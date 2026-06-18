11 Best Harbor Freight Finds Every Homeowner Should Own

Keep your property up to snuff with affordable power tools, storage solutions, and more.

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Taking the plunge and purchasing your first home is one of life’s greatest milestones, especially in this real estate market. But once you switch from renter to owner, you’ll likely quickly discover that you’re going to need to DIY a lot more issues around the house before. Fortunately, stores like Harbor Freight make it both easy and affordable to find the essential tools, home goods, and accessories you need to handle it all yourself. In fact, the value hardware retailer just might be one of the best places to start and grow your first-ever collection, with finds covering everything from basic touch-ups and quick fixes to long-term storage solutions and power tools. Here are the best Harbor Freight finds every homeowner should own.

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1 Franklin 17 ft. Multitask Ladder

For many first-time homeowners, it can come as a shock the first time you’re faced with changing a lightbulb…only to quickly realize you can’t exactly reach it. Investing in this Franklin Multitask Ladder ($159.99) will increase your grasp by 17 feet, making it the kind of item you’ll want on hand for paint jobs and other high-up fixes.

“This is a great ladder. Love the number of ways you can use it,” writes one happy customer. “Can do a lot of different jobs with this. Great deal for the price!”

2 Yukon Clear Stacking Bin

Spot jobs and fix-ups will come and go, but a good storage system should always be in place in your home. This Yukon Clear Stacking Bin ($3.99) is perfect for organizing your garage, pantry, bathroom, and more, keeping messes at bay. And with its modular design, you can build it out exactly how you want!

3 Bauer 6-Tool Combo Kit

The idea of starting a power tool collection from scratch can be daunting and potentially very expensive. But true to Harbor Freight’s style, this Bauer 6-Tool Combo Kit ($249.99) presents a fantastic value for a half-dozen essential pieces. This set includes a portable circular saw, power drill, impact drill, multi-tool, blower, and work light—all for the cost of a single one of these items might cost at any other store.

Not surprisingly, customers call this find a “great value” in their reviews. “This overall package is great,” gushes one. “Each of the tools is easy to use and serves the purpose for general maintenance and repair type work around the home. Would recommend it.”

4 Pittsburgh Tool Set with Case, 146-Piece

Just like building out your power tool selection, hand tools also deserve your attention. This 146-piece Pittsburgh Tool Set with Case ($59.99) comes with everything you’ll need, including a hammer, level, ratchet, pliers, and screwdriver, not to mention all of the attachments and pieces. Pro tip: It’s also an excellent gift for recent grads or new homeowners!

“Many other companies’ tool sets feature a larger number of tools, but many are fluff and not necessary. This set has a good selection of quality tools, is a good value, and you cannot beat a lifetime guarantee. Win/win!” writes one happy customer.

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5 Quinn Assorted Scissors, 3-Piece

Hammers and screwdrivers aren’t the only essential tools! Having this three-piece Quinn Assorted Scissors ($5.99) set on hand is a no-brainer for day-to-day projects, especially considering the incredibly affordable price.

And with a 4.8-star average rating, it’s clear that Harbor Freight customers agree these should make their way into your drawer. “The scissors are the best pair I own,” writes one reviewer . “They are comfortable and cut everything I used them on.”

6 Storehouse Cable Ties

Sure, it might seem like a simple item. But when it comes down to it, there’s really not much these Storehouse Cable Ties ($3.29) can’t do around the house. From hanging string lights on the patio to cable management in your living (and so much more), there should always be a supply in your toolbox. And despite their relatively low price, reviewers on the Harbor Freight website say they’re “strong,” “weather resilient,” and “easy to use.”

7 Atlas Self-Propelled Lawn Mower

Not every home has a yard, but even if you’ve got a few square feet of grass, you’re going to need a way to maintain it regularly. This battery-powered Atlas Self-Propelled Lawn Mower ($269.99) can handle pretty much any lawn, with up to 80 minutes of run time per charge and seven different adjustable cutting heights. And it’s not just the low price: Choosing electric can extend the value so much further.

“Very quiet sound, [I] didn’t know battery-powered mowers could do such a good job! [I’ve] saved so much money on buying gas,” writes one happy reviewer.

8 Pittsburgh QuikFind Tape Measure

No matter what you’re working on, you can’t so much as swing a hammer before you get accurate measurements. This Pittsburgh QuikFind Tape Measure ($4.99) is arguably the very first item you should buy for your home toolbox, playing an essential part in the preparation stages right through execution.

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9 U.S. General 5-Tier Boltless Steel Garage Shelving

If you’re stocking up on tools and appliances, you’re going to need a place to store them. This U.S. General 5-Tier Boltless Steel Garage Shelving ($139.99) is the perfect addition to any garage, basement, or attic that could benefit from a little more organization, with a combined storage capacity of 5,000 pounds.

Reviewers praise the item from top to bottom, too, including the easy assembly that requires no nuts or bolts.

“The shelves feel incredibly sturdy and provide plenty of storage capacity for tools, automotive supplies, storage bins, and other garage essentials,” writes one. “One of the things I appreciate most is the flexibility of the adjustable shelf heights, which allowed me to customize the layout to fit larger items. The steel construction feels durable and well-built, giving me confidence that it will hold up for years of use. Even when fully loaded, the shelving remains stable and solid. For the price, it’s an excellent value compared to many other storage options on the market.”

10 Franklin Vacuum Storage Bags, 4-Pack

Dealing with bulky winter clothes in the off-season becomes a lot easier when you’re working with Franklin Vacuum Storage Bags ($7.99). This four-pack is enough to shrink down that huge pile of bulky sweaters, snow pants, and more to a much more manageable size. It’s also great for protecting them from mold and moth damage!

11 Luminar Linkable LED Under Cabinet Light

If you’re on the hunt for some easy home upgrades, you can get a quick room overhaul with this Luminar Linkable LED Under Cabinet Light ($17.99). These connect to up to 30 lights, making it a great option for kitchens, workspaces, basements, bar spaces, and more.

“Puts out a fair amount of light for such a small fixture,” says one happy customer in the review section of the Harbor Freight website. “Great for small spaces, with 3 different settings. Nice! Would buy again.”