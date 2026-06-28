11 Best New Tractor Supply Backyard Finds Under $20

Get the most out of summer with insect solutions, games, pool supplies, and more.

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No matter where your summer plans bring you, there’s no denying that the most special place to spend time is often in your own backyard. And with a little help from Tractor Supply, you can easily get the most out of your outdoor space for the entire season, even if you’re working with a tight budget. This week alone, we’ve found so many items that cover everything from party games, time in the pool, cooling off, decorating your space, and more. So, grab that sunscreen, head for the back door, and check out the best new Tractor Supply backyard finds available for under $20.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Backyard Finds Under $25.

1 Cutter 32 fl. oz. Backyard Bug Control Spray Concentrate

We love the warm weather summer brings, but we can’t say the same thing about all of the bugs that come with it. Fortunately, you can help prepare your yard by treating it with Cutter Backyard Bug Control Spray Concentrate ($11.99). This 32 oz. bottle attaches directly to your hose for easy application, and provides up to three months of protection from ticks, fleas, and mosquitoes.

“I always use these products as soon as I see a flying insect in my presence,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “I get so many compliments when I have cookouts or parties with no mosquitoes or flies in sight!”

2 Zingz Home Celestial Wind Chimes

We put a lot of time into making our backyards look great. But what about making them sound great, too? You can get both with these Zingz Home Celestial Wind Chimes ($9.99), which will turn every passing breeze into a symphony once you hang them up.

3 Bunch O Balloons Zuru Bob Rapid Filled Balloons

Water balloon fights are easily one of summer’s greatest pastimes, but as Millennials and Gen Xers know, the prep can be pretty daunting. But in another example of kids today having it so easy, these Bunch O Balloons Zuru Bob Rapid Filled Balloons ($6.99) make it incredibly easy to get the party started.

You can fill and tie as many as 100 balloons in just a minute! And of course, these patriotic colors make this a perfect pickup for any 4th of July party.

4 GroundWork Garden Trellis with Scrolls

If you’re running out of ways to decorate your garden, we suggest literally elevating things. Adding a GroundWork Garden Trellis with Scrolls ($19.99) is perfect for flowering vines, vegetables, and other creeping plants, giving them a place to grow skywards. It’s a truly eye-catching addition!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Deals Hitting Shelves in June.

5 Banzai Wigglin’ Water Sprinkler

While we all grew up turning our parents’ irrigation systems into a way to cool off, this Banzai Wigglin’ Water Sprinkler ($12.99) takes things to the next level. It can turn any yard into a veritable water park, with 12 feet of spraying, flicking water to jump through.

6 Retriever Dog Splash Pad

…And if you’re planning on staying cool, your four-legged friends deserve to join you! Fortunately, they can with this Retriever Dog Splash Pad ($11.99). Made from heavy-duty material, it’s a great way to get your pet involved in the fun.

7 Nuu Garden Polypropylene Outdoor Rectangular Rug

We’ve been ranting on about the importance of having a good patio carpet all summer long. Now, we’ve come across another affordable option with this Nuu Garden Polypropylene Outdoor Rectangular Rug ($18.99).

At just over 5′ by 7′, this piece is perfect for decorating your deck, patio, or other outdoor space. Customers in the reviews also appreciate how it’s easy to clean, “lightweight, and good quality.”

8 H2OGO! Comfort Plush Floating Pool Mat

It’s not a good feeling to have summer pass you by without spending enough time in the water. This H2OGO! Comfort Plush Floating Pool Mat ($17.99) is the ultimate affordable aqua lounger, complete with a fabric topper that keeps its surface from getting too hot in the sun.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves This Month.

Nobody wants to start thinking about fall preparation just yet. But the truth is that these Bully Tools 12.5 in. Leaf Scoops ($19.99) are the kind of yardwork tool we wish we had discovered years ago. Besides leaves, these are also super helpful when handling piles of twigs, spreading lawn mulch, and taking care of other lawn debris.

10 Hey! Play! Rope Ring Toss Game

Need a way to pass the time outdoors? This Hey! Play! Rope Ring Toss Game ($17.99) is super simple while still being super fun! We also love that the soft design means you can always take the game indoors if the weather starts to turn.

11 Techko Outdoor Solar Rattan-Style LED Lantern

Setting up exterior lighting can get expensive quickly, not to mention take up a ton of time for running wires and setting everything up. Fortunately, you can avoid both of those outcomes with a Techko Outdoor Solar Rattan-Style LED Lantern ($19.99). These sun-powered pieces are easily movable and set a nice ambiance with their glow, whether it’s being used as a table centerpiece, lighting stairways, or illuminating a path.