Shop 7 new Hobby Lobby fall wreaths that look high-end, including maple, pumpkin, and woodchip styles.

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I love hanging wreaths, and not just on the front door! The circular, decorative items are an easy way to add organic texture and vibes to any space. They can be hung on doors, over fireplaces, or on any wall. The perfect place to shop for them is Hobby Lobby, the arts, crafts, and home decor store that has the most gorgeous items at a reasonable price. This fall, there are lots of new fall wreaths to choose from. Here are 7 new Hobby Lobby fall wreaths that look way more expensive than they are.

1 This Pinecone, Oak, and Acorn Wreath

This Pinecone, Oak & Acorn Wreath is perfect for decorating your door and is just $25.79. It features a collection of pinecones and acorns of various sizes, along with fall-colored oak leaves, resting on a branch-like collection of twigs, giving it an authentic style.

2 A Maple Leaves and Acorn Wreath

I love the vibrant fall colors of the Maple Leaves & Acorns Wreath, on sale for $26.39, down from $43.99. “I can’t believe how full and pretty this wreath is. I had purchased some extra little pinecones and stuff to fill it up, since most wreaths I buy need a little help. This wreath didn’t need a thing,” a shopper writes. “This and the matching garland are perfect; they complement each other and brighten my front porch beautifully!!!” another adds.

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3 A Maple, Oak, and Pumpkin Wreath

Nothing screams fall more than pumpkins. This Maple, Oak & Pumpkin Wreath is a larger option, covered in all the fall vibes, on sale for $73.79. “This wreath can’t be beat, especially with the sale price. It’s very full and bright. I went to buy supplies to make my own, but there’s no way it would have looked half as pretty as this one!” a shopper exclaims. “The most beautiful fall wreath I have ever seen. I have been searching for 2 years for the right wreath for my front door. Just order it! You won’t regret it,” another adds.

4 Cimicifuga Leaf Wreath

If you prefer something a little more unique, order the Cimicifuga Leaf Wreath, on sale for $37.79 from $62.99. “Outstanding wreath. Lovely wreath…I think I’m winning our neighborhood wreath battle with this one,” a shopper writes. “The wreath is beautiful, full and realistic and hangs easily,” adds another.

5 An Orange Oak Leaf and Pinecone Wreath

The Orange Oak Leaf & Pinecone Wreath is a gorgeously hued option, on sale for $31.79, down from $52.99. It has a super realistic look and is made of richly colored faux fall leaves, branches, pinecones, and berries.

6 Or This Fig Leaf and Pumpkin Wreath

I love how neutral and aged this Fig Leaf & Pumpkin Wreath looks, and that it is on sale for just $50.39, down from $83.99. It features rich brown fig leaves, faux pumpkins, white berries, and other fall embellishments that will add an inviting look wherever you decide to hang it.

7 And This Vibrant Woodchip Wreath

Lastly, one of my favorites is the vibrantly hued Orange & Brown Woodchip Floral Wreath. I honestly can’t believe it is just $16.19, because it looks like something from Pottery Barn. “These will go on the two front doors in a sheltered walkway.The colors are spot on and lovely. They were packed very well. However, I could see how easily this could be damaged in shipping. Some what fragile, but well worth the price,” a shopper writes. “The colors on this wreath are really vibrant and the woodchip design is very pretty,” another agrees.