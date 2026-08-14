7 Best New IKEA Fall Finds Under $20

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Are you looking for some new goodies to get your house ready for fall? Head to IKEA, where you can buy tons of budget-friendly items for every room in the house without spending a fortune. From gorgeous placemats, fall-colored blankets, and throw pillows to storage items that will tidy up your home, we found lots of great items for under $20. What should you throw in your cart at the Swedish superstore? Here are the 7 best new IKEA fall finds for under $20.

1 Seagrass Placemats

The IHÅLLIG Placemat is a natural seagrass placemat, perfect for dining 365 days a year. Each one is just $7.99. “I ordered these for a small round table and 4 fit beautifully around them. (The table is also from IKEA). The best thing is they don’t shed. I thought they might fall apart with use but they are sturdy and easy to wipe down when needed,” a shopper writes.

2 A Clever, Collapsible Storage Pouf

The KJUGE Pouf with storage in Öreryd gray-beige is just $12.99 and is such a clever storage item. It allows you to store items in plain sight. “Storage at a value,” a shopper writes. “Great for bedside storage and a step stool for the pupper to get I to our bed with! Can’t beat the price we need more fun colors keep them coming.”

RELATED: 7 Best New IKEA Finds That Make Your Home Look More Expensive

3 Beautiful Throw Blankets for Fall

The FLIKHAGTORN multicolor throw blanket is the perfect item to get your living spaces vibed with autumn. And, it’s just $12.99. “I bought this throw as an accent to a room I was decorating . Looks amazing plus is soft and great quality,” a shopper writes. “Soft and cozy. Light weight but provides comfortable warmth. Love the color scheme,” another adds.

4 Resort-Like Bath Towels

If you want to give your bathroom a maximalist makeover, start with the SLÅNHÖSTMAL bath towel. The bright yellow, white, and pink oversized towel is a great way to brighten up your bathroom for just $7.99. “Soft, absorbent, and such fun colors,” a shopper says. “Great price and really good quality. Has done well in the wash. Colors very vibrant,” another says.

5 A Space Saving Shelving Unit

The VESKEN Cart will help you organize small spaces, like kitchens or craft rooms. It comes in a variety of colors, including white, and is super slender (21 1/4×7 1/8×28″) and priced at just $17.99. Shoppers confirm it is an amazing space saver. “Reasonable price, easy assembling, good to use in tight/small spaces. Works as needed,” writes one.

6 Jewel Toned Cushions

The SYRENBUSKE Cushion, turquoise, 15 ” for $9.99, is another great item to jazz up your space. The round pillow is so elegant with its fanned design and jewel-toned color. “It’s just the right size,” a shopper writes. “It is a nice color. It feels soft and smooth with a good texture. I bought two! No regrets,” another adds.

7 An Ergonomic Bin

The HÅLLBAR bin with lid, light gray, 9-gallon, is an ergonomic trash bin. The price? Just $19.99. “We use these for our dog food. Just throw the bag in and clip it down to reduce air exposure. This fits about a 7lb bag perfectly with room to spare,” a shopper writes.