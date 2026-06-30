11 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Under $5

We're truly loving these bargains on household and workshop essentials.

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Over the past few years, we’ve come to know Harbor Freight as a true treasure trove for homeowners, thanks to the well-stocked selection of tools, hardware, and other items. But on top of the everyday low prices, the value retailer is also crawling with bona fide bargains. This week, we’ve been loving some of the latest items to hit the shelves that will only run you a few bucks. From helpful hardware to household essentials and workshop wonders to everyday helpers, our bank account has never been happier after a shopping run. Want to see what you can score for next to nothing? Here are the best new Harbor Freight finds that cost under $5.

1 Pittsburgh 4 in. Magnetic Parts Holder

Harbor Freight has long proven itself to be a garage godsend, but few products can have as much potential impact on your workday for so little cash as this Pittsburgh 4 in. Magnetic Parts Holder ($2). It helps make errant screws, bolts, bits, and nails a thing of the past by helping secure those tiny objects in place while you work.

“This is a simple yet awesome product,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Incredible aid while working: So incredible that you can hear yourself saying, ‘ Why didn’t I think of this?’ Buy more than one, [and] keep them handy in your metal tool case!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Finds Under $25.

2 Storehouse 5 in. Black Cable Ties, 100-Pack

If we’re being honest, there are few simple inventions out there that have changed our lives quite as much as a good set of zip ties. That’s why you’ll never catch us without a 100-pack of Storehouse 5 in. Black Cable Ties ($1) on hand, especially now that they’re on sale for even less than their already low listed price. We especially love them for cord and cable management around the house and office, but they’re also great for hanging outdoor lighting, securing garden fixtures, and pretty much anything else you can think of.

Customers in the review section say this version is as durable as it is handy, with some calling it their “go-to for zip ties” whenever restocking. “I’ve used this product on everything from daily HVAC work to PC wire management. It is a dependable and consistent product, enabling one-handed usage,” writes one. “The price makes this a pleasant and repeatable purchase.”

3 Western Safety Impact-Resistant Safety Glasses

No matter what you’re working on, the old adage still holds true: Safety first! Protect your peepers with these Western Safety Impact-Resistant Safety Glasses ($2), which can come in very handy when cutting, drilling, or grinding.

But even as a standard product, customers especially appreciate the value. “These safety glasses seem to be as well-made as those sold in the Big Box stores, but they cost less,” writes one in their review.

4 Grant’s Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, 4-Pack

Staying on top of keeping your car clean can get costly enough as is without having to shell out for high-priced materials. Fortunately, this Grant’s Microfiber Cleaning Cloths 4-Pack ($3.99) is well-priced and perfect for keeping your ride squeaky clean both inside and out.

Not surprisingly, their effectiveness goes even further than the garage. “I’ve used this product for years for car polishing, wood staining projects, and cleaning around the house. It has a great quality material which handles the stress of any job I’ve done, like absorbing water spills, clearing the wax off my cars, and applying wood stains. I would highly recommend this product,” writes one.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Workshop Finds Under $25.

5 Pittsburgh 6 in. Diagonal Cutters

You’ll quickly learn as your home projects progress that having just one type of each tool is rarely sufficient. These Pittsburgh 6 in. Diagonal Cutters ($2) are designed for clipping wires, cables, and thin rods at an angle, making them a must-have in your toolbox or workshop.

“Amazing that I used to use old metal-handled cutters, when a product of this quality has been available for many years,” gushes one happy customer. “Rubber grips, spring-loaded, two features that save the hand for long-term use! They save time and energy. Highly recommend!”

6 Chicago Electric Protective Wire Wrap

Speaking of cable management, it can be shocking what adding some Chicago Electric Protective Wire Wrap ($3) can do to simplify your setup. Besides being a practical fix to a common problem, customers in the reviews often bring up that this is the best price they’ve found on this product.

7 Hardy Latex Cleaning Gloves, 2-Pair

Taking care of some serious messes? These Hardy Latex Cleaning Gloves ($2) come in a 2-pack and live up to their brand name by protecting your mitts from chemicals, grease, and solvents as you go along.

“These were very handy around the yard, shop, and garage,” writes one reviewer. “Easy to use and pretty heavy, they are great for car washing, gardening, really any wet and dirty work.”

8 Jumbo Bike/Utility Hook

In many cases, simply getting something up and off the ground is one of the easiest ways to declutter a hectic space like your garage. This Jumbo Bike/Utility Hook ($1.79) is ideal for placing your pedal-powered ride, as well as items like extension cords, garden hoses, and other tools.

Reviewers agree, with one happy customer saying the only problem with the item is that “I never seem to have enough of them,” calling it a “must-have for garage and storage” solutions.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Automotive Finds Under $25.

9 Niagara 32 oz. Professional Spray Bottles, 2-Pack

It’s always worth noting when a well-priced product can also help you save money in the long run. That’s the case with this 2-pack of Niagara 32 oz. Professional Spray Bottles ($4.99). Not only do these household essentials allow you to use budget-friendly concentrates, but they also cut back on your plastic waste. A true win-win!

10 Gojo Cherry Gel Pumice Hand Cleaner

Forgot your Hardy gloves? No one wants to wear the mess from a hard day of work once the job is done. This Gojo Cherry Gel Pumice Hand Cleaner ($4) uses small, natural scrubbers to help remove dirt, grease, and grime, all while keeping your mitts feeling great.

Customers in the reviews say they find the subtle cherry scent very pleasing. But most importantly, they love that it actually gets their hands clean!

11 Electronic Fly and Insect Swatter

Despite all of the fun outdoor opportunities that come with it, summer is still mosquito season. That’s why if you’ve ever found yourself overwhelmed by pesky flying bugs while enjoying outside time in your garden or patio, you’d agree that an Electronic Fly and Insect Swatter ($2.96) is nothing short of a seasonal essential.

The best part? Right now, the already well-priced product is on sale for even less than its usual $4.99!

Many customers muse about feeling like Serena Williams taking care of pesky bugs, saying that it “works very well” and adding that it “works better than cider traps” for fruit flies.