that makes being a homeowner that much easier. But lately, the value retailer has served us several reminders about just how affordable it truly is with some seriously impressive budget-friendly finds that truly help with our DIY space. We’re talking lighting solutions, power supplies, effective tool storage, workspace essentials, and so much more—all for so much less. Here are the best new Harbor Freight workshop finds under $25 we’re loving right now.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Finds Hitting Shelves in Mid-June.

1 HFT 12-Outlet, 4 ft. Metal Power Strip

Making the switch to battery-powered tools is a no-brainer, but the lineup to get everything charged back up can get overwhelming in the midst of a big project. Thankfully, this HFT 12-Outlet Metal Power Strip ($22.99) has come in to save the day to help ensure all of our gadgets and devices get the juice they need.

“This power strip works great in my garage that unfortunately only has three outlets,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “This is a must when you are using multiple power tools.”

2 Braun 4 ft. LED Hanging Shop Light

It’s hard to get things done if you can’t see what you’re doing! This Braun 4 ft. LED Hanging Shop Light ($24.99) is the affordable solution, providing 5,500 lumens of brightness and the ability to link up to eight units for full coverage.

Harbor Freight shoppers clearly love this product, too, giving it a 4.8-star average rating on the store’s website. “These are inexpensive, ridiculously bright, and easy to hang,” writes one happy customer.

3 Pittsburgh Ratcheting Screwdriver Set, 34-Piece

We’ve all been in the situation where you’re doing a simple fix, but can’t seem to find the right bit or attachment for the job. This Pittsburgh Ratcheting Screwdriver Set ($9.99) is as versatile as it is affordable, complete with an assortment of nearly three dozen sockets and bits in one convenient package.

“Just one of the handiest tools you can have in your tool bag,” gushes one happy customer. “Easy to use, lightweight, with several options and features.”

4 Bauer Cordless Dual-Power Fan

Just because you’re on a budget doesn’t mean you can’t stay cool this summer. This Bauer Cordless Dual-Power Fan ($24.99) is a must-have for the beach, backyard, or campsite, moving air up to 12 mph.

“I have two and love the blower strength. Capable of corded or battery power is a great flex. Super light and quiet. Love this product,” writes one 5-star reviewer.

RELATED: 11 Harbor Freight Garage Storage Finds Under $25.

5 Braun Portable Work Light

Even after you install appropriate lighting, there are still some jobs that require more illumination. This Braun Portable Work Light ($14.99) is perfect for those jobs that take you outside of your defined workspace or into corners where overhead lamps just won’t cut it.

6 Warrior Titanium Drill Bit Set, 29-Piece

It’s a rookie mistake to assume that just because you have that fancy new power drill on your workbench, you’re ready to use it. This Warrior Titanium Drill Bit Set ($19.99) contains 29 different attachments you’ll need to get going, made from material that helps it stay cooler and last longer.

Customers who’ve purchased the product say this is also a bit of a DIY dupe. “I have a $250 set of Snap-On and a $200 set of Mac drill bits and I would put these up against those any day,” writes one. “I drilled through the bumper of my truck for fog light instalation with ease. I bought a second set for work.”

7 Warrior 2 Amp Variable-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool

As the name suggests, this Warrior 2 Amp Variable-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool ($19.99) is capable of completing a lot of different jobs. Where it’s cutting, sanding, or scraping, it has six different speeds capible of reaching up to 20,000 oscillations per minute.

Customers say this piece is “better than expected” and “good for home projects.” And at this price, most people call it out for being a “great value.”

8 U.S. General Magnetic Tool Holder

Sometimes, the simplest storage solutions can be the best. That’s why this U.S. General Magnetic Tool Holder ($4.99) is an ideal buy, in our opinion, especially as a versatile, easy-to-install way to stash your items within easy reach in your workshop.

Perhaps its broad appeal explains how the item has received over 11,000 five-star reviews on the Harbor Freight website. Customers add that it’s a “great price” and even “perfect for smaller areas.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Deals Hitting Shelves in June.

9 Western Safety Ear Muffs

Of course, workshop safety should be top priority above anything else. These Western Safety Ear Muffs ($3.99) are essential for protecting your hearing when operating loud machinery.

But it’s not just the low price that’s worth noting here. “The cost drew me to these but the comfort made me buy more for the shop,” writes one satisfied customer in their 5-star review.

10 Folding Mechanics Pad

We live by the saying “work smart, not hard,” but if we can, we also like to “work comfortably” at the same time. This Folding Mechanics Pad ($24.99) is the ideal way to get down low, sparing your knees, elbows, and back whenever you’re working on an undercarriage or other low-lying areas. But don’t take our word for it: Many Harbor Freight shoppers call this out as one of the best finds on the shelf.

“I spent my career in industrial maintenance kneeling and laying on concrete and machinery with little regard for my future self. Now in retirement the first ‘tool’ I grab for any task around the house are knee pads and now this mechanics pad,” writes one shopper. “The proof is when you wake up the next morning,” adding that “your body will thank you.”

11 Storehouse 30-Bin Wall-Mount Parts Rack

If there’s any argument to develop a garage storage system, it’s dealing with all of those small bits and ends. This Storehouse 30-Bin Wall-Mount Parts Rack ($19.99) is an ideal solution, keeping those nuts, bolts, drill bits, and screws in order so you can spend less time hunting for them.

Reviewers call it a “great storage” option, adding: “For the price, I could not find anything even remotely this good.”