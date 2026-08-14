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7 Best New IKEA Fall Finds Under $20

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 14, 2026
Fact-Checked
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 14, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you looking for some new goodies to get your house ready for fall? Head to IKEA, where you can buy tons of budget-friendly items for every room in the house without spending a fortune. From gorgeous placemats, fall-colored blankets, and throw pillows to storage items that will tidy up your home, we found lots of great items for under $20. What should you throw in your cart at the Swedish superstore? Here are the 7 best new IKEA fall finds for under $20.

1
Seagrass Placemats

IHÅLLIG
IKEA

The IHÅLLIG Placemat is a natural seagrass placemat, perfect for dining 365 days a year. Each one is just $7.99. “I ordered these for a small round table and 4 fit beautifully around them. (The table is also from IKEA). The best thing is they don’t shed. I thought they might fall apart with use but they are sturdy and easy to wipe down when needed,” a shopper writes.

2
A Clever, Collapsible Storage Pouf

KJUGE Pouf with storage
IKEA

The KJUGE Pouf with storage in Öreryd gray-beige is just $12.99 and is such a clever storage item. It allows you to store items in plain sight. “Storage at a value,” a shopper writes. “Great for bedside storage and a step stool for the pupper to get I to our bed with! Can’t beat the price we need more fun colors keep them coming.”

RELATED: 7 Best New IKEA Finds That Make Your Home Look More Expensive

3
Beautiful Throw Blankets for Fall

FLIKHAGTORN
IKEA

The FLIKHAGTORN multicolor throw blanket is the perfect item to get your living spaces vibed with autumn. And, it’s just $12.99. “I bought this throw as an accent to a room I was decorating . Looks amazing plus is soft and great quality,” a shopper writes. “Soft and cozy. Light weight but provides comfortable warmth. Love the color scheme,” another adds.

4
Resort-Like Bath Towels

SLÅNHÖSTMAL Bath towel, white/yellow stripe
IKEA

If you want to give your bathroom a maximalist makeover, start with the SLÅNHÖSTMAL bath towel. The bright yellow, white, and pink oversized towel is a great way to brighten up your bathroom for just $7.99. “Soft, absorbent, and such fun colors,” a shopper says. “Great price and really good quality. Has done well in the wash. Colors very vibrant,” another says.

5
A Space Saving Shelving Unit

VESKEN Cart
IKEA

The VESKEN Cart will help you organize small spaces, like kitchens or craft rooms. It comes in a variety of colors, including white, and is super slender (21 1/4×7 1/8×28″) and priced at just $17.99. Shoppers confirm it is an amazing space saver. “Reasonable price, easy assembling, good to use in tight/small spaces. Works as needed,” writes one.

6
Jewel Toned Cushions

SYRENBUSKE Cushion
IKEA

The SYRENBUSKE Cushion, turquoise, 15 ” for $9.99, is another great item to jazz up your space. The round pillow is so elegant with its fanned design and jewel-toned color. “It’s just the right size,” a shopper writes. “It is a nice color. It feels soft and smooth with a good texture. I bought two! No regrets,” another adds.

7
An Ergonomic Bin

HÅLLBAR Bin with lid
IKEA

The HÅLLBAR bin with lid, light gray, 9-gallon, is an ergonomic trash bin. The price? Just $19.99. “We use these for our dog food. Just throw the bag in and clip it down to reduce air exposure. This fits about a 7lb bag perfectly with room to spare,” a shopper writes.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
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