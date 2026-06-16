11 Best Harbor Freight Summer Essentials Under $25

Get geared up for the outdoors with these true seasonal must-haves.

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We’ve grown accustomed to using Harbor Freight for home improvement projects, but that’s not the only area where the store excels. Recently, we’ve found that the value hardware and tool retailer also has plenty of products that will help us get the most out of the warmer months ahead. Whether it’s decorating the patio, getting the garden looking its best, or even setting up a campsite, there are a ton of great options that won’t break the bank. Here are the best Harbor Freight summer essentials available for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Hitting Shelves in June.

1 Luminar Everyday Indoor/Outdoor LED Twinkle Curtain Lights

It’s one thing to set up outdoor lighting. But installing a feature like these Luminar Everyday Indoor/Outdoor LED Twinkle Curtain Lights ($14.99) is a true ambiance-setting move that will give your patio or back deck an entirely new look for those evenings under the stars.

2 Luminar Outdoor Compact Pop-Up Lantern

If you’re heading into the great outdoors, you’re going to need a lot more than just your phone’s flashlight to get by. This Luminar Outdoor Compact Pop-Up Lantern ($4.99) is a perfect option for any campsite (or even at home during emergencies), with customers giving it an impressive 4.8-star average rating on the Harbor Freight website.

“This is really very bright for its size,” writes one of the many 5-star reviewers. “Easy to use, cool design, just pull it open and it lights up. I dont understand how they can sell this for so little money.”

3 Greenwood 50 ft. Garden Hose

No matter what kind of garden or lawn you have, arguably the most important chore all season long is to keep everything hydrated. This Greenwood 50 ft. Garden Hose ($19.99) is a true base essential at a fantastic price that’s also durable enough to last for years to come.

4 Electronic Fly and Insect Swatter

Despite all of the fun outdoor opportunities that come with it, summer is still mosquito season. That’s why if you’ve ever found yourself overwhelmed by pesky flying bugs while enjoying outside time in your garden or patio, you’d agree that an Electronic Fly and Insect Swatter ($4.99) is nothing short of a seasonal essential.

Many customers muse about feeling like Serena Williams taking care of pesky bugs, saying that it “works very well” and adding that it “works better than cider traps” for fruit flies.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Yard Tools Under $20.

5 Bunker Hill Security Bike Lock and Cable

If you’re off pedaling this summer, you’re going to need a way to secure your ride. Having a Bunker Hill Security Bike Lock and Cable ($11.99) on hand will make it easy to park with peace of mind.

“I’ve been using this Bunker Hill Bike Lock and Cable for a while now, and I’m really impressed with it, especially for the price,” gushes one happy customer. “It’s very easy to use and lightweight enough to carry without being bulky, but still feels strong and secure when locking up my bike. The cable gives a little extra flexibility, which is a nice bonus. I would say this is a great option for everyday use, whether you’re running quick errands or leaving your bike for a longer period. It gives me peace of mind without spending a lot of money. Overall, it’s a solid, reliable lock, and I would definitely buy it again”

6 HFT All-Purpose Weather-Resistant 4 oz. Tarp

In some cases, throwing shade can be a good thing! This HFT All-Purpose Weather-Resistant 4 oz. Tarp ($24.99) is one of the easiest ways to turn that super sunny backyard into a habitable space during the warmer months. It also makes for a great gardening add-on or a makeshift carport!

7 Bauer Cordless Dual-Power Fan

Staying cool all summer long requires hardware that can go anywhere with you. This Bauer Cordless Dual-Power Fan ($24.99) is a must-have for the beach, backyard, or campsite, moving air up to 12 mph.

“I have two and love the blower strength. Capable of corded or battery power is a great flex. Super light and quiet. Love this product,” writes one 5-star reviewer.

8 Foldable Aluminum Sports Chair

Summer is the season of being on the go, which means having a good setup for sitting down is essential. We love this Foldable Aluminum Sports Chair ($24.99) for everything from the campsite to the beach and even sporting events. The best part? It’s currently on sale for Inside Track members, making it an even better buy.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Summer Finds Under $25.

9 Foldable Camping Table

Looking to round out your portable furniture setup? This Foldable Camping Table ($24.99) is the perfect add-on for those days at the beach or for setting up camp.

“For a lightweight table, it works well for us. Generally holds drinks or reading material. Amazing how compact it is for storage,” writes one happy customer.

10 LED Rechargeable 3-in-1 Lantern, Fan, and Power Bank

Besides being sure to extinguish your fire, the number one rule of camping is to only bring along items that are efficient and portable. This LED Rechargeable 3-in-1 Lantern, Fan, and Power Bank ($17.99) fits that description to a T, providing light, a way to cool off, and a way to recharge your devices on the go.

11 Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps

The ultimate outdoor setup should ideally optimize comfort. Because of that, you’ll find us swaying in this Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps ($19.99) all summer long. We love how easy it is to set up, making it as useful in the backyard as it is during a day trip to the park or on the campsite.