7 Best New IKEA Finds That Make Your Home Look More Expensive

Seven new IKEA pieces that read high-end without the high-end price tag.

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IKEA has a reputation problem it doesn’t quite deserve: people assume “affordable” means “looks affordable,” and miss out on great finds at the Swedish giant. But as anyone who’s spent time with their recent collections knows, there are plenty of great home goods that read high-end without the price tag to match. The trick isn’t spending more, it’s spending smarter on pieces with actual material weight, a finish that isn’t obviously plastic, or a shape that doesn’t scream flat-pack. These seven new arrivals do exactly that, making your home look more expensive without setting your whole budget back.

1 NAMMARO Chaise

Start with the NÄMMARÖ Chaise, because nothing says “we have our life together” quite like matching acacia wood loungers on a patio. The five-position backrest means you can go from upright-and-reading to horizontal-and-done-with-today without ever leaving your seat. The outdoor equivalent of a good white sofa, it just makes everything around it look pulled together for just $199.99.

2 BESTA Storage Combination

The BESTÅ storage combination with doors in black-brown Björköviken is the closest IKEA gets to custom millwork without the custom millwork invoice. The oak veneer fronts read like a built-in, and at 76 inches tall, it can swallow an entire living room’s worth of clutter behind two doors. Anchor it to the wall (seriously, this thing is heavy) and it’ll look like it was always there. This one is $870.

3 DOFTRIPS Watering Can

Small detail, big difference: the DOFTRIPS watering can looks pricey and decorative in stainless steel. The long spout is actually functional, so you can water precisely instead of drowning your fiddle-leaf fig. At $24.99, it’s a cheap way to make your plant corner look like it belongs in a design magazine.

4 PAX Corner Wardrobe

The PAX corner wardrobe in white is a genuine investment piece, and it looks it. Using the corner instead of wasting it means you get real hanging and folding space without eating into the room’s footprint, and the finished result reads more like a walk-in closet than an IKEA wardrobe. This is the splurge on the list at $2,075, but it’s also the one that changes how a bedroom functions, not just how it looks.

5 STOCKHOLM 2025 Carafe

The STOCKHOLM 2025 carafe is mouth-blown glass, which sounds fussy but costs just $19.99. Use it for wine, water, or as a centerpiece for when people come over so your table doesn’t look like it’s serving straight from the tap. The thin glass genuinely does let wine breathe, so it’s not just for show.

6 BACKFRANE Wall Lamp

Outdoor lighting is where a lot of houses quietly fall apart, and the BÄCKFRÄNE wall lamp fixes that for not much money: flanking a front door in pairs, they look like something off a much pricier house. It’s a hardwire installation so you’d be wise to budget for an electrician, but the black metal and clear glass shade has a traditional shape without any of the fussy scrollwork that ages badly. It’s $49.99 per lamp.

7 TOLKNING Room Divider

Close it out with the TOLKNING room divider, handmade from rattan by artisans, which means no two are exactly alike. It’s an easy way to carve a home office out of a living room, or just add texture to a corner that’s been feeling flat. It folds away when you don’t need it, and it costs $179.99.