11 Best New Marshalls Fall Finds Hitting Shelves in Mid-August

Shop 11 Marshalls mid-August fall finds, from cashmere beanies to a Martha Stewart mummy decoration.

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Whether you are shopping for yourself or back-to-school shopping for your kids, Marshalls should be the first place you look. The discount department store always has the most competitively priced items for the whole family, the chicest home goods for less, and all the holiday and seasonal decorations you could want. This month is no exception. There are tons of fabulous finds in the new arrivals section. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls finds hitting shelves in mid-August.

1 Cashmere Beanies

Cashmere is considered one of the most luxurious materials on the planet. I love a good cashmere beanie, as the fabric is much less itchy than wool and some synthetic materials. Thanks to Marshalls, you can get one without breaking the bank. The TESMA Cashmere Beanie is just $19.99, a total steal.

2 Holiday Glasses

Icon glasses are a trend that isn’t going away anytime soon. If you want to “cheers” with loved ones this holiday season, Marshalls has the set for you. Get the PEPPERMINT SQUARES Candy Cane Confetti Double Old Fashion Glasses for just $14.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 Halloween Throw Pillows

Marshalls is a popular spot for inexpensive but stylish throw blankets and pillows. There are lots of Halloween-themed options, including this Cynthia Rowley 14×20 Evers Halloween Scene Needlepoint Pillow. It is just $29.99 but looks like it’s worth double the price.

4 Designer Ballet Flats

Marshalls carries lots of designer shoe brands at a fraction of their original retail prices, including one of Kate Middleton’s favorite brands. The LK BENNETT Leather Tayla Folded Ballerina Flats is a great, comfortable shoe that conveniently rolls up for traveling. Get it for $69.99 a pair.

5 New Peking Handicraft Pillows

Peking Handicraft is one of my favorite brands for throw pillows. All of their hand-hooked-looking styles are on-trend and look like they belong in a bougie boutique. This season, get the 12×18 German Shepherd Devil Costume Pillow or the PEKING HANDICRAFT Black Cat Mummy Costume Pillow for just $19.99.

6 Fun Luggage

Looking for a fun new piece of luggage for your world travels? Marshalls has the best piece. The IT LUGGAGE 31in Euro Summer Hardside Spinner is the perfect large suitcase for your next trip, and just $79.99.

7 A Quicksilver Hoodie

Marshalls is famous for selling designer brands at lower prices, including popular surf brands. This QUIKSILVER Explore Graphic Pull Over Hoodie is $19.99 at the discount store, but at least double that retail.

8 A Fall Throw Blanket

Fall is almost here, which means it’s almost time to curl up in cozy blankets. If you want to invest in a new style, Marshalls has tons of ultra-cute and comfortable ones, including this Golden Retriever Dog Scarf Fall Chenille Throw, just $29.99.

9 Fall Kitchen Towels

Give your kitchen a seasonal makeover by swapping out your old kitchen towels for some autumn-themed ones. This set of three HUMANE WORLD FOR ANIMALS Harvest Dog Kitchen Towels is just $12.99.

10 A Huge Halloween Decoration

Go big or go home this Halloween! Marshalls has tons of decorations for indoors and outside. If you want to make a big statement, get the MARTHA STEWART 21×60 Oversized LED Mummy Decoration, just $149.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, Italian Suede Car Shoes in Tons of Colors

How adorable are these ANTICA CUOIERIA Suede Car Shoes With Knot Accent? The Italian-made shoe comes in a rainbow of colors in various sizes. Each pair is just $59.99. Get all of these fabulous items at your local Marshalls store or order them on the Marshalls website.